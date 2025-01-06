ArtsHub has compiled this go-to reference list of art prizes and competitions to enter in 2025. Included are those with entry deadlines announced so far and the list will be updated periodically.

New opportunities for commissions, grants and professional development will also be included in our weekly Opportunities and awards wrap throughout the year as they are announced.

January

Visual arts

2025 Perry Prize for Drawing

Valued at $25,000, the Adelaide Perry Prize for Drawing is an acquisitive prize. Finalists in the competition are also eligible to be considered for The People’s Choice Award, valued at $2000 (non-acquisitive). To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the event, a second acquisitive prize, the PLC Sydney Prize for Arts Education, valued at a minimum of $5000, will be awarded in 2025.

Entries close 15 January; learn more.

Glover Prize 2025 (Tas)

The John Glover Art Prize (Glover Prize) is awarded for a landscape painting of Tasmania to a local, interstate or international artist. The winner receives $80,000 for the acquisitive prize, with all entries eligible for the People’s Choice Award, the Children’s Choice Award and the Hanger’s Choice Award. The entered work should be a landscape painting of Tasmania, but does not have to have been painted in Tasmania. Landscape painting is defined in its broadest sense. The aim is to stimulate conversations about the meaning and possibilities expressed in the words ‘landscape’, ‘painting’ and ‘Tasmania’.

Entries close 24 January; learn more and enter.

SolarPunk Public Art Competition (Vic)

Part of the 2025 Off-Grid Living Festival in regional Victoria, SolarPunk Public Art Competition invites submissions that exemplify the new artistic genre. It’s looking for large-format public sculpture, to be presented in a crowded public arena and to inspire thousands to think positively about the future. A $3000 prize is on offer.

Entries close 30 January; learn more and enter.

2025 National Photographic Portrait Prize (ACT)

Entering its 18th year, the National Photographic Portrait Prize (NPPP) is one of the National Portrait Gallery’s most popular annual events. Each selected finalist receives a total artist/s fee of $1200 to exhibit at the NPG in addition to copyright and image licensing fees, and an allowance to travel for the exhibition launch. In 2025, the winner will receive a prize of $30,000 and $20,000 worth of equipment courtesy of Imaging Partner Canon Australia

Entries close 31 January; learn more and enter.

23rd SWELL Sculpture Festival (Qld)

Artists are invited to apply to exhibit in the 23rd annual SWELL Sculpture Festival, which will transform Currumbin Beach into a stunning outdoor gallery for 10 days in September. Artist submissions may comprise completed works, works in progress or concepts, with artists’ awards totalling over $30,000.

Entries close 31 January; learn more and enter.

Homiens Art Prize (International)

The Homiens Art Prize is an international, non-acquisitive art prize valued at US$24,000 (AU$37,000) annually and open to all artists. Six winning artists are exhibited by Homiens on its platform with an unrestricted cash award.

Entries close 31 January; learn more and enter.

Adelaide Park Lands Art Prize (SA)

The Adelaide Park Lands Art Prize is an opportunity to convey the many faces of the Adelaide Park Lands and their value in our urban setting. The 2025 theme is ‘Inspire’ with a $20,000 first prize on offer. All art forms welcome.

Entries close 31 January; learn more and enter.

Archibald Prize 2025 (NSW)

The annual Archibald Prize is awarded to the best portrait of a distinguished person, completed in the 12 months preceding the date of sending in the artwork. The value of the Archibald Prize is $100,000; entries are also eligible to be considered for the $3000 Packing Room Prize and the $5000 ANZ People’s Choice. This year, artworks must not exceed 70,000 square centimetres for the entire work of art (including the mounting or framing), with maximum dimensions of 250 by 280 centimetres or 280 by 250 centimetres.

Entries forms available early 2025 for works to be delivered in late March; learn more.

Writing and publishing

Local Word Poetry Prize (Vic)

The 2024-25 Local Word Poetry Prize is presented by Geelong Regional Library Corporation and Deakin University. This is the second time this prize has been offered. Entries of up to 75 lines are welcome from emerging and established writers in poetry with a $2000 major prize.

Entries close 20 January; learn more and enter.

National Biography Award 2025

Since 1996, the National Biography Award has celebrated excellence in biography, autobiography and memoir writing. With a prize pool of $42,000, it is the nation’s richest prize for Australian biographical writing and memoir, hosted by the State Library New South Wales.

Entries close 23 January; learn more and enter.

Not Quite Write Prize for Flash Fiction

The Not Quite Write Prize for Flash Fiction challenges writers to create an original piece of flash fiction (500 words) in 60 hours based on two writing prompts plus one anti-prompt. Participants will compete for $4000 in cash prizes, including $1500 for the winner, cash prizes for the entire shortlist and two bonus ‘wildcard’ prizes.

Prompts drop 24 January and submissions close 26 January; learn more.

Calibre Essay Prize 2025

Australian Book Review welcomes entries to the 2025 Calibre Essay Prize for non-fiction essays between 2000-5000 words on any subject. The prize worth a total of $10,000 is open to all essayists writing in English.

Entries close 28 January; learn more and enter.

February

Visual arts

SWELL Art Prize 2025 (Qld)

Artists working in all mediums and forms are invited to apply for the SWELL Art Prize with the inaugural exhibition to be held at the Broadbeach Community Space from 14-23 March 2025. The SWELL Art Prize is $2000.

Entries close 2 February; learn more and enter.

All About Photo Awards 2025

The 10th edition of the Award invites photographers from around the world to submit their best work with winners receiving US$5000 (AU$8050) in cash awards.

Entries close 4 February; learn more and enter.

National Monoprint Prize 2025

The biennial Australian Monoprint Prize offers a $3000 First Prize and $500 Second Prize. The 2025 judges are Lisa Sullivan, Senior Curator at Geelong Gallery, and Emily Ferretti, a painter based in Naarm/Melbourne.

Entries close 4 February; learn more and enter.

2025 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year

The South Australian Museum and Australian Geographic invite photographers of all ages and experience, anywhere in the world, to submit their best images of the Australia, New Zealand, Antarctica and New Guinea regions. The overall winner receives a $10,000 cash prize with other category prizes also on offer.

Entries close 6 February; learn more and enter.

2025 Flanagan Art Prize (Vic)

Organised by St Patrick’s College, the Flanagan Art Prize is an acquisitive competition that celebrates emerging and established artists across contemporary art forms. A total of $18,000 is on offer across six categories, including the inaugural Young Flanagan Prize and Clontarf Academy Prize for secondary school-aged students.

Entries close 7 February; learn more and enter.

TRAILS Sculpture Prize 2025 (Vic)

The 2025 TRAILS Sculpture Exhibition welcomes contemporary sculptures for a total of $10,000 in prizes. Based in the seaside town of Portland in south-west Victoria, the TRAILS Sculpture Exhibition was established in 2021. Up to 20 large-form works and 30 small-form works will be selected for exhibition.

Entries close 7 February; learn more and enter.

Muswellbrook Art Prize

Established in 1952, the Muswellbrook Art Prize is one of the richest prizes for painting in regional Australia. Three awards are awarded: the $50,000 acquisitive Painting Prize, the $10,000 acquisitive Works on Paper Prize and the $10,000 acquisitive Ceramics Prize.

Entries close 7 February; learn more and enter.

8th Rutherglen Tastes of Art Prize (Vic)

The Rutherglen Tastes of Art Prize is an opportunity for artists to exhibit in a well-established, popular show with visitors being able to purchase varied, creative works of exceptional quality. Prize sections include Painting, Work on Paper, Photography, 3D and Youth with total prize money of $16,350.

Entries close 9 February; learn more and enter.

2025 Local Contemporary Art Prize (Qld)

Sunshine Coast artists are invited to enter the 2025 Local Contemporary Art Prize with a $10,000 top accolade up for grabs. The Best in Show artwork will be acquired into the Sunshine Coast Art Collection, while all finalist works will be available for sale.

Entries close 9 February 2025; learn more and enter.

Bayside Painting Prize 2025 (Vic)

A major $10,000 acquisitive Beckett Local Prize is on offer this year as part of the annual Bayside Painting Prize, with the finalists’ exhibition to be held from 9 May to 22 June. It encourages varied approaches to the painted medium that convey the breadth and diversity of current Australian painting practice.

Entries close 21 February; learn more and enter.

Wold Illustration Awards 2025 (International)

The World Illustration Awards (WIA) showcase great work being made by illustrators all over the world today. WIA focuses on supporting and celebrating creativity, and connecting illustrators to their peers and the industry. Entrants are able to submit works in 10 categories, including Animation, Publishing, Advertising, Book Covers, Editorial, Site Specific and more.

Applications close 11 February; learn more and apply.

2025 City of Rockingham Art Prize (WA)

Artists from across WA are encouraged to enter the prize, which has a non-acquisitive prize pool worth more than $20,000. Artworks are welcomed in any two or three-dimensional medium.

Entries close 13 February; learn more and enter.

Australian Interior Design Awards 2025

The Australian Interior Design Awards recognise and celebrate interior design excellence via a credible, industry-based program, which is backed by the Design Institute of Australia. Any Australia-based design professional may enter. Projects may be located anywhere in the world. There are seven primary categories, two optional categories and four automatic categories, including Installation Design, Public Design and the Premier Award for Australian Interior Design.

Entries close 14 February; learn more and enter.

Australian Quilt Show Challenge 2025

With a prize pool of over $37,000 and categories to suit all styles and skill levels, the Australian Quilt Show Challenge is for all quilters across the country to gain recognition and connect with the quilting community. The competition welcomes submissions created between December 2023 and February 2025.

Entries close 20 February; learn more and enter.

Performing arts

Basel Composition Competition 2025 (International)

This is the fifth Basel Composition Competition, an international event held biennially in collaboration with the Paul Sacher Foundation in Basel, Switzerland, to give recognition to works for chamber and symphony orchestra. It is open to all living composers, with no limitation as to age or nationality.

Entries close 2 February; learn more and enter.

Willoughby Symphony Orchestra Young Composer Award (NSW)

The annual national competition invites young composers to take part in a one-day workshop with the adjudicating panel and the opportunity to win a cash prize of $5000. The winner will also receive both a concert performance and live recording of the successful composition by the Willoughby Symphony Orchestra.

Submissions close 3 February; learn more and submit.

Willgoss Choral Composition Prize 2025 (NSW)

The Willgoss Choral Composition Prize for 2025 is calling all emerging composers to submit an original, short choral work for SATB (soprano, alto, tenor and bass), in support the choral program at UNSW. The Prize is open to all Australian citizens and permanent residents, of any age, and offers an opportunity for the winning composer to have their composition come to life, in addition to a cash prize of $3500.

Applications close 5 February; learn more and apply.

Writing and publishing

Dal Stivens Award

The Dal Stivens Award is presented biennially to an author, aged 30 or under, for a short story or essay of the highest literary merit. The recipient will receive $15,000 and up to two entries can be submitted.

Entries close 4 February; learn more and enter.

Kathleen Mitchell Award

The Kathleen Mitchell Award is presented biennially to the author, aged 30 or under, of an outstanding novel or novella to encourage advancement in their literary career. The recipient receives $15,000.

Entries close 4 February; learn more and enter.

2025 Next Generation Indie Book Awards (International)

The 2025 Next Generation Indie Book Awards is open to all indie book authors and publishers including independent publishers (small, medium or otherwise), university presses, self-published authors, e-book authors, seasoned authors and even first-time authors in the US, Canada or internationally who have a book, a manuscript or a galley proof written in English and published in 2023, 2024 or 2025 or with a 2023, 2024 or 2025 copyright date. First place in fiction and non-fiction receives a cash prize of $1500.

Entries close 14 February; learn more and enter.

The Tasmanian Writers’ Prize 2025

The prize is for short stories up to 3000 words having an island, or island-resonant, theme. The winning entry receives a cash prize of $500 and all finalists’ stories will appear in the Forty South Short Story Anthology 2025.

Entries close 14 February; learn more and enter.

March

Visual arts

2025 Telstra National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards (NATSIAA)

All emerging, mid-career and established Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists are invited to submit their entries in the 2025 Telstra NATSIAA, celebrating First Nations art. Presented by the Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory (MAGNT), in collaboration with Principal Partner Telstra, awards include the $100,000 Telstra Art Award, and $15,000 awards for six other categories.

Entries close 2 March; learn more and enter.

Emerging Prize 2025 (NSW)

Submissions are invited from NSW artists aged 18-30 working in any medium for Gosford Regional Gallery’s biannual art award. Accepted submissions will receive $1000 for the development of new work or presentation of existing work, with one submission being awarded a $5000 Emerging Prize, announced at the exhibition opening on the 27 June 2025.

Entries close 3 March; learn more and enter.

2025 Ravenswood Australian Women’s Art Prize

Artists across Australia are invited to enter the 2024 Ravenswood Australian Women’s Art Prize, which includes a $35,000 Professional Art Prize, a $7500 Indigenous Emerging Artist Prize and a $7500 Emerging Artist Prize.

Entries close 5 March; learn more and enter.

Wangaratta Contemporary Textile Award 2025

The biennial Wangaratta Contemporary Textile Award is calling for entries with two prizes offered – a $40,000 acquisitive award and the $2500 Ruth Amery Highly Commended non-acquisitive award. Artists working with the textile medium in any form from across Australia are invited to apply.

Entries close 7 March; learn more and enter.

2025 Burwood Art Prize (NSW)

The Burwood Art Prize invites artists from across Sydney to engage with the theme I AM HERE, exploring the importance of diverse cultural stories and community identity. Artists are invited to interpret this statement as a call to explore how art can spark meaningful dialogues, connecting audiences with the vibrant experiences that enrich our collective understanding. A major $20,000 acquisitive prize is on offer alongside the $2500 Burwood Local Prize and $2500 Burwood Youth Prize.

Entries close 14 March; learn more and enter.

The Omnia Art Prize 2025

This annual $15,000 art prize is open to established and emerging Australian contemporary artists, with all artworks for sale through the Omnia gallery space and online shop. Artists are invited to submit up to three artworks in any medium, including small sculptures.

Entries close 14 March; learn more and submit.

Writing and publishing

SCWC Poetry Prize 2025

South Coast Writers Centre (SCWC) invites poets to respond to the theme ‘shape shifter’ in the 2025 Poetry Award with a first prize of $1000. The Award is run in association with the Wollongong Art Gallery exhibition Shape Shifters, an innovative retrospective of Australian collage.

Entries close 2 March; learn more and enter.

The Jennifer Burbridge Short Story Award 2025

The Jennifer Burbidge Short Story Award was established in 2001 by Mary and Andrew Burbidge to honour the life of their eldest daughter, Jennifer, who died aged 21. The prize is funded by royalties from Mary Burbidge’s memoir Forever Baby, published by Harper Collins in 1999, and welcomes short stories of fiction or non-fiction up to 3000 words on the theme of disability. The winner will receive $500.

Entries close 7 March; learn more and enter.

Little Black Dress Spooky Story Competition (WA)

Little Black Dress Productions and the KSP Writers’ Centre presents the annual spooky story competition. The judges will be looking for good quality original, unpublished writing with engaging characters and a compelling narrative including an excellent beginning, middle and end. Entries must be rated PG and should address the theme, ‘The Call’.

Entries close 13 March; learn more and enter.

The Best Australian Science Writing 2025 and the UNSW Press Bragg Prize for Science Writing 2025

In 2025, science journalist and broadcaster Tegan Taylor and journalist and science author Zoe Kean will take on the reins as co-editors of the anthology, Best Australian Science Writing. The two will be looking for writing across genres, from poetry to essays, features to news articles, opinion pieces and science stories that defy definition. They encourage submissions from established and emerging voices from a range of professions. Pieces must have been published in print and/or online in Australia or globally between 1 January 2024 and 31 March 2025.

Entries close 31 March; learn more and apply.

All

2025 National Trust Heritage Awards (NSW)

Individuals, charities, community groups, councils, businesses, organisations, government departments and others offering heritage-related initiatives are encouraged to now enter the 2025 National Trust (NSW) Heritage Awards. Returning to Pyrmont’s heritage-listed Doltone House on 16 May 2025, the National Trust Heritage Awards will showcase fantastic heritage projects, innovations and achievements.

Entries close 5 March; learn more and enter.

April

Visual arts

All Connections to Unley Art Prize (SA)

South Australian artists of all ages and career stages are invited to create artworks on their personal connection to the City of Unley. Works may represent, be an interpretation of, or be inspired by, currently or historically, the Unley area, its people and places. A major prize of $5000 is on offer to the overall winner.

Entries close 11 April; learn more and enter.

Writing and publishing

Emerging Voices 2025

Griffith Review is looking for original submissions of fiction and creative non-fiction from 3500 to 5000 words. For the purposes of this competition, ‘emerging’ is defined as writers ranging from previously unpublished through to those with a maximum of one published book (fiction or non-fiction). Submissions can be based on any theme, with new ideas, fresh voices and bold perspectives encouraged. The winners will share a prize pool of $20,000 and have their work published in Griffith Review.

Submissions close 7 April; learn more and enter.

May

Visual arts

Remagine Art Prize 2025

Remagine Art Prize is an environmental art prize that began in 2009, to promote awareness of environmental challenges such as waste and consumption. This year’s theme ‘RE:THINK TO RE:PURPOSE’ refers to the decisions we make each day about how much waste we create, and how this directly affects our environment. Total prize money of $11,000 and the prize is open to painting, drawing, printmaking, ceramics, sculpture, photography, digital stills and mixed media.

Entries open 20 January to 1 May; learn more.

Kimberley Art and Photographic Prize (KAPP) 2025 (WA)

The KAPP is facilitated by the Shire and is one of the most remote art and photographic competitions in Australia and one of the longest running art prizes in Western Australia. All entries mist be Kimberley-related or themed.

Entries open 10 February; learn more.

Performing arts

Australian Youth Classical Music Competition 2025

This Scholarship competition for classical musicians includes both a national prize and a regional section to encourage and recognise local young musicians. The National First Prize-winner receives a $20,000 Overseas Travel Scholarship sponsored by the Australian Elizabethan Theatre Trust. A Second Prize of $5000 and a Third Prize of $3000 are also awarded, plus a participation award and Audience Prize. The Regional Prize awards $2000 with runner-up prizes of $1000 to three finalists.

Entries close 25 May; learn more and apply.

Strike A Chord 2025

Strike A Chord is Musica Viva Australia’s national chamber music competition for Australian school students. Twelve groups, from at least six states/territories, will be selected to play live at the Grand Final at the Melbourne Recital Centre.

Entries open 1 May and close 29 May; learn more.

June

Visual arts

The Almenara Art Prize (online)

The Almenara Art Prize is an online competition open to artists internationally with more than EUR29,000 (AU$47,930) in cash prizes. Categories include Figurative, Portrait, Drawing, Landscape and Plein Air Painting, Still Life, Wildlife and Animal, Fantastic Realism and Young category. An entry fee applies.

Entries close 30 June; learn more and enter.

Writing and publishing

2024 Questions Writing Prize

The 2024 Questions Writing Prize aims to recognise and reward young Australian writers (18 to 30 years). The writing can be fiction or non-fiction on any topic, as long as the piece is between 1500 and 2000 words. The prize for best writing is $3000.

Submissions close 1 June; learn more and submit.

July

Visual arts

Brisbane Portrait Prize 2025

The Brisbane Portrait Prize celebrates the city of Meanjin/Brisbane and its people with over $100,000 or prizes and grants available in 2025. This year, the prize consists of two key competitions: The Main Prize and the Next Gen Prize (open to entrants 18 and under).

Entries open in January and close 1 July; learn more and enter.