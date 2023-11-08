Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards

2024 South Australian Literary Awards

Alongside a new look for the South Australian Literary Awards, applications are now open with national and state-based literary prizes across a range of genres, as well as three fellowships for SA writers. The Awards offer a total prize pool of $167,500 across the categories, including the Premier’s Award worth $25,000.

Applications close 15 December; learn more and apply.

Brunswick Street Gallery Small Works Art Prize (Vic)

Entries are now open for the 2024 Small Works Art Prize, Australia’s largest open-call art prize for 2D and 3D works measuring 35 x 35 x 35cm or less. Each year the Small Works Art Prize showcases artists at all stages of their careers, from emerging to established, practising throughout Australia and beyond. All 3D mediums are accepted, including painting, drawing, photography, printmaking, ceramics, sculpture, weaving and more.

Entries close 21 December; learn more and enter.

Calibre Essay Prize

Australian Book Review has opened entries to the 2024 Calibre Essay Prize for an original non-fiction essay. The prize – now worth a total of $10,000 – is open to all essayists writing in English. The winner will receive $5000. The second prize is worth $3000, the third prize, $2000. Essays between 2000 and 5000 words on any subject are welcomed.

Entries close 22 January 2024; learn more and enter.

2024 National Photographic Portrait Prize

Photographic artworks taken after 2 February 2023, depicting a person or persons from a live sitting (Zoom permitted) are eligible to enter the 2024 National Photographic Portrait Prize hosted by the National Portrait Gallery. This year, the Prize has removed entry fees and will also provide finalists with an artist fee of $1200, copyright and image licensing fee of $1000 and other financial support. The winner will receive a prize of $30,000 with all finalist works to be exhibited at the National Portrait Gallery in 2024.

Entries close 7 February 2024; learn more and enter.

2024 City of Rockingham Art Prize (WA)

Artists from across WA are encouraged to enter the prize, which has a prize pool worth more than $20,000. Categories include the non-acquisitive First Prize, the Small Sculpture Award, the Local Resident Award, People’s Choice and the Emerging Artist Award. Artworks are welcomed in any media, excluding installations and video.

Entries close 16 February 2024; learn more and enter.

Call-outs

2024 Festival of Voices Artist Application (Tas)

The Festival of Voices invites artists who perform professionally to submit their interest in performing during the 2024 festival (28 June to 7 July 2024). Festival of Voices is based in Hobart with performances across the state. The festival programming team is interested in contemporary, choral, singalong, cabaret, jazz, family-friendly and LGBTIQ+ and all abilities artists to apply.

EOIs close 17 November; learn more and apply.

Professional development

Horizons Creative Industries Career Launchpad (NSW)

Horizons is a creative industry mentoring and career development program for NSW regional youths aged between 16 and 27 that will run over 18 months and support a total of 75 young people from across NSW. Participants will be paired with an experienced mentor from their chosen field who is based in regional NSW. Creative industries include visual arts, performing arts, film and television, publishing, advertising and marketing, design, music and sound recording, video games and interactive media, crafts and artisanal production, cultural heritage, software and creative technology, architecture and urban planning.

EOIs close 10 November; use the finder to locate your regional arts development organisation and apply.

Space to Create III Music Residency

Space to Create is an intensive residential music program providing First Nations creatives at all levels with studio space, mentoring and production support. The aim of the program is to create a dedicated space so that participants have time to sustain and grow their creative ideas. This includes composition, voice coaching, strengthening technical skills and providing professional development opportunities for the future. The delivery of the program is flexible and adapted to each participant’s requirements.

Applications close 14 November for program dates 21-27 March 2024; learn more and apply.

First Nations Fellowship: Writing/Storytelling for theatre (SA)

Arts South Australia and Brink Productions are supporting new work by South Australian Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander theatre artists by offering two Fellowships for emerging First Nations playwrights/storytellers. Each will have the opportunity to develop their practice and worth within a supported process to create a script for a new theatre work, and gain further professional and industry networks over a 12-month period. These Fellowships will support whatever methodology best suits the successful applicants and recognises that stories come from many starting points – be it true life, dreaming, Country, music, painting, dance, pop culture or pure imagination – and that in the theatre, these stories can take on any form. Fellows will be placed as resident artists with Brink Productions.

EOIs close 15 December; learn more and apply.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

Kate Stevens has received the Portia Geach Memorial Award 2023, a $30,000 portrait prize for women. Her portrait entitled The Whistleblower of military lawyer David McBride, will be displayed at the S.H. Ervin Gallery, The Rocks alongside all finalists’ works until 17 December. Stevens wrote: ‘David McBride served in Afghanistan as a military lawyer with Australia’s Special Forces. David is being prosecuted for exposing war crimes in Afghanistan. With his trial date set for November, the first Australian facing prison time in relation to war crimes committed by Australia’s Special Forces in Afghanistan, is the whistleblower brave enough to speak out about what was happening. Australia needs to do more to protect our whistleblowers, so that uncomfortable truths continue to be revealed and the powerful are held to account.’ The judging panel said: ‘The painting confidently demonstrates the artist’s painterly skills as well as evident empathy with her subject. The judges admired the intensity and authenticity of the subject as depicted by the artist and responded to the powerful narrative of the two-panelled work.’

The third edition of the National Emerging Art Prize named Melbourne-based artist Joe Whyte as its winner for his moody and evocative oil painting, Through the Clouds. As the overall winner of the Morgans Financial Prize for Emerging Painting, Whyte receives an acquisitive $20,000 cash prize – donated by Morgans Financial Limited – and will present a solo exhibition next year at Michael Reid Northern Beaches as the culmination of an extensive mentoring program with the gallery. The NEAP exhibition continues online and at Michael Reid Art Bar until 13 November, with work by all the winners and finalists available to purchase.

An emerging local artist whose abstract art work portrays the power of connection through the memories of her homeland, has been awarded the inaugural Collabor8Women 2023 Prize designed to give her profile a well-deserved boost. Latin American artist Marisabel Gonzalez’s painting, entitled Verde Montaña, Mañana (Mountain Green, Tomorrow), was a stand-out in a field of 30 finalist entries, including painting, sculpture, glass and photography. Gonzalez received a branding and visibility package worth more than $6000 with her work exhibited at the CONNECTED exhibition at Sydney’s Ellipsis Gallery. The Sydney-based artist says the prize will give her profile the boost she desperately needs. ‘This could not come at a better time. I would normally spend every last cent on paints and canvas, not building my profile. I am so grateful for this support,’ says Gonzalez.

Angela Tiatia was awarded the 61st Fisher’s Ghost Art Award for her video work, The Dark Current (2023). Tiatia was the winner of the $50,000 acquisitive Open Award. Through The Dark Current Tiatia explores contemporary culture, drawing attention to its relationship to representation, gender, neo-colonialism and the commodification of the body and place, often through the lenses of history and popular culture. Other winners include Todd Fuller, Simon Nicholls, Maryanne Wick and Jess MacNeil. The awards also celebrated primary and secondary school-aged artists, including Zahra Margo, Carly McGillicuddy, Rui Seneviratne, Kiera Field, Kira Rean, Sasha Shynkarenko and Felisha Wiid.

Performing arts

Dots+Loops has revealed its 2024 Fellows, including violist Ella Beard, drummer Hayley Chan, saxophonist Courtz Lovell (aka Clover Love), harpist Paul Nicolaou, ‘prog-RnB’ artist Saro Roro, pianist Julia Vlahogiannis (aka OOLIA), and composers Samuel Carrick and Leila Harris. The Dots+Loops Fellowship Residency is held in Meanjin/Brisbane in the lead-up to its flagship festival, NONSTOP. The program combines mentoring, workshops and seminars, collaboration opportunities, networking and professional development with artistic and industry mentors. The program participants will present performances alongside their mentors at NONSTOP 2024. As an extension of the Fellowship Program, Dots+Loops will launch PLAYBACK, a new mini-festival on 9 December 2023 to provide a canvas for the 2021-2022 Fellowship cohorts to share what they’ve been working on since the fellowship.

Dots+Loops 2024 Fellows. Image: Supplied.

Writing and publishing

Following the recent announcement of the Reading Prize 2023 winners, the inaugural Gab Williams Prize winner has also been revealed to be Biffy James, for Completely Normal (and Other Lies). The inaugural Gab Williams Prize was designed to acknowledge the contribution of Australian young adult authors and honour previous prize manager and young adult author Gabrielle Williams, who died in early 2023. The Gab Williams Prize is chosen by teen readers aged between 14 and 18, all of whom are participants in the Readings Teen Advisory Board. James said on accepting the prize: ‘To be awarded this prize in Gab Williams’ name is so utterly humbling and absolutely wonderful, in the most bittersweet way. And, despite being a person who writes stuff, I actually don’t have the words to express the emoting that’s happening.’

Dr John Willsteed was named winner of the $25,000 John Oxley Library Fellowship at State Library of Queensland. The former member of The Go-Betweens will create new knowledge about Queensland music through interviews with musicians such as Kev Carmody, John Collins (former Powderfinger bass player), William Barton, Brad Shepherd (Hoodoo Gurus) and Jen Boyce (Ball Park Music). Willsteed’s project Dive For Your Memory – Queensland music stories will ignite public engagement with State Library of Queensland’s oral histories while providing fresh digital content for researchers and music lovers.

The Winner of the Monica Clare Research Fellowship is Sheridan Teitzel, who will explore Indigenous healing systems, while Evelyn Saunders, the Digital Collections Catalyst, will create an interactive online documentary about a “ghost” town in Queensland. The Rainbow Research Fellowship was awarded to Dr Heather Anderson. Other winners of the Queensland Memory fellowships and awards include Dr Eun-ji Kim and Aaron Tao, Dr Robert Anderson OAM, Prama Language Centre, Dr Robin Trotter, Dr Nicole Murphy and Grant Collins. Find out more.

Round 10 recipients of the Neilma Sidney Literary Travel Fund have been announced, they are: Alana Hicks, Alison J Barton, Ana Brawls, Carly Findlay, Eda Gunaydin, Emily Bitto, Meleika/vika mana, Muhib Nabulsi and Tim White. The judges for Round 10 were writer and librarian Özge Sevindik, writer and editor Jasmin McGaughey and bookseller and advocate Jing Xuan Teo (Vic).

Anna Minns has been appointed to the role of Ambassador for Children and Families for the Sydney Writers’ Festival. In this newly established position Minns will champion the Children’s and Families’ programs, building opportunities for children and teenagers to deepen their engagement with books, authors and the literary world. Minns said on the Ambassador role, ‘I could not be more excited about this opportunity. Dr Seuss said it best when he wrote, “The more you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.” Books transport you through time, around the world and into new worlds, and for kids they are a gift that expand their outlook and consciousness. I have one son that still lets me read Dr Seuss to him (and two that don’t). I am thrilled to be supporting a festival and a community that celebrates and shares these gifts.’ The 2024 Sydney Writers’ Festival will run from 20-26 May 2024.

Anna Minns appointed as inaugural Sydney Writers’ Festival Ambassador for Children and Families. Photo: Supplied.

All

Sixteen Canberra artists, authors, musicians, performers, arts workers and other creative practitioners are set to receive a total of $359,539 in grants through the latest Arts Activities $5000 to $50,000 funding round. Successful recipients include Clare Young, Demos Journal, Eleri Harris, Leah Blankendaal, Liz Lea, Nicci Haynes, Sammy Hawker and more. They will use the grant funding to develop new and original works, present exhibitions and writing, and support professional opportunities. The next Arts Activities funding round opens 1 December 2023.

Arts North West has announced recipients of the 2023 Quick Response Micro Grants, including Tamworth Community Ceramics (Kylie Lamph), Sound and Soul Music (Athol Munro), Janna Hayers, Yinarr Maramali (Amy Hammond), Jada Fields, Lizzie Horne and more. Recipients were provided $1000 each to realise creative projects and support operations of local independent professional artists, community groups and arts organisations. This year 22 Quick Response Micro Grants were awarded with over $20,000 worth of funds distributed across the New England north-west region.

Shortlisted and finalists

The Department of Territory Families, Housing and Communities has announced 25 individuals and performance finalists for the NT Performing Arts Awards, which recognise the achievements of Territorians on stage, in the classroom and behind-the-scenes. A violinist who performed with the Darwin Symphony Orchestra, a circus trainer kindling a passion for circus in countless people and communities, and an artistic director of a youth dance company uniting dance with social activism are among those being recognised for their outstanding contributions to the performing arts. Voting is now open for the People’s Choice Award and closes midnight 14 November 2023. Winners will be announced at the NT Performing Arts Awards night on Monday 20 November.

The nominees for the 2023 J Award, hosted by Triple J, have been announced. Nominees for Triple J Australian Album of the Year include Light, Dark, Light Again by Angie McMahon, Struggler by Genesis Owusu, Everything’s Fine by Matt Corby and Something To Give Each Other by Troye Sivan. BIG WETT, DICE, FELIVAND, The Grogans and Miss Kaninna are nominees for Unearthed Artist of the Year, while Bad/Dreems, Briggs, Jen Cloher, Kylie Minogue and RVG have been nominated for Double J Australian Artist of the Year. This also marks the first year for the new Live Act of the Year award, with the inaugural nominees being G Flip, Genesis Owusu, Julia Jacklin, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and King Stingray. Triple J and Rage Australian Music Video of the year nominees include OUR PEOPLE (Ft. The Presets) by 3%, Feel Alive by Cat & Calmell, Bootleg Firecracker by Middle Kids, Kool Aid by Royel Otis and 4K TO THE MIDDLE EAST (Ft. UZI) by SHABA. Winners will be announced on 13 November on Triple J Breakfast with Bryce and Concetta.

