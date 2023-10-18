Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards:

2024 Queensland Music Award

Nominations are now open for the Queensland music community to enter their songs into the 2024 Queensland Music Awards. Artists with songs and music videos released between 1 December 2022 and 30 November 2023 can nominate across a wide range of award categories. This year the Stage and Contemporary Classical category has been expanded and the addition of a brand new Music for Screen category developed to acknowledge original compositions in film, television and games.

Nominations close 14 November; learn more and nominate.

Rick Amor Drawing Award 2024

The second $20,000 acquisitive award for an original drawing, the Rick Amor Drawing Award, will be held at McClelland in 2024 and the winning work acquired into the McClelland collection. All artists living in Australia are welcome to enter.

Entries close 17 November; learn more and enter.

Commissions:

Mural at Stockland Wendouree’s Town Centre (regional Vic)

Stockland is seeking EOIs from professional artists to deliver a vibrant entry mural to be displayed at the Stockland Wendouree Town Centre. The mural should envision and tell a captivating tale, one that celebrates Wendouree’s sense of place, igniting curiosity, community pride and a genuine sense of belonging.

EOIs close 4 November; learn more and apply.

Grants and funding:

Carstairs Grant

Applications are closing soon for the $10,000 Carstairs Grant to support socially-engaged art projects that embrace participatory and collaborative experiences. The grant is intended to contribute to artwork production costs to assist the successful applicant/s to develop and present new work.

Applications close Sunday 22 October; learn more and apply.

Callouts:

Belvoir General Auditions (NSW)

General Auditions are an opportunity for actors to connect with Belvoir and the Belvoir Artistic Team for consideration across the seasons and development pipeline. Actors over the age of 18, have at least three years of training or acting experience (outside of high school drama activities), have not been employed as an actor in a mainstage Belvoir show, did not attend the 2022 General Auditions and are based primarily in NSW are welcome.

Applications close 2 November with auditions from 21-24 November; learn more and apply.

Professional development:

2024 Andrew Cameron Fellowship (NSW)

Belvoir St Theatre’s Andrew Cameron Fellow will work with the company’s Artistic and Programming team over a period of one year to support play development, auditions, rehearsals and season programming. The Fellowship is open to directors, actors, writers, dramaturgs or creatives interested in pursuing artistic leadership positions in the future.

Applications close Sunday 22 October; learn more and apply.

2023 Balnaves Foundation Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Fellowship (NSW)

In 2023, the Balnaves Foundation and Belvoir is offering the Fellowship to First Nations playwrights to write a new play, and also to directors or writer/directors that can lead the creation of an Indigenous-led new stage work. This year, the Fellowship model will see the selected Fellow (playwright or director or writer/director) receive $45,000 over an 18-month period to create a new work as a resident artist at Belvoir in 2024/25, subject to negotiation with the Fellow’s availability and location.

Applications close 27 October; learn more and apply.

Pathway Residencies at Studio 1 (Qld)

Studio 1 is offering artist residency opportunities up to the value of $8000 per residency with up to eight days in studio time. Pathway Residencies champion disability-led process, practice exploration for dance and movement artists. The residency can be used for the development of a body of work and research. It can also be for artists or collectives who are operationally un-funded and artists outside of metro Brisbane or interstate that work or collaborate with Brisbane/Queensland creatives in key roles.

EOIs close 13 November; learn more and apply.

NATSIMO Screen Composer Intensive

Applications are now open for the NATSIMO Screen Composer Intensive, a professional opportunity in screen composing for an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander music creator. The intensive is funded by APRA AMCOS with support from the Australian Guild of Screen Composers (AGSC), Church Street Studios, Jigsaw Music and Trackdown Studios. As part of the opportunity, the successful recipient will be provided with a studio workspace at the home of an autonomous collective of independent music, sound and screen professionals – Church Street Studios.

Applications close 30 November; learn more and apply.

This week’s winners

Fellowship granted to explore history of contemporary dance

Dr Amaara Raheem is set to explore the history of contemporary dance after receiving the Frank Van Straten Fellowship, an ongoing research initiative from the Australian Performing Arts Collection. A dance artist, writer and performance-maker, Raheem will focus her fellowship on the history of Melbourne dance company Chunky Move and the role contemporary dance archives have in preserving Australia’s cultural identity. Raheem says: ‘My approach to the Frank Van Staten Fellowship will be guided through methodologies of embodiment and deep listening… My dance work is known for its entanglement with language, voice and text, its sense of humour and grounded movement practices that draw audiences into a physical imagination and worlds where fact and fiction blur.’ Raheem currently teaches the Victorian College of the Arts’ Master of Dance Program and will deliver her fellowship performative outcome in 2024.

Ingrid Morley, ‘Keeper’, winner of Sculptures in the Garden 2023. Image: Supplied.

Winners at Sculptures in the Garden 2023 have been announced after the event received the largest pool of submissions in its 13-year history. The $30,000 Sculptures in the Garden and Mid-Western Regional Council Acquisition Prize went to Ingrid Morley, and Edward Willson took home the $10,000 Friends of SIG Acquisition Prize. Peter Tilley, Robert Neeson, Michael Ferris and Scott Ingram were also among the winners. Morley’s work Keeper was inspired by Aphrodite, also known as Crouching Venus (275 BC), reclaiming the silenced female voice in art and challenging the male gaze. Morley says: ‘A prize of this sum is a tremendous acknowledgment of an artistic practice and a great confidence boost. The further acknowledgment of a place in the Lawson Park Sculpture Walk, of a seminal work, on permanent public display as part of the Mid-Western Regional Council Public Art Collection also leaves me with a great sense of achievement.’ Sculptures in the Garden 2023 is open until 22 October.

Three writing fellowships totalling $170,000 awarded

The Copyright Agency has awarded 2023 Fellowships to writers Chris Womersley and Patrick Mullins. Each valued at $80,000, the Fellowships provide support to authors to create new work for publication. Winner of the Author Fellowship, Womersley will embark on his Fellowship project The Empire, set in a version of 19th century Melbourne. Mullins, recipient of the Fellowship for Non-Fiction Writing, will use the grant to complete A Scandal of Rags and Syrup, exploring the legal, political and cultural history of Sydney in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Copyright Agency also announced Scott Limbrick as recipient of the inaugural Copyright Agency Frank Moorhouse Fellowship for Young Writers, which provides career development opportunity valued at $10,000 to an author aged between 18 and 35. Limbrick will write Life in Theory and receive an introduction and mentoring session with Frank Moorhouse’s publishers, Jane Palfreyman and Meredith Curnow.

Top winners of 2023 National Live Music Awards

The big winners of this year’s National Live Music Awards (NLMAs) are Victoria-based Amyl and the Sniffers and the ACT’s Genesis Owusu, both taking home three wins. Amyl and the Sniffers nabbed the biggest award of the night, Live Act of the Year, as well as Best Live Act in Vic presented by SYN, and Best Punk/Hardcore Act presented by HEAVY – winning every award they were nominated for. Genesis Owusu claimed Best Stage and Lighting Design presented by Novatech with Alex McCoy and Pat Santamaria, plus Best Hip Hop Act, and Best Live Act in ACT presented by BMA. Baker Boy is this year’s winner of the Musicians Making a Difference (MMAD) Live Award, saying: ‘This award is so special to me – making a difference is why I do what I do. Baker Boy is all about showing the next generation what they are capable of through celebrating my culture in the mainstream and sharing the importance of keeping Indigenous Languages alive.’ Live Legends this year were Frontier Touring’s Susan Heymann and Yothu Yindi. Following the recent announcement that it will pause for next year, Dark Mofo took home two NLMAs for Best Live Event in Tasmania and Live Event of the Year in the national categories. First-time winners in the national categories included Tashi Hall, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Party Dozen’s Kirsty Tickle, the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra and C.O.F.F.I.N. Find the full list of 2023 NLMAs winners.

Screenwriters awarded $10,000 for script development

Screenwriters Jane Jago and Kayti Murphy have been announced as the winners of the Australian Writers’ Guild’s Monte Miller Awards for unproduced scripts. Jago took out the award in the Long Form category with a gripping feature script The Wrong Hand that follows two juveniles convicted of a notorious crime who are released under new identities and given a second chance at life. Murphy received the Short Form award for her pilot Vera vs Vern, a hilarious tale of two pensioners, Vera and Vern, who discover that Centrelink pays more money to single pensioners than married couples and decide to get a “fake” divorce. The two winners will share $10,000 in script development funding from Scripted Ink. Runner-up in the short form category was Jayden James’ poignant animated drama Mā. View the winning and shortlisted projects.

164 grants awarded through Adelaide Fringe

The first round of Adelaide Fringe Grant recipients has been announced with 164 grants allocated totalling $890,000 through the festival’s philanthropic arm, Arts Unlimited. This year, applicants could apply for a grant up to $10,000 to support daring and diverse contemporary art. Of the grants awarded this year, 8.1% of shows self-identify as having cast and creative that are First Nations, 20.7% have a lived experience of disability, 23.2% are culturally and linguistically diverse and 57.6% are part of the LGBTQIA+ community. Adelaide Fringe 2024 season will run from 16 February to 17 March 2024. Find the full list of grant recipients.

Winner of photography prize honours local musician

Melbourne-based photographer Matthew Thorne is the winner of the Ballarat International Foto Biennale’s 2023 Martin Kantor Prize with his work Warren Ellis in his garden in Paris (2022). Ellis is a beloved Ballarat-born musician, seen in the photograph looking intently into the lens. Thorne says: ‘I first met Warren taking photos of him and Nick Cave for their album, Ghosteen. We sat in the back of an LA cab and he [asked] pointed questions about how I would select the final images while I poorly answered. Three years later, I was in Paris and I asked if he was also there, he said “yes”. Intending to meet at a gallery showing a collection of Australian Indigenous art that we later realised was closed, Warren invited me over to his garden house and studio instead… I took two photos as Warren and I spoke in his backyard – one of him, and one of the tree hanging over his garden and studio. I felt Warren was then like Monet, or as close as an Australian frontiersman can hope to come without losing their sense of self.’ Thorne took home $15,000 for the major prize, while the People’s Choice Award went to Tobias Titz for his portrait of Mary Dhapalany.

Recipients of arts and disabilities initiative

Creative Australia has announced 10 recipients of the 2023 Arts and Disabilities Initiative, designed to advance the careers of d/Deaf artists or arts workers and artists or arts workers with a disability. The recipients are Cara-Ann Simpson Debra Keenahan, Meret Hassanen, Alexandra Hudson, Bon Mott, Kim Bowers, Luke Campbell, Chelle Destefano, Ella Coddington and Lewis Major. They will work on new theatre productions, collaborative mentorships, exhibitions and more. The Arts and Disability Initiative provides financial support of $30,000 for up to two years for artists to undertake significant projects that advance their skills, practice or networks. Meet the 2023 recipients.

Art space triumphs at Western Sydney Award for Business Excellence

Arts & Cultural Exchange (ACE) has been awarded the Workers Lifestyle Outstanding Community Organisation Award at the 33rd Annual Western Sydney Awards for Business Excellence (WSABE). ACE Executive Director Anne Loxley says: ‘This recognition at the Western Sydney Awards for Business Excellence is incredibly heart-warming and serves as an affirmation of the dedicated work our team and collaborators put in every day. Our journey at ACE has always been about reversing disadvantage experienced by marginalised communities. For many years we have done this by drawing on art, creativity and culture. This award only strengthens our resolve to continue in our mission.’

Viola player wins classical fellowship

Henry Justo, a 28-year-old from Queensland, has taken out The Music Trust’s 2023 Freedman Classical Fellowship. Justo succeeded in the finals with an outstanding performance before a packed house at The Neilson, Pier 2/3 ACO, against the other finalists, violinists Courtenay Cleary (29, Queensland) and flautist Jonty Coy (27, Western Australia). This year’s judging panel consisted of Professor Kim Cunio, Lamorna Nightingale and Simon Tedeschi. Justo not only gave a high-calibre performance, but also showed potential in making an impact on new Australian music. Justo is inspired by the infinite possibilities of human interaction with sound, working with music, technology and computer-generated imagery. This win will enable him to pursue his proposed project Connect, a curated installation piece reflecting on how we all connect with place and ourselves. Working with composer Cathy Milliken and media artist Mike Daly in a collaborative process, he will explore the human need for connection in relation to where we are in the world.

$25,000 award to NSW tenor

Nathan Byron is the 2023 recipient of the Dame Heather Begg Memorial Award, receiving $25,000 in funding to support his development at a vital stage in his operatic career. Byron is currently studying at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music and earlier this year received the 2023 Australian Music Foundation Yvonne Kenny Award. He recently appeared in the Aspen Music Festival where he performed the role of Christopf in Jimmy López’s contemporary opera Bel Canto and covered roles in Mozart’s Idomeneo under the artistic leadership of Renée Fleming and Patrick Summers. His upcoming projects include Rinuccio in Gianni Schicchi with Sean Francisco Conservatory of Music and Tamino in The Magic Flute with Livermore Opera.

Nathan Byron, recipient of the 2023 Dame Heather Begg Memorial Award. Photo: Anna Kucera.

Shortlisted and finalists

Sisters in Crime selects 25 stories

The 30th Scarlet Stiletto Awards for best short stories by Australian women has shortlisted 25 stories by 25 authors. Shortlisted authors, including Josephine Brick, Natalie Conyer, Rebecca Douglas, Tegan Huntley, Sandra Jones, Alyssa Mackay and more, are in the running for 15 prizes on offer with a record $12,720 in prize money. Scarlet Stiletto judging coordinator and two-time Stiletto winner Professor Christina Lee says: ‘The number of entries was the highest ever, and the level of originality, suspense and humour was outstanding. As usual, most writers focused on murder, but this year brought a lot of financial crimes – theft, fraud, embezzlement – and we also saw an increased focus on the criminal possibilities of AI and robotics.’ The 30th Scarlet Stiletto Awards ceremony will be held on 25 November in Melbourne. The winning stories will be published in Scarlet Stiletto: The Fifteenth Cut, edited by Phyllis King, to be launched at the ceremony along with a paperback of the winning stories over the past 30 years, Scarlet Stiletto: Thirty Years of Mystery, Murder and Malice, edited by Lindy Cameron.

Nominees revealed celebrating Sydney’s creative communities

Nominees for the 2023 Sydney Music, Arts & Culture (SMAC) Awards have been revealed by FBI Radio across nine categories, including Record of the Year, Next Big Thing and Artist of the Year. More than 50 Sydney musicians, artists, curators, restaurants, performers and events are being celebrated, including DIY industrial noise trio Bract and rapper BAYANG (tha Bushranger), Darug artist and cultural critic Billy Bain, legacy electronic duo Collarbones, dynamic pop designer, painter, producer, emcee and singer FRIDAY*, innovative Afro-Punjabi chai bar Ambi’s, and Xander Silky West’s queer, trans and PoC party series Xaddy’s Door List. A number of up-and-coming local artists are recognised across multiple categories, including Lottie World, cherry chola, Vv Pete and xmunashe. Public voting is now open until 26 October.

Shortlisted authors vetting for 12-month mentorship with Hachette

After receiving over 700 entries, the 2023 Richell Prize for Emerging Writers has announced Alex Sawyer, Hannah Goldstein, Luisa Mitchell, Olivia De Zilva and Victoria Manifold as the five shortlisted writers. They are now in the running for the $10,000 major prize plus a 12-month publishing mentorship with Hachette. The writers on the shortlist have been judged on the first three chapters of their submitted work, along with a synopsis outlining the direction of the proposed work and details about how the author’s writing career would benefit from winning the Prize. Find out more about he shortlisted writers and their entries.

Finalists announced and exhibition to open in 2024

Forty-two finalists have been selected for the 2024 Grace Cossington Smith biennial art award, which will hold its finalist exhibition from 27 January to 24 February 2024. The 2024 judges include Felicity Fenner, Chair, City of Sydney Public Art Advisory Panel and Associate Professor, Master of Curating and Cultural Leadership, Faculty of Arts, Design and Architecture, UNSW Sydney; and Dr Blair French, curator, writer and arts leader. The award invited submissions from artists in any two-dimensional media in response to the theme ‘Making Connections’. View the list of finalists.

Portrait prize for women unveils finalists

There have been 57 finalists announced for the 2023 Portia Geach Memorial Award, all now in the running for a $30,000 prize. Established in 1961 by Florence Kate Geach, in memory of her sister, artist Portia Geach, the Award recognises an Australian female artist for the best portrait painted from life of a man or woman distinguished in art, literature or the sciences. Finalists include Margaret Auckland, Rebecca Armstrong, Ah Too Chew, Yvette Coppersmith, Alison Mackay, Heather Miller, Deborah Walker and more. The exhibition is on view at National Trust S H Ervin Gallery from 2 November to 17 December 2023.

