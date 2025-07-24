OzAsia Festival 2025: what’s hot and what’s new

OzAsia Festival returns to Adelaide for a cultural feast across four weekends this October, bringing crowd favourites and new experiments.

With the Adelaide Festival Centre currently under redevelopment, this year’s OzAsia will weave into the very fabric of the city, with venues ranging from Adelaide Town Hall and Botanic Gardens to Her Majesty’s Theatre and Vitalstatistix.

Here is what’s on ArtsHub’s radar this year.

Music: Opening Night Party featuring Mo’Ju

Multi ARIA-nominated artist Mo’Ju (Mojo Ruiz de Luzuriaga) turns up the heat on opening night (17 October) for a free concert at OzAsia’s popular Lucky Dumpling Market.

Coming from a Filipinx / Wiradyuri background, Mo’Ju channels a critical and empowering voice through their music, blending neo-soul with alternative beats. Their 2018 single ‘Native Tongue’ took out the gong at the 2019 AIR Awards, on top of multiple ARIA nominations.

It’s the perfect time to soak in the atmosphere of the festival.

Concert: Hiromi: The Piano Quintet

Prepare to experience a piano concert like no other with Japanese GRAMMY-winning pianist, Hiromi, who matches technical mastery with a personal energetic flair.

Hiromi will be joined by US string quartet, PUBLIQuartet, for a night of jazz and classical compositions. This 90-minute musical adventure will be performed on 28 October at Adelaide Town Hall.

Get a taste of Hiromi’s talent here:

Theatre: Opera for the Dead 祭歌

Opera for the Dead received a five-star review from ArtsHub during its run at Asia TOPA in February, praised as “a cyber-opera that deserves the world stage”.

An ambitious multimedia, interactive performance by Mindy Meng Wang and Monica Lim, Opera for the Dead invites one to throw away any pre-assumptions about opera and dive into an underworld filled with electronic music imbued with Chinese influence.

The story is about mourning and grief, and yet one emerges re-energised after this cutting edge performance.

Opera for the Dead will get a second life at The Odeon Theatre with three performances across 5-6 November.

‘Opera for the Dead’. Photo: Michael Pham.

Another returning favourite worth mentioning is William Yang’s narrated concert Milestone, for one night only on 31 October at Adelaide Town Hall.

Dance: Searching Blue

The Human Expression’s Infinitely Closer was ArtsHub’s biggest highlight at the 2023 OzAsia Festival, and this time they’re back to move beyond the stage into Adelaide’s Festival Plaza outdoors.

Continuing T.H.E’s interactive style, Searching Blue will see dancers move with the live score of Malaysian sound artist Kent Lee while gently inviting audiences to join in the movements.

Taking place amid the bustle of the city centre, this show will be a search for quietude, calm and connections.

The Special Comedy Comedy Special: Greatest Debate

Debating is where witty rebuttals and verbal sparring unfold, so what’s not to love when not only is the topic one that concerns the country, but the competitors are professional comedians?

Michael Hing, AJ Lamarque, Alex Lee, Lawrence Leung, Sasha Perera and Kushi Venkatesh will go head to head on “the new Australian dream is never moving out”, moderated by ABC Radio Adelaide host, Jason Chong.

Ready to watch them fight for ownership over the rice cooker or spare room? Catch the Greatest Debate on 8 November at Her Majesty’s Theatre.

Performance: The Mixed-Race Tape

After a sold-out 2024 season, The Mixed-Race Tape is another returning fan-fav. For one night only, hip-hop artist Kultar Ahluwalia blends music with old-recordings, family interviews and spoken word for a heart-felt performance.

Drawing from his lived experience and Punjabi heritage, Ahluwalia tells stories that are deeply relatable and resonate with diaspora communities.

The Mixed-Race Tape is performed on 4 November at Nexus Arts.

Durational performance: The Female Pope

Running in conjunction with OzAsia are special programming at the Art Gallery of South Australia (AGSA).

One highlight is Rakini Devi’s durational performance, The Female Pope, inspired by the tale of 10th-century Pope Joan and the Hindu Goddess, Kali, associated with time, death and destruction.

Drop in across three hours of sacred ritual on 1 November or 3 November between 1-4pm to experience this powerful work that challenges patriarchal religious iconography and traditional gender roles.

Check out the full program.

