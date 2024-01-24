News

 > All Arts > News

Paused in part, but not cancelled, Dark Mofo announces dates

Dark Mofo beckons, despite being a reduced event in 2024.
24 Jan 2024
Gina Fairley
Dark Mofo. Hall filled with neon crosses and diners.

Visual Arts

City of Hobart, Dark Mofo, Winter Feast. Photo: Jesse Hunniford, 2023, image courtesy Dark Mofo 2023.

Share Icon

Since this favourite Tasmanian Festival was established in 2013, it has grown into a highlight of the national winter arts calendar. At the close of last year, however, Dark Mofo announced that it would be pushing the pause button, thanks to rising costs and a need to ‘reset’.

Dark Mofo Artistic Director Chris Twite said: ‘This year, by taking a fallow year, we are taking a crucial step in ensuring that Dark Mofo continues to be a catalyst for artistic innovation, cultural dialogue and shared experiences for many years to come.

‘While the festival rests in 2024, the solstice does not, and we are excited to gather once more to present two popular pillars of the Tasmanian midwinter, along with some exceptional extra events,’ he added.

Today (23 January 2024), however, organisers have announced that they will be staging the festival this year after all – well, at least its signature annual events. The Winter Feast, Nude Solstice Swim, Mona Gala and Night Shift, as well as a new major exhibition at the Museum of Old and New Art (Mona) have all been scheduled.

So put 13-23 June in your diary and use up those lingering flight vouchers, because winter is always better with a dose of art in Tassie.

Key dates

  • Dark Mofo 13–23 June
  • Winter Feast week one: Thursday 13 – Sunday 16 June
  • Winter Feast week two: Thursday 20 – Sunday 23 June
  • Nude Solstice Swim: Friday 21 June
  • Mona Gala: Friday 14 June
  • Mona’s new exhibition Namedropping: Saturday 15 June 2024 – 21 April 2025
  • Night Shift: Friday 21 – Saturday 22 June

Read: Arts festivals and events calendar 2024

Naked swimmers at sunrise. Dark Mofo.

First seen at the 2021 edition of Dark Mofo, Night Shift – a late-night club – will return for a weekend mid-festival. The other date for your dance card – usually an invitation-only event – will be opening up to general ticketing this year, and that is the Mona Gala. Tickets will be released in March for this swanky event, which opens the winter exhibition.

The inaugural festival, held in June 2013, was supported by the Tasmanian Government, which initially provided $3 million to support the festival over three years.

Today’s announcement came with the promise that, in 2025, Dark Mofo will return at full blast.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Related News

Reviews News Features Theatre Music Education & Student News Writing and Publishing Career Advice Installation Dance
More
PICA. Bunuru. First Nations commission by J D Penangke will be unveiled for PICA’s new entrance while under redevelopment. Photo: Supplied.
News

PICA adapting program to revamp

While redevelopments are underway, PICA unveils its first 2024 program, Bunuru, with new commissions from pioneering US artist Joan Jonas.

Celina Lei
NETS touring program. Image is installation view of a range of First Nations artworks and sculpture in a gallery.
Sponsored

These are the stories that stay with you

Life-affirming and transformative, the exhibitions supported by NETS Victoria’s touring program are having a powerful effect on viewers.

Monique Grbec
News

Opera Australia and Pinchgut Opera announce inaugural collaboration

A story of religious devotion ending in martyrdom, Handel’s ‘Theodora’ will be staged in concert at Sydney Opera House.

Richard Watts
Events. Art markets at Art Nights: Culture Alive in Bankstown. Photo; Supplied. Two stallholders standing in front of tables selling their unique craft pieces in an outdoor setting.
News

Up-late events transform local area into suburban art jungle

Bringing together craft, design, an art walk, makers’ market and live performance, a series of art nights is set to…

ArtsHub
Opportunities. Grenfell Art Group, recipient of the latest CASP funding. Photo: Supplied. A painting studio with a table in the middle and artwork hang on the walls. A person can be seen on one side of the table, working on a landscape painting.
News

Opportunities and awards

Glass prize call-out, travelling scholarships, Country Arts Support Program (CASP) announces recipients and 2024 Indie Books Awards shortlist revealed.

Celina Lei
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login