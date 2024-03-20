Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards

The Environmental Music Prize

The Environmental Music Prize is open to Australian citizens and residents who have released an original song between 1 January 2023 and 29 February 2024 that references nature or an environmental issue in its lyrics, or in the visual content of its music video; encourages listeners to reflect and protect; and is publicly available on YouTube. The finalist with most votes from the public takes home $20,000 and more prizes on offer.

Applications close 28 March; learn more and apply.

2024 Emerging Writers’ Awards (previously the Monte Miller Awards)

This Award is dedicated to uncovering the hottest new scripts and writing talent across Australia, with purpose-built and industry-recognised opportunities on offer. The Emerging Writers’ Awards are open to screen and stage writers with an unproduced script of any genre across film, television, theatre, audio and interactive. The winning writers in both categories will receive $5000 in prize money, and their scripts will be made eligible for Australian Writers’ Guild’s Pathways Showcase.

Applications close 17 April; learn more and apply.

Josephine Ulrick and Win Schubert Photography Award 2024 (Qld)

As the richest prize for photography in Queensland, the $25,000 acquisitive Josephine Ulrick and Win Schubert Photography Award is open to all Australian artists working in the broad medium of contemporary photography. Visitors to the Finalists’ exhibition will also get to choose their favourite artwork for the $5000 People’s Choice Award. The exhibition runs at HOTA from 14 December 2024 to 30 March 2025.

Entries close 30 August; learn more and enter.

Commissions

Experimenta Emergence 2025-27

Experimenta is seeking media artworks by Australian artists for the touring exhibition Experimenta Emergence (2025-2027). Through the commissioning process, Experimenta supports artists to create works for a touring exhibition that draw on many art forms and may be interactive, transdisciplinary, mobile, participatory and/or performative. Commissioned artists will join other Australian and international media artists selected for the exhibition, which will premiere in Melbourne and then tour to venues around Australia.

EOIs close 15 April; learn more and apply.

Call-outs

4A Lab (NSW)

The 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art is inviting emerging artists from the Asian diaspora to submit applications for three exhibition slots throughout the year. Selected artists will receive $1000 in funding and dedicated support from the 4A team.

Applications close 21 March; learn more and apply.

The Gold Coast Triennial (Qld)

The Gold Coast Triennial is a contemporary art exhibition held every three years at HOTA Gallery. This year, it is inviting artists from across the city to be included in a salon display of artworks that survey the cultural temperature of this dynamic region. Artists with a connection to the Gold Coast are encouraged to submit one artwork for consideration with an open theme. The Triennial will run from 28 September 2024 to 16 February 2025.

Entries open from 15 April to 10 June; learn more and enter.

Making Futures 2024 (International)

Making Futures 2024 conference is hosted by Arts University Plymouth and will run in Playmouth, UK and online from 17-19 October. The event is seeking contributions from designers, artists, makers, educators, scholars, policymakers, scientists and any creator or curator of culture on the topics covered in the upcoming conference focused on areas of material practice and craft that are breaking new ground. There are six conference tracks in 2024 and applicants can submit an abstract to a maximum of two tracks.

Applications close 15 April; learn more and apply.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

Two major art projects by multidisciplinary artists Lauren Brincat and Rochelle Haley are set to enliven Randwick Health & Innovation Precinct in April and June as part of a new Laneway Art Program. The artists have been commissioned by the Precinct and supported by Transport for NSW’s Safer Cities program. The artists have created works in consultation with health workers to better understand how they use the area and what would improve their experience across the site. Brincat’s When do I breathe? is a performance-based project bringing together diverse communities in the Precinct’s public spaces and streets, as well as collaborating with sound artist Evelyn Ida Morris, UNSW Choral Director Sonia Maddock and choreographer Charmene Yap. The work will be staged on 24 April from 5.30pm on UNSW Scientia Lawn. Lunar Sway by Haley is a site-specific, permanent light installation that will be unveiled in June to transform the laneways of the Randwick Health Campus.

This year’s Victorian Premier’s Design Award of the Year was won by UNESCO World Heritage-listed Budj Bim Cultural Landscape, with the tourism infrastructure project, featuring a Visitor Information Centre, café and boardwalks, which pays homage to the area’s history as one of the world’s most extensive and oldest aquaculture systems. The design reflects the rich history of the Gunditjamara Traditional Owners who have worked and fished on the land for more than 30,000 years while the project supports them to care for Country and share their stories with the growing number of visitors to the site, which gained World Heritage status in 2019. The project was commissioned by the Gunditj Mirring Traditional Owners Corporation and was designed by Hamilton architectural firm Cooper Scaife Architects. Other winners include The Social Studio, Kay Abude and Alpha60 collaboration, which uses off-cuts to create zero-waste bags and hats. The Design Strategy award went to the Fashion Futuring Toolkit, which helps fashion designers and students learn ways to combat climate change. Find the full list of winners.

New England Regional Art Museum (NERAM), in Armidale NSW, recently received a $10,000 donation from the New England Sector Support Team (NESST) for its monthly Remembering with Art program that engages participants from local care homes and those living with dementia. NERAM volunteer and former nurse, Rose McCarthy, says, ‘For people living with dementia, pleasure can be “momentary” and their ability to draw on their cognitive capacity fluctuates. As part of the program at NERAM, we try to give pleasure to our participants, so their time with us at the gallery is a comfortable, happy and a reassuring experience.’ McCarthy adds that the donation will be beneficial to the future of the program. ‘Hopefully NERAM will be able to purchase super comfortable gallery-specific stackable chairs with arms on them, to enhance not only the participants’ comfort while enjoying art and conversation, but also to positively contribute to their sense of autonomy in being more easily able to lower themselves into and get themselves out of them.’

Remembering with Art program held at New England Regional Art Museum. Photo: Supplied.

As part of the Country Road + NGV First Nations Commissions, eight emerging First Nations artists will present ambitious new work in the exhibition My Country, opening 22 March at The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia. The Country Road + NGV First Nations Commissions is a national mentorship program and exhibition series that invites an artist from every state and territory to produce a significant new work under the guidance of an esteemed mentor. This year’s participants are Alex Baker and Eric Barney (mentor Vincent Namatjira OAM), Johnathon World Peace Bush (mentor Pedro Wonaeamirri), Jan Baljagil Gunjaka Griffiths (mentor Peggy Griffiths), Aidan Hartshorn (mentor James Tylor), Mitch Mahoney (mentor Maree Clarke), Cheryl Rose (mentor Denise Robinson) and Warraba Weatherall (mentor Tony Albert). Tony Ellwood AM, Director, NGV, says, ‘The Country Road + NGV First Nations Commissions creates a new platform for First Nations art and design in Australia. The unique mentorship format – the only one of its kind in Australia – offers career-defining opportunity to emerging practitioners to create a new work under the guidance of a mentor. We’re grateful for the support of Country Road for this important new initiative. This mentorship program has enabled NGV to cultivate important new relationships with First Nations practitioners across the country. With the eight works entering the NGV Collection, this commission will enhance our ability to represent and profile our rich and diverse Indigenous communities.’

Sculpture by the Sea, Cottesloe has announced English sculptor Sean Henry as the winner of the $5000 EY People’s Choice Award for his sculpture, Seated Man. This is Henry’s first time exhibiting in WA and his work was publicly voted for out of over 70 works by Australian and international artists. Henry’s work was described as ‘detailed’ and ‘lifelike’ by Fiona Drummond, EY Managing Partner for the Western Region. Also announced was the winner of the Kids’ Choice Prize, taken out by Australian artist COADY for Dave. The work depicts a middle-aged man with a unicorn pool float around his waist.

Wendy Tanner has taken home the SWELL Smalls Art Prize with Birds of a Feather, which pays homage to the spirit of nature and utilising repurposed materials. Tanner’s work features birds mid-flight constructed from metal fragments that each have their own history and purpose. The SWELL Smalls Art Prize is a people’s choice award with the recipient receiving $2000.

The Glover Prize 2024 has also announced its People’s Choice winner this year as Hobart-based artist and first-time Glover entrant, Melanie McCollin-Walker. Long Way From Home ‘serves not only as a visual record of that transcendent moment, but also invites the viewer into the perennial nature of the river,’ says McCollin-Walker of her winning work. She continues, ‘It captures the paradox of its simultaneous permanence and fragility, prompting contemplation on our collective responsibility towards the environment.’ The Glover Prize 2024 Children’s Choice Award went to Westbury-based artist Brad Quinn for Tamar Street, a work that depicts a view of Launceston in the rain. The Glover Prize exhibition was held from 9-17 March at Falls Park Pavilion in Evandale.

Performing arts

Philanthropic platform House of Oz has joined forces with Adelaide Fringe to present the House of Oz Prize that offers local artists the opportunity to showcase their talents in Assembly venues at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The winners are Gravity and Other Myths (Ten Thousand Hours), Lewis Major (Repertoire), Yozi (No Babies in the Sauna), Clockfire Theatre (Plenty of Fish in the Sea) and Michelle Pearson (Mixtape Australia). Edinburgh Festival Fringe will return from 2-26 August 2024.

In addition, 47 shows were recognised in this year’s Adelaide Fringe Awards, held on 17 March. In 2024, 50% of the awards went to South Australian artists with six of the 50 presented to First Nations artists. More than 30% of winning shows were supported by the Adelaide Fringe Fund, and the awards presented a prize pool of $283,000. Highlights include Blood of the Lamb, which took out the Adelaide Critics Award, Dr Ahmed Gets Hitched – My Big Fat Gay Greek Pakistani Wedding for the Cultural Diversity Award, Sam Kissajukian: Museum of Modernia for the Mental Health Awareness Award, Kylan Ambrum (Aboriginal Comedy Allstars) for Best Emerging Producer, Maliphant x Major for The Fringe World Tour Ready Award, Trail’s End for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Award and more. For the full list of winners.

Australian musician Dr Erik Griswold has received the 2024 Michael Kieran Harvey Scholarship worth $60,000. The Scholarship is awarded to Australian postgraduate musicians to help further their careers. Harvey says, ‘Dr Erik Griswold is a most outstanding and overdue recipient of the Michael Kieran Harvey Scholarship. He is a composer, pianist and sound artist working in contemporary classical, improvised and experimental forms, and has an extraordinary output of compositions, recordings and collaborations, exploring the outer limits of the piano for over 25 years. Through his teaching he has mentored many exceptional musicians and maintains a diverse performance portfolio.’ Griswold intends to use the scholarship funds to create, record and perform a number of new works, including a new prepared piano album, a Clocked Out album, and new work for the Piano Mill.

Writing and publishing

Social and cultural historian Kate Fullagar has been announced as winner of the 2024 Hazel Rowley Literary Fellowship worth $20,000. Fullagar’s proposed biography, The Secret Life of Marguerite Wolters, is about an 18th century spy mistress whose espionage work seems to have contributed significantly to the British decision in 1786 to establish a penal colony in New South Wales. Fellowship Judge Clare Wright says, ‘Kate Fullagar’s research promises a potentially paradigm-shifting understanding of Australian history, with the startling revelation that a woman was one of the chief architects of British colonial expansionism. We cannot wait to hear more!’ This year’s shortlisted writers included Suzanne Robinson, Erik Jensen, Helen Trinca, Charlie Ward, Michelle Scott Tucker, Carolyn Dowley, Sophie Cull and Jane McCredie. The 2024 Fellowship was judged by Wright alongside Christos Tsiolkas, Della Rowley and Lynn Buchanan.

Six participants have been announced for The Creators 2024, a career acceleration program for high-calibre Australian screenwriters presented by Screen Australia and the Australian Writers’ Guild. The second year of the program will provide participants with world-class training from Jeff Melvoin (founder and Chair of the highly competitive Writers Guild of America’s Showrunner Training Program), project and pitching development and networking opportunities to sell their stories in domestic and international markets. The six participants in The Creators program are:

Thomas Duncan-Watt (Space Nova, Home and Away)

Vanessa Gazy (Echoes, Eden)

Sarah Lambert (The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Lambs of God, The Messenger)

Leah Purcell (The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson, The Twelve)

Giula Sandler (The House Across the Street, Savage River, Bloom)

Alexa Wyatt (Nina and Olga, The Bureau of Magical Things, Janet King)

All

Geelong Arts Centre has revealed eight recipients for its latest Creative Engine grant round, distributing up to $16,000 in financial grants and $30,000 of value-in-kind studio access at the arts centre’s Ryrie Street Building and Merge co-working space. The selected projects span multiple artistic disciplines, including traditional and experimental theatre, music, dance and comedy, but share in common their ability to meet the program’s three selection criteria: Connection, Innovation and Thoughtfulness. The recipients are Bloomshed to stage a new adaptation of Pride and Prejudice for young audiences, Kath Dolheguy for original theatre work Parasail, Fiona Luca for NOW: A Life Story creative project, Helen Duncan for the interactive experience Cabaret of Calm, Gorgi Coghlan and Anna-Lee Robertson for the development of the immersive concert Song Birds, Luke Morris for Comedy Victoria, Catherine Holder (Next Tuesday Theatre) for development of The Things We Hold Dear and Amelia Vu for the short dance film, Foreigner.

‘The Things We Hold Dear’ by Catherine Holder has received support from the latest Geelong Arts Centre Creative Engine grant round. Photo: Supplied.

Sydney-based Worimi and Biripi guri architect Jack Gillmer and Brisbane-based multidisciplinary Yuggera and Biri artist, Jody Rallah, have been selected for the 2024 galang residency program presented by Powerhouse Parramatta and the Cité internationale des arts. The initiative is in its second iteration and supports Australian First Nations creative practitioners through two intensive three-month residencies in Paris. Rallah will be undertaking the residency in May. She will develop work that reflects her research into the application of Braille and other tactile language systems into intimate and collaborative haptic art-making approaches. Rallah’s residency will also enhance her creative practice by deepening her understanding of how the built environment, architecture and curated recreational spaces can be used to facilitate cultural preservation. Gillmer will travel to Paris in July and throughout his residency will investigate the display and treatment of Indigenous artefacts and collection, reckoning with the colonial history of museology and the future of cultural material acquisition and exhibition. He will also explore the concept of a “Global off-Country Keeping Place” for cultural materials undergoing repatriation or lacking an on-Country Keeping Place.

Shortlisted and finalists

Nominees for the 41st Annual Green Room Awards have been announced. The 2024 awards will, for the first time, judge commercial and independent music theatre in separate categories. Nominees in the Commercial category (music theatre) include & Juliet, Once, Mary Poppins, The Phantom of the Opera and more. Nominees in the Independent category (music theatre) include Guys and Dolls, Kinky Boots, A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum, Driftwood and more. Nominees in the Theatre Companies category include Wang Chong for Made in China 2.0 (Outstanding New Australian Writing), Susie Dee for My Sister Jill (Direction), Is God Is (Outstanding Ensemble, Outstanding Production and four other nominations), Jacky (Outstanding Ensemble, Outstanding Production and two other nominations) and Miss Peony (Outstanding Ensemble, Outstanding Production and three other nominations). Find the full list of nominees across cabaret, dance, independent theatre, opera, experimental and more.

The Children’s Book Council of Australia (CBCA) celebrates 36 outstanding entries in its 2024 Book of the Year shortlist. Shortlisted titles include a number of debut authors (including Brisbane’s Megan Williams whose YA novel Let’s Never Speak of This Again won the 2022 Text Prize), alongside experienced writers in Australian children’s literature, such as Bob Graham, Jane Godwin, Margrete Lamond, Tristan Bancks, Terry Denton, Briony Stewart, the team behind the series Real Pigeons Andrew McDonald and Ben Woods, and the first picture book illustrated by Erica Wagner. Through dynamic characters from fearful bears to fantastic gymnasts, the shortlist includes debut and experienced creatives who make a connection directly to young readers. Find the full shortlist.

The South Australian Museum’s $40,000 Waterhouse Natural Science Art Prize celebrates this year’s finalists across multidisciplinary and innovative works. Finalists include Sophie Carnell, Harry Sherwin, Nyunmiti Burton, Iluwanti Ken, Charmain Hearder, LeAnne Vincent, Jessica Murtagh, Linden Edwards, Emma Jackson, Deb McKay, Melinda Schawel, Mandy Chen, Nicola Jarvie and more. The biennial Waterhouse Natural Science Art Prize platforms works by established and emerging artists who spotlight the natural work. The 2024 finalists showcase practices across the mediums of glass, ceramics, drawing, printmaking, painting, metalwork, photography and more. Find the full list of finalists’ works. Winners will be announced on 11 April with the prize exhibition running until 10 June.

