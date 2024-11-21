Queensland Theatre appoints local talent Daniel Evans as Artistic Director

Queensland Theatre has announced that homegrown theatre-maker and playwright Daniel Evans will step into the role of Artistic Director, following his appointment as the Theatre’s Associate Artistic Director (Programming) in February this year.

The company has been without an Artistic Director since the departure of Lee Lewis in March, but has powered ahead with the recent launch of its 2025 mainstage season, programmed by Evans, alongside Associate Artistic Director (Education and Youth) Fiona MacDonald and Associate Artistic Director (First Nations) Isaac Drandic.

Evans’ promotion comes into effect immediately and, while tight-lipped on his plans for 2026 and beyond, he envisions “a truly Queensland Theatre”.

In a statement he explains, “I decided at aged 16 that this was the only place I wanted to be – making art for and with Queenslanders and sharing that art with the world. Theatre has the power to transform lives. I know this because it has continually transformed mine.

Evans continues, “The greatest privilege of this role is ensuring that every person who steps into our theatre feels that same spark – that same sense of wonder and possibility.”

Evans has a long history with the Queensland Theatre dating back to 2000, when he won the company’s Young Playwrights Award at the age of 16 with a debut work, Opening A Fuzzwollop’s Frame of Mind. He has went on to create Oedipus Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, which took out the Queensland Premier’s Drama Award in 2014 and marked his mainstage debut at Queensland Theatre.

As Associate Artistic Director and Associate Artist with the company, Evans has been critical in productions including Medea, Vietgone, Drizzle Boy and The Almighty Sometimes, with accolades such as ‘Best Production’ and ‘Best Director’ at the Matilda Awards under his belt.

Outside of Queensland Theatre, Evans has maintained an active presence in the state’s performing arts scene, from La Boite Theatre, Brisbane Festival, MELT Festival to Metro Arts and The Good Room, which he co-founded with actor Amy Ingram.

Queensland Theatre CEO Criena Gehrke says, “Dan’s appointment reflects our unwavering commitment, as a company, to Queensland artists and audiences. As Associate Artistic Director, Dan has championed programs that have increased our support for independent theatre-makers and new Queensland stories. And he is undoubtedly one of Australia’s best directors; our audiences love his productions. In this leadership role, Dan will drive an even greater impact, shaping a vibrant future for theatre in our state.”

What does it mean to be an arts leader in Brisbane now (compared to perhaps 20 years ago)?

Evans: Being an arts leader, no matter where you are in the world, has always been a complex and thrilling journey.

What has changed – and continues to change – is the dynamic evolution of our artists, our audiences and our city. I’m undoubtedly biased, but Queensland has grown into arguably Australia’s most energetic and spirited state – a truth those of us who call it home have always known.

As someone who grew up in Brisbane and has dedicated much of my career to this state, I feel immense pride and a profound sense of responsibility to ensure all Queenslanders see themselves represented in the work of their state theatre company.

To lead today means not only creating space for these stories, but also deeply understanding how to serve our artists and audiences – locally, nationally and globally.

The challenge and privilege of leadership now lies in ensuring that Queensland’s artists and stories resonate far beyond our borders, celebrating who we are and amplifying our voices on a national and international stage.

What is one of the biggest lessons you have learned so far as Associate Artistic Director that you will take into the new position?

Evans: My time as an Associate Artistic Director has been the greatest gift. I’ve been privileged to sit in the engine room as we interrogate, dissect, celebrate and reimagine what a state theatre company can be. This work has not only been about theatre – it’s been about redefining the impact of storytelling on and with our community.

One of the most profound lessons has come from leading our new Door 3 initiative, which supports independent theatre-makers in realising their visionary projects. In its first year, we received 80 submissions from both emerging and established artists, underscoring the critical need for programs and pathways like this. It’s a stark reminder of how much talent exists in our independent scene and how essential it is to give space and a platform to these voices.

I have also loved watching Drizzle Boy – our neurodivergent coming-of-age rocket ride – blast off around Queensland, playing to houses in our regional venues across the country. Seeing that work meet audiences, and bearing witness to the impact the show’s had on them, has been an absolute highlight.

As a proud Southside kid who grew up sneaking into plays, writing stories to make sense of the world, and creating theatre to imagine a place where everyone belongs, I’ve seen first-hand how access, support and mentorship shape careers – and futures.

The experience in the Associate role has strengthened my resolve to lead with compassion, collaboration and humanity. It’s a reminder of the responsibility to champion those who will continue to reshape Queensland’s artistic identity and to build pathways that ensure our stories are shared far and wide.

Evans will direct two of Queensland Theatre’s flagship productions in 2025; Jane Austen’s Pride and

Prejudice and Aaron Sorkin’s A Few Good Men. His inaugural season for the company will be

unveiled in late 2025.