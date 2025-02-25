News

QAGOMA curates major Olafur Eliasson survey exhibition in 2025

Olafur Eliasson, Patricia Piccinini, Nick Cave, Yayoi Kusama, Archie Moore’s Venice work – just some of the headlining artists at QAGOMA in 2025.
25 Feb 2025 10:24
Gina Fairley
Woman holding a child in front of an art installation using mist. Olafur Eliasson

Olafur Eliasson ‘Beauty’ 1993. Installation view: Fondazione Palazzo Strozzi, Florence, Italy, 2022. Courtesy: The artist, neugerriemschneider, Berlin and Tanya Bonakdar Gallery, New York/Los Angeles, copyright 1993 Olafur Eliasson. Photo: Ela Bialkowska, OKNOstudioo.

While all efforts were focused on the delivery of the 11th Asia Pacific Triennial in 2024 (which continues through to 27 April) 2025 is promising to be an equally signature year of exhibitions for Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern Art (QAGOMA).

The Brisbane gallery announced its program this week, and there are a number of big names promising big immersive, ‘people-pleaser’ exhibitions – artists celebrated globally, such as renowned Icelandic-Danish artist Olafur Eliasson who returns to the gallery for a major exhibition and, earlier in the year, Instagrammable works by Yayoi Kusama, Nick Cave, Patricia Piccinini and Ron Mueck that will leave you wonderstruck.

The environment the big theme in 2025

Gallery goers will remember Eliasson’s major QAGOMA commissioned work Riverbed (2014) for the exhibition Water (2019). This complex installation of rocks and running water will be reinstalled from 6 December to 12 July 2026, and will be expanded upon in a major exhibition curated by Geraldine Kirrihi Barlow, Manager of International Art.

A large white gallery room with fluorescent lighting is filled with stones and rocks, plus a water course - an installation called Riverbed.
Olafur Eliasson, ‘Riverbed’ 2014, installation view QAGOMA. Courtesy: the artist, neugerriemschneide, Berlin, Tanya Bonakdar Gallery, New York/Los Angeles. Image: Supplied.

“The exhibition will feature a range of artworks – many never before seen in Australia – and will include two new site-specific installations created especially for our expansive galleries,” explains Gallery Director Chris Saines.

He adds, “Olafur Eliasson’s artworks suggest new ways of seeing and experiencing. His practice, spanning diverse installations and other works, invites reflection on our relationships – with ourselves, the environment, culture and society.”

A further key work will be Eliasson’s celebrated early installation Beauty 1993, bringing a rainbow suspended in mist into the gallery.

Notoriously difficult to present, pushing up against the conservation norms of the white cube gallery space, Eliasson’s huge immersive installations are a hit with public audiences for their currency with contemporary concerns.

Bringing Archie’s Golden Lion home

Artwork in blackened room with display of paper document hovering over pool of water. Archie Moore.
Archie Moore, ’kith and kin’ 2024, Australia Pavilion at Venice Biennale 2024. Photo: Andrea Rossetti © the artist. Images: Courtesy of the artist and The Commercial.

Another highlight will be the first Australian showing of Kamilaroi/Bigambul artist Archie Moore’s Venice Biennale project kith and kin, which won the prestigious Golden Lion Award for Best National Participation and was gifted to the Gallery by the Federal Government. Coincidently, this celebratory return was announced within days of Creative Australia pulling the plug on Australia’s 2026 representation at Venice.

Read: Resignations and uproar follow Creative Australia’s Venice Biennale decision

kith and kin will open 27 September and comprises a vast genealogical chart capturing Moore’s First Nations Australian connections, and a reflective pool memorialising First Nations people who have died in police custody.

Presented alongside the exhibition will be Inscribing a Life, with works by Hossein Valamanesh, Shirley Macnamara, Georg Baselitz, Simryn Gill, Gulumbu Yunupingu and others.

Deep dive solo exhibitions

Film still of bushland and running stream developed in pink tones. Danie Mellor
Danie Mellor, Ngadjon-jii/Mamu peoples, Australia b.1971. ‘Dark star waterfall’ (still) 2023-24, digital projection. Image: Courtesy the artist, copyright Danie Mellor.

Continuing these solo exhibitions, QAGOMA will take a look at the careers of two Queensland-born artists, Danie Mellor and Pat Hoffie.

Mellor’s multidisciplinary practice explores Australia’s shared history through the lens of his Ngadjon-jii, Mamu and Anglo-Celtic ancestry, and celebrates his ongoing connections to Country in the rainforest areas of Far North Queensland. marru | the unseen visible will be on show from 15 March to 3 August.

It will be followed by an exhibition of new work by Pat Hoffie, I have loved/I love/I will love.

A focus on photography

The fabulous group show, Snap Blak, takes a look at contemporary Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island photography from the Gallery Collection, opening 30 August. It includes work by Tony Albert, Michael Cook, Brenda L Croft,  Destiny Deacon, Fiona Foley, Genevieve Grieves, Tracey Moffat, Michael Riley, Darren Siwes, Leah King Smith and Christian Thompson – artists who have truly explored and defined Blak identity in our contemporary times. It is a free exhibition and a must-see in 2025.

Activating the collection

Gwendolyn Grant, ‘Winter Sunshine’ 1939, purchased 1939. Collection: QAGOMA, Brisbane, copyright Gwendolyn Grant Estate. Image: Supplied.

An exhibition with a great title – Wonderstruck – will draw on collection works by Yayoi Kusama, Nick Cave, Patricia Piccinini, Lindy Lee and Ron Mueck, among others, from 28 June until 6 October.

The curators have pulled together over 100 artworks and interactive projects by over 70 international and Australian artists. This free exhibition promises to be a hit with visitors of all ages. And a spoiler alert (or teaser), among the highlights will be Kusama’s much-loved interactive sticker installation the Obliteration Room 2002-present and Nick Cave’s HEARD 2012.

A further highlight of the program that is a less splashy show, but one that promises to dive deep is Under a Modern Sun: Art in Queensland 1930s–1950s, drawing from the Gallery’s holdings. Also mid-year, the exhibition Great and Small will explore the central role animals have played in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art, culture and spiritual beliefs. It opens in June.

And, always with the young in mind, QAGOMA’s Children’s Art Centre will present Art Box for Kids: Mandy Quadrio, opening 31 May, and a major solo exhibition by Thai-Australian artist Vipoo Srivilasa scheduled for October this year.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

