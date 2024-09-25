Queensland Theatre launches 2025 season with AD’s role still vacant

Without an Artistic Director since the unexpected departure of Lee Lewis in March this year (recruitment for the position is now underway with the assistance of REA Consulting), Queensland Theatre‘s 2025 season has instead been programmed by a creative triumvirate.

Associate Artistic Director (Programming) Daniel Evans, Associate Artistic Director (Education and Youth) Fiona MacDonald and Associate Artistic Director (First Nations) Isaac Drandic – whose position title was recently changed to Head of First Nations Theatre – have collectively programmed the mainstage season, Evans tells ArtsHub.

“Basically, next year’s season is the byproduct of the brains of Isaac Drandic, Fiona MacDonald and myself,” he says in the lead-up to Wednesday’s season launch (25 September).

Artistic triumvirates instead of artistic directors are unusual in the mainstage sector (Melbourne Theatre Company’s 2012 season, collectively programmed by Robyn Nevin, Pamela Rabe and the late Aidan Fennessy, is a rare example to the contrary). So how did the three Associate Artistic Directors approach the season?

“We kind of started with a curatorial approach, and I think because Isaac, Fi and I have worked in festivals before, we understood that [when] putting together a season of work, it needs to tell a story … and so what we decided on was something quite heart- and values-led to try and give us a really clear goal to go for,” Evans says.

Queensland Theatre’s 2025 season also responds to an audience survey of existing subscribers and first-time 2023 ticket buyers about “their tastes and what they wanted to see,” Evans adds, as well as scrutinising the works programmed by the Artistic Directors of other mainstage companies around the country.

“We knew this was going to be a transitional year, and we wanted to set up whoever the new Artistic Director is going to be with a really healthy program of work that still pays homage to some of the curatorial tendrils that Lee [Lewis] was interested in exploring, but also kind of pushing the boat out and … getting back into the Playhouse, which is our big 800-seater for a couple of works with bigger local casts,” Evans explains.

Celebrating Queensland stories

The 2025 season opens with a Bridgerton-style retelling of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, which premieres at Toowoomba’s Empire Theatre prior to a subsequent season at the Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Playhouse.

“This is a bit of a teaser, I guess, of where I hope the future direction of the company will go. Obviously, we will be opening [Pride and Prejudice] in Toowoomba – we’re doing an out-of-town preview up there, which is so exciting – for Valentine’s Day,’ says Evans.

Together with the world premieres of Dear Son (directed by Drandic and co-adapted by him and John Harvey from Thomas Mayo’s book of the same name, which comprises a collection of letters by 12 Indigenous men to their sons) and Malacañang Made Us (Jordan Shea’s Queensland Premier’s Drama Award-winning play, which begins with the fall of Philippines dictator Ferdinand Marcos and unfurls over decades, countries, generations and ideologies), as well as the mainstage premiere of Belloo Creative’s Back to Bilo (a verbatim play about the detention of the Nadesalingam family from Sri Lanka and the grassroots community effort to bring them home to the regional Queensland town of Biloela), the season demonstrates a deep commitment to telling Queensland stories.

“As a state theatre company, we owe it to our state, to our very diverse population, to tell a whole suite of stories,” Evans says.

Queensland Theatre’s leadership team. L-R: Daniel Evans, Fiona MacDonald, Criena Gehrke and Isaac Drandic. Photo: Morgan Roberts.

Other productions in the 2025 season include a revival of the musical Calamity Jane directed by Richard Carroll and starring Queensland performer Naomi Price, David Williamson’s social comedy Rhinestone Rex and Miss Monica (starring Georgie Parker [Home and Away] and Glenn Hazeldine [Colin From Accounts] reunited 15 years after starring in the play’s world premiere), and the Queensland premiere of Joanna Murray-Smith’s critically and popularly acclaimed Julia, directed by Helpmann Award-winner Sarah Goodes and starring Justine Clarke as Australia’s first female Prime Minister.

Beyond the mainstage season, QT presents a series of additional initiatives in 2025 including its First Nations Development Program; the design-focused Professional Development Program for Key Creatives; a new initiative, The First 20, where local playwrights will share the first 20 minutes of their new works over one afternoon at the Bille Brown Theatre; and Creative in Cairns, a celebration of stories connected to Country in the state’s far north.

“Isaac is so passionate about making Cairns a kind of development port for First Nations works,” says Evans, “and we’ll also be back doing our theatre residency week in North Queensland.”

Facing challenges

Queensland Theatre Chief Executive Criena Gehrke says the 2025 season is a theatrical love letter to audiences, old and new, as well as to the state as a whole; she also acknowledges the challenges that come with servicing an entire state.

“There is no doubt that there are challenges – the cost of touring definitely is increasing. But to be honest, as the state theatre company … we have a responsibility, and we want to do it. So just because it’s expensive and tricky doesn’t mean that we can shy away from that, because we do take that custodianship really, really seriously in terms of engaging with those Queensland communities,” Gehrke tells ArtsHub.

“And so the way that we’re looking at it is as … a model of touring that really is working closely with both the regional communities and presenters to understand, in a traditional touring model, what product do they want to see? So [that] it’s not us guessing at it, or in some ways dumping products that work in Brisbane into the regions.”

Speaking of challenges, Gehrke also acknowledges the recent turmoil that resulted in the abrupt cancellation of the entire season of Queensland Theatre’s POTUS in August, before the production had even previewed.

“I am in no position to say that that could never, ever happen again. That would never be a guarantee that we could make. But I can say that where POTUS came from – and whether this is the perception or not – was truly a place of wanting to take care of our cast and creatives in a situation where we had, for really genuine reasons, lost not one but two actors when we were supposed to be in the first week of the run,” she tells ArtsHub.

As a result, a decision was made that proceeding with the production “wasn’t viable,” Gehrke continues.

“But we have put a few things in place. So next year, in some of the productions, we definitely have an understudy attached. We could not have predicted in POTUS that we were going to have one actor step aside and then two. So that was unprecedented, but we have committed to understudies for some of those productions that we’ve got moving forward. But, at the end of the day, the absolute care and concern for our actors is always going to be first and foremost, and I think it’s a bigger sector conversation we need to have around what that wellbeing and care looks like,’ Gehrke concludes.

Returning to the subject of new works by and for Queensland audiences, Evans reinforces the importance of making space for new audiences – and not just the traditional audiences of the past.

“What we’ve seen through works like Vietgone and Drizzle Boy [in 2023] is that there are audiences for those works out there – I think it’s an assumption that they won’t come. The thing is, you have to build it, and [then] they will. You have to make space and hold space for them,” he says.

“So [in 2025] we’re honouring not just new works and new voices, but also a whole suite of new audiences that we want to tempt inside the theatre.”

Queensland Theatre season ticket packages are now on sale, with tickets to individual performances on sale from Friday 11 October 2024.