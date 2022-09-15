Peak arts org to face urgent review

In a statement this week from the Board of the Chamber of Arts and Culture WA (CACWA),it announced it will ‘undertake an urgent and comprehensive review of the organisation, its purpose, and its operating model’.

The Chamber is a membership-based, peak policy and advocacy organisation. What sets it apart is that it sits between and across government, business, philanthropy and arts organisations for effective policy change. It is totally independent.

The review will explore options for a more sustainable business model to allow the Chamber to confidently continue its essential work for members.

Phil Thick, chairperson of CACWA, said: ‘The review had been made necessary by a “perfect storm” of circumstances including rising operational costs, decreasing support in the current economic climate and an inability to attract sufficient alternative, recurrent operational funding.

‘If the Chamber is to continue as the sector’s peak body, there must be a significant change in how it is funded and operates,’ said Thick, adding that the Chamber has ‘struggled to attract the funding and other support required for a sustainable future.’

The Chamber is more than 80% funded by grants and sponsorship, with paid events and membership fees making up the remainder.

It has also relied on generous in-kind support, including pro-bono accommodation, which ends this year.

Organisation reviews also cost money. However, a one-off grant has been provided by the Department of Local Government, Sport and Culture (DLGSC) to support this process, and determine the value proposition of the Chamber going forward.

Chamber Executive Director Kim Jameson does not view the review negatively.

‘This is an opportunity to achieve real change,’ she said. ‘We must take a leap of faith and change our approach because maintaining the status quo in terms of the Chamber and how it is structured and operates is not an option.’

How the Chamber works

The Chamber was formed in 2010 to consolidate the work done by the WA Arts Federation, the Committee for Perth, the Australian Business Arts Foundation and others in establishing the case for increased investment in arts and culture in WA.

Inaugural Executive Director was Henry Boston, followed by Shelagh Magadza, who stepped down December 2021. Today, Jameson is charged with the job.

In an earlier ArtsHub interview, Magadza explained: ‘It is a unique initiative, there isn’t anything else like it in Australia – to try to find a common voice around strategic issues for the arts and to be lobbying the government as one, and with a clear combined purpose.’

She described the Chamber’s role as a mix of lobbyist and a broker of partnerships.

‘It’s mainly about advocacy and keeping on top of the government agenda, and having a feedback loop from the sector into that agenda. The way to do that is to back it up with research,’ she told ArtsHub.

So this next journey of research comes comfortably for the Chamber.

Where to start the review process

An information session of the membership will be held Tuesday 4 October, 10am – 11am AWST (via zoom) to explain the purpose of the review. Member registrations to the event will close on Monday 3 October, 4pm.

‘We will plot a roadmap for change based on engagement with members, stakeholders, government agencies and other potential partners,’ said Jameson.

Magadza’s concluding words in and exit interview with ArtsHub carry particular resonance today: ‘The unique model of the Chamber as a unified voice for WA is something for our sector to be proud of. It has fostered collaboration and opened doors to bigger conversations which I’m sure will continue.’

Jameson assured that despite the review on the table, the Chamber’s Lotterywest-supported Sector Capacity Building program will continue to be delivered, including the Arts and Culture RAP RING 3.

She added that the Members Assistance Scheme for independent artists and non-funded member organisations will also continue while the organisation is in ‘review mode’, and An Ethical Partnership Summit will be held also on Tuesday, 25 October.