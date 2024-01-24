Paused in part, but not cancelled, Dark Mofo announces dates

Since this favourite Tasmanian Festival was established in 2013, it has grown into a highlight of the national winter arts calendar. At the close of last year, however, Dark Mofo announced that it would be pushing the pause button, thanks to rising costs and a need to ‘reset’.

Dark Mofo Artistic Director Chris Twite said: ‘This year, by taking a fallow year, we are taking a crucial step in ensuring that Dark Mofo continues to be a catalyst for artistic innovation, cultural dialogue and shared experiences for many years to come .



‘While the festival rests in 2024, the solstice does not, and we are excited to gather once more to present two popular pillars of the Tasmanian midwinter, along with some exceptional extra events,’ he added.

Today (23 January 2024), however, organisers have announced that they will be staging the festival this year after all – well, at least its signature annual events. The Winter Feast, Nude Solstice Swim, Mona Gala and Night Shift, as well as a new major exhibition at the Museum of Old and New Art (Mona) have all been scheduled.

So put 13-23 June in your diary and use up those lingering flight vouchers, because winter is always better with a dose of art in Tassie.

Key dates

Dark Mofo 13–23 June

Winter Feast week one: Thursday 13 – Sunday 16 June

Winter Feast week two: Thursday 20 – Sunday 23 June

Nude Solstice Swim: Friday 21 June

Mona Gala: Friday 14 June

Mona’s new exhibition Namedropping: Saturday 15 June 2024 – 21 April 2025

Night Shift: Friday 21 – Saturday 22 June

