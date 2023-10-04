Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards:

New Music Competition 2024 (Vic)

The New Music Competition has been a celebrated part of St Kilda Festival since 2007 and each year gives entrants the chance to play at the festival and also be in the running for cash prizes. The competition is seeking 10 talented emerging artists or groups. The selected acts will perform a 30-minute set of original material at the next St Kilda Festival on Sunday 18 February 2024, with the crowd favourite taking home a $5000 cash prize and an invitation to perform on the St Kilda Festival Main Stage in 2025.

Applications close 18 October; learn more and apply.

UNDERWATER! 2023 Photo Competition

Now in its third year, this annual competition is part of the 30th Ocean Festival, which runs from 26 November to 3 December. The eight-day festival celebrates our five marine protected areas, our invertebrates, marine flora, fauna and megafauna. Entrants are asked to respond to the eight competition categories related to this year’s theme ‘Life Below Water’. All submissions must have been taken within the last two years at one of the five aquatic reserves on the Northern Beaches, NSW. This year young people aged 18 to 24 years are also encouraged to enter the competition and share their fascination with the underwater world. The winner will be recognised as the Young UNDERWATER! 2023 Photographer of the Year.

Entries close 23 October; learn more and enter.

Future Australian Muslim Artists Art Prize

The Islamic Museum of Australia welcomes entries from Muslim students in Years 10-12 from schools across Australia to submit their artworks for the prize.

Entries close 30 October; learn more and enter.

Willgoss Choral Composition Prize 2024

The Willgoss Choral Composition Prize for 2024 is calling all emerging composers to submit an original, short choral work for SATB (soprano, alto, tenor and bass), in support of a thriving choral program at UNSW Australia as represented by the Music Performance Unit. The Prize is open to all Australian citizens and permanent residents, of any age, and offers an opportunity for the winning composer to have their composition come to life in addition to a cash prize of $3000.

Applications close 1 February 2024; learn more and apply.

Commissions:

Campbell Town TFS and SES (Tas)

Arts Tasmania is offering an opportunity for a Tasmanian artist to create an artwork for the new Tasmanian Fire Service and SES facility at Campbell Town. The search is on for an artwork that will help make the commercial-looking building friendlier and more community focused. The work can be free-standing or attached to the façade. An artwork budget of $40,140 plus GST is available.

Applications close 23 October; learn more and apply.

Grants and funding:

South Australian Living Artist Publication Grant

A book to be produced and published in conjunction with the Board of the South Australian Living Artists (SALA) Festival and Wakefield Press aims to profile visual artists, crafters and designers, and showcase their work. The publication also aims to support the development and profile of South Australian arts writing through the commissioning of a professional arts writer/s and a mentorship opportunity for an emerging South Australian arts writer. Nominations can be made for outstanding artists who live and work in South Australia to be profiled in the book, and writers who will be commissioned to prepare a major essay of 6000 words, a comprehensive CV and a bibliography of the artist. Up to $10,500 is available in writers’ fees.

Applications close 9 October; learn more and apply.

Flourish III: First Nations Textile Design & Fashion Innovation Fund

Flourish III provides grants of up to $50,000 to build sustainable businesses and support economic, cultural and social development opportunities. The opportunity is open to First Nations individuals, groups and organisations (including Art Centres) working in the textile design and fashion sector. Grants can be used to support innovation, production, capacity building, marketing, professional development, seed funding and/or increasing digital visibility.

Applications close 10 October; learn more and apply.

NXT Gen ARTS grants (NT)

Designed to support Northern Territory young artists or arts workers aged 18-25, the NXT Gen ARTS grants provide up to $13,000 for a three-month full-time placement with an NT-based arts organisation or creative business. Placements will take place between 30 January and 30 June 2024.

Applications open from 16 October to 13 November; learn more and apply.

Live Music Australia

Live Music Australia is designed to bring more live music to Australian communities and will fund applications that support quality original Australian live music that is professionally staged. To receive funding under Round 7 of the Live Music Australia program applicants will need to demonstrate their commitment to hosting a music-focused festival that presents live performances of original music by predominantly Australian artists. Festivals that use multiple venues in a geographical area are eligible to apply, as are festivals that occur for more than one weekend a year.

Applications for Round 7 close 17 October; learn more and apply.

Callouts:

Goulburn Regional Art Gallery callout

Goulburn Regional Art Gallery is seeking applications for the dedicated space Gallery 2 for 2024. This exhibition opportunity is open to artists living within a 120-kilometre radius of the Gallery. Artists at all stages of their career working in any media are encouraged to apply.

Applications close 9 October; learn more and apply.

Linden Postcard Show 2023-24 (Vic)

The annual Linden Postcard Show is returning with a change of format, free of the previous 8 x 10 size constraint. Entries are now invited for larger wall-based works, A/V and sculptural artworks. Artists can enter a maximum of three artworks completed in 2023.

Entries close 22 October or when 1000 entries are reached; learn more and enter.

Cement Fondu Project Space Callout

Cement Fondu declares that it is proud to nurture artistic experimentation, risk-taking and innovation, and is inviting the community to play an active role. EOIs are now open to create and present new installations in the Project Space alongside three exhibitions in the 2024 program. The Project Space is curated through a selection process that seeks propositions to complement Cement Fondu’s main exhibitions, that respond imaginatively to the space and offer experimental, social, immersive or evolving installations. The opportunity is for artists at all stages of their careers who want to expand their practice while creating high-quality outcomes. A commission fee and production budget is provided.

Applications 7 November; learn more and apply.

Professional development:

2024 Emerging Composer-in-Residence program (Qld)

Each year, Camerata appoints a Queensland-based composer in the early stages of their career as the Emerging Composer-in-Residence. The successful applicant will travel to a regional area in Queensland, ideally during March 2024, to immerse themself in the region and premiere a work for Camerata’s regional tour, which begins in late May 2024.

Applications close 16 October; learn more and apply.

PICA Residency Program (WA)

Comprising four studio streams, PICA’s year-round program provides space to artists who need a dedicated studio, research and creative development time. PICA is now inviting expressions of interest from WA and Perth-based artists for three opportunities: PICA’s International Exchange Program to Taiwan, Makassar, Marseille and New Delhi; Hyper Local – six-month studio residencies at PICA; and Quick Response – short-term studio residencies or creative developments at PICA (between one and six weeks).

Applications close 23 October; learn more and apply.

NATSIMO, Abbey Road Institute Australia and Studios 301 scholarship

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander music creators are encouraged to submit an Expression of Interest for a fully paid scholarship at Abbey Road Institute to undertake a CUA60520 Advanced Diploma of Music. The package is valued at a total of $30,000, which includes a $25,000 scholarship from Abbey Road Institute Australia and a $5000 study bursary from the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Music Office and APRA AMCOS. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander music creators from across the country are encouraged to apply for the one-year program.

EOIs close 2 November; learn more and apply.

This week’s winners

Salvaged cricket ball evoking tenderness wins 2023 Woollahra Small Sculpture Prize

Anita Johnson has been announced as the winner of the 2023 Woollahra Small Sculpture Prize with Tenderness, a work made from a salvaged cricket ball, moulded and dyed leather, linen thread and possum fur. Johnson created an ‘object-prosthetic’ by taking a cast of her breast and using it to wet-mould leather. She was drawn to the vulnerability of the cricket ball in its wounded form, and the possum fur was a sculptural nod to Méret Oppenheim, as well as the possum skin blankets of the artist’s youth. Judge for 2023 and artist Alex Seton said: ‘Anita Johnson’s winning artwork Tenderness is a beautifully observed and crafted work that surprises and delights with its empathy and humour. It somehow seems to sum up what it is to be Australian in its sweet pathos and tragedy. All this is achieved within a confident intimate small scale in the best manner of Woollahra Small Sculpture Prize winners.’

Johnson was awarded $25,000 and Tenderness has been entered into the Woollahra Council’s permanent public collection. Robert Michael Young received the Special Commendation Award of $2000 for Cultural Cradle, while Jamie North was selected for the Mayor’s Award, winning $1000 for Remainder No.52. This year, the judges also awarded Nathan Beard a special Judges’ Award, winning $2000 for Corsage. Finalist and winning works are on display at Woollahra Gallery at Redleaf from 28 September to 5 November, and all sculptures are on sale to the public.

Anita Johnson, ‘Tenderness’, winner of the Woollahra Small Sculpture Prize 2023. Photo: Jacquie Manning.

Nine artists awarded Creative Australia Fellowships

Creative Australia Fellowships are valued at $80,000 for two years of professional and creative development to established artists. Among this year’s nine Fellowship recipients are First Nations musician Shellie Morris, renowned writer Alice Pung and award-winning theatremaker of Counting and Cracking, Shakthidharan Sivanathan. First Nations composer Brenda Gifford will use her Fellowship to compose a new string quintet song cycle, describing her own (Yuin) and other First Nations Peoples’ connections to water. She will undertake research and collaborate with traditional Māori composers and musicians in Aotearoa New Zealand and Navajo composers and musicians in New York State. Other recipients include Tristan Meecham, who has become a leading creative voice within the LGBTIQ+ community nationally and internationally; Eliza Hull, awarded the Arts and Disability, contemporary music fellowship; Vicki Van Hout for Dance; Jen Rae for Emerging and Experimental Arts; and Zanny Begg for Visual Arts.

Ceramic artist and curator honoured with life membership

Artist, curator and teacher Vicki Grima has been honoured as a Life Member of The Australian Ceramics Association (TACA) in recognition of significant and sustained contribution to the field. Grima joins Life Members Kevin Boyd, Sue Buckle, Greg Daly, Trisha Dean, Janet DeBoos, Pippin Drysdale, Neville French, Patsy Hely, Judith Inkamala, Owen Rye and Leonard Smith. Les Blakebrough was awarded a Life Membership before his death in 2022. The Australian Ceramics Association Board said of the appointment: ‘For 17 years, Vicki Grima AM served as the Executive Officer and Editor of The Journal of Australian Ceramics for The Australian Ceramics Association. Throughout her tenure, Vicki dedicated herself to leading and shaping the organisation, bringing her passion for ceramics and keen attention to detail to all aspects of the Association. Under Vicki’s leadership, TACA thrived, and she tirelessly worked to promote and celebrate the art of ceramics, expanding its reach to a wider audience and fostering a sense of community among ceramicists across the country. Vicki’s contributions to the Australian ceramics community have been significant, and the Association owes her a debt of gratitude. Thanks to her dedication, the broader ceramics community is stronger than ever.’

Photography winner awarded $30,000

The Museum of Australian Photography (MAPh) has announced Sydney-based aritst Anne Zahalka as winner of the 2023 William and Winifred Bowness Photography Prize for her work Kunstkammer (2023), previously exhibited in ZAHALKAWORLD: an artist’s archive at MAPh from 10 June to 10 September. Zahalka received $30,000 with the work now part of MAPh’s collection. Kunstkammer is a 1:1 recreation of Zahalka’s studio based on the early painting technique, trompe l’oeil, filled to the brim with objects and ephemera associated with the artist’s extensive practice. The Prize’s 2023 Honourable mentions are Ayman Kaake, Craig Tuffin and Justine Varga.

Anne Zahalka, ‘Kunstkammer’ (detail), 2023, pigment ink-jet prints on forex, furniture, archival materials, paper. Photo: Courtesy of the artist.

Poem dedicated to husband wins $10,000 prize

Sydney poet Judith Beveridge has won Australia Catholic University’s coveted poetry prize for a poem dedicated to her husband and fellow poet Stephen Edgar. In a poetry career spanning 50 years, Beveridge is regarded as one of Australia’s finest poets. She has won numerous major prizes including the Christopher Brennan Award, the Peter Porter Poetry Prize, several state Literary Awards and now the ACU Prize for Poetry. Responding to this year’s theme of Love, Beveridge’s winning poem Two Houses is a flashback to the first rental home she shared with Edgar in 2005. Edgar had just moved up to Sydney from Hobart so they could pursue their relationship. Despite both being poets, Beveridge says she and Edgar don’t typically show each other their works in progress. Two Houses was the exception. ACU Prize for Poetry judge ACU Emeritus Professor Margot Hillel OAM said, ‘Despite appearing simple, [Two Houses] is actually quite complex and multilayered, seamlessly weaving together the natural world, the imagery of the railway and the deeply personal and human. It is also, however, accessible and very evocative of a newly-found love… Beveridge also masters the exploration of sound as image, and the effect sound has on the humans in her poem.’ Second prize went to Anthony Lawrence, and third prize to Victoria-based Tony Lintermans.

Prize celebrates innovators in contemporary design

The Australian Design Centre has announced Thai-born Melbourne-based artist Vipoo Srivilasa as winner of the 2023 MAKE Award: Biennial Prize for Innovation in Australian Craft and Design. Second prize went to Adelaide designer Jessica Murtagh, and judges also awarded a Highly Commended accolade to Sydney designer Liz Williamson. Lisa Cahill, CEO and Artistic Director, Australian Design Centre, said: ‘Vipoo Srivilasa is a serious artist who has truly developed over the recent years. His piece is complete in its composition and stands out beyond all other works in the competition for innovation, creativity and the progression of his individual practice.’ Srivilasa took home the $35,000 grand prize, with Murtagh receiving $10,000. A total of 187 entries from most states and territories were received from designers/makers working across the fields of ceramics, glass, furniture, metal, jewellery, textiles and fibre. The judges pre-selected 30 finalists, whose works will go on display as part of a new exhibition at Australian Design Centre from 28 September to 22 November.

Samstag Scholarship recipients

Ash Tower, Min Wong and Yasmin Smith have been selected as recipients of the Anne and Gordon Samstag International Visual Arts Scholarship for 2024. Each artist receives institutional fees for one academic year of study, a $70,000 tax-free allowance, and travel expenses for a leading international art school of their choice.

Celebrating 25 Aussie artists in international music competition

Twenty-five Australian artists have been honoured in the 2023 Unsigned Only Music Competition. Established in 2012, the competition this year received almost 6000 entries from nearly 100 countries. Winners share in over US$150,000 (AU$237,000) in cash, split among 38 winners. A total of 25 artists were awarded First, Second or Honourable Mention wins in 2023. Co-Founders Candace Avery and Jim Morgan said: ‘Australian artists benefit from a very supportive community, which encourages their innovative spirit, resulting in unique and groundbreaking music. This ensures that their music resonates not only within Australia, but also on a global stage, and we are proud to throw the spotlight on these immensely talented artists.‘ See the full list of winners and winning songs.

Inaugural Gertrude commission

Gertrude has announced Dan Moynihan as its inaugurate Glasshouse Roller Door Commission, envisaged as a series of year-long public art projects utilising the front entry of the Gertrude Glasshouse gallery in Collingwood, Melbourne. Moynihan has created a site responsive installation, At the end of the day (2023) that uses the representation of the door as its subject matter to create a portal into a seemingly endless labyrinth of structural barriers. Taking cues from cinematic representations of train tunnels, the work extends to reference the spatial complexity of Jacques Tati’s seminal Playtime (1967), to reflect upon the relationship between site, labour and time.

Scholarship for regional NSW artist

Ellen Ferrier has been announced as the recipient of the 26th annual Windmill Trust Scholarship for regional NSW artists. An installation artist based in the Northern Rivers region, Ferrier will use the $10,000 scholarship to fund material investigations and fabrication of her work for Cementa24. Her immersive installation will feature experimental eco-cements made with problematic plant species from Kandos, a town established and made famous for its cement production. Installation artist Braddon Snape and 2022 scholarship recipient Juanita McLauchlan, this year’s Scholarship assessors, said: ‘Ellen’s vigorous practice demonstrates her sophisticated understanding of the material and the spatial. Her site-conscious installations, which implore an embodied experience, propose new relationships with objects, material and place. Ellen’s installation work evokes a conversation between contemporary art and the voice that can be given for a sustainable art practice and the environment in which we live.‘

Brisbane Portrait Prize exhibition opens its doors

Winners have been announced alongside the opening of the Brisbane Portrait Prize. The $50,000 Lord Mayor’s Prize went to Dylan Mooney, proud Yuwi, Torres Strait and South Sea Islander man, for Still Thriving. The work features the artist and his friend Sam in a digital illustration. Other category winners include:

Robert Mercer Self-Portrait (Digital Award)

Zoe Porter Billie the Acrobat (Performing Arts and Music Award)

Fiona Lowry Before the crossroads (Vin age 11) (Sylvia Jones Award for Women Artists)

Liam Nunan Self-Portrait (Packers Prize)

Hayden Pressley Paul Croker: A Timeless Devotee (Next Gen)

Guy Lobwein Down to the River, into the Street (Metro Arts Experimental Portraiture Prize)

Huon Kane Smoko (Emerging Artist)

Elizabeth Reed (Emerging Artist)

2023 Brisbane Portrait Prize opening night. Photo: Supplied.

Shortlisted and finalists

Shortlist for 2023 ARA Historical Novel Prize

The shortlist for this year’s ARA Historical Novel Prize weaves a rich tapestry of narratives across time and place. From the haunting lanes of wartime Europe and the magical corners of 19th century Melbourne, to the fiery landscapes of conflict-ridden Macedonia and the raw, untamed edges of colonial lands, the stories span a spectrum of experiences, emotions and histories. They delve into familial bonds reshaped by societal shifts, individual journeys marked by courage and friendship, and the enduring struggle against the shadows of oblivion and subjugation. In the Adult Category are Salonika Burning by Gail Jones (Text Publishing), Iris by Fiona Kelly McGregor (Pan Macmillan Australia) and The Settlement by Jock Serong (Text Publishing). In the Children and Young Adult Category are Running with Ivan by Suzanne Leal (HarperCollins Publisher), The Bookseller’s Apprentice by Amelia Mellor and Waiting for the Storks by Katrina Nannestad (ABC Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers). The Prize will award $50,000 to the Adult category winner, with an additional $5000 to be awarded to each of the remaining two shortlisted authors. In the Children and Young Adult (CYA) category, the winner will receive $30,000, while the two shortlisted authors will receive $5000 each. Winners will be announced on 19 October.

Three finalists for Emerging Playwright Commission

Three finalists have been selected for Canberra Youth Theatre’s Emerging Playwright Commission for 2023. They are Sonia Dodd, Gabriel Fallen and Madelaine Nunn. The three will now be competing for the $16,800 commission to develop a full-length script, with the winner to be announced at the Theatre’s 2024 Season launch in December. Dodd is a Malaysian-Australian creative originally from Newcastle and an Associate Producer with Darlinghurst Theatre Company. She was one of four NSW participants in Australian Theatre For Young People’s Fresh Ink playwriting program in 2022, with one of her works selected for Slanted Theatre’s new work showcase. Fallen is a trans non-binary theatremaker, writer and performer currently studying a Bachelor of Fine Arts (Theatre) at the Victorian College of the Arts. They have developed new work in collaboration with the National Young Writers’ Festival and Shopfront Arts. Nunn is also a VCA graduate, award-winning actor, writer and two-time AWGIE nominee who works across theatre, film and radio.

