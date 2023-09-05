Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards:

Australian Furniture Design Award 2024

The Australian Furniture Design Award boasts $20,000 in cash prizes and is now open for entries from Australian designers, studios, collectives and firms. Presented by the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) and Stylecraft, the biennial Award celebrates the most interesting and innovative furniture and lighting design being created in Australia today. The Award is a two-stage competition with an open call and an opportunity for shortlisted entrants to develop and realise their designs during Melbourne Design Week 2024.

Registrations close 11 October; learn more and register.

M16 Artspace Drawing Prize 2023

The M16 Artspace Drawing Prize invites artists to submit works that showcase the essence of drawing in both traditional and contemporary contexts. Entries encompassing traditional drawing media and techniques, as well as innovative non-traditional works, are encouraged, further expanding the horizons of contemporary art practice. On offer this year is the Digital Drawing Prize, the First Nations Drawing Prize, the Main Prize, the Runner-up Award, the People’s Choice Award and the Local Artist Award.

Entries close 15 October; learn more and enter.

Grants and funding:

Carstairs Grant

The Carstairs Grant, offered by NAVA (National Association for the Visual Arts), aims to support socially-engaged art projects that embrace participatory and collaborative experiences, and bring participants into active dialogue with the artist/s in order to involve audiences beyond the art community. The grant is intended to contribute to artwork production costs to assist the successful applicant/s to develop and present new work; $10,000 is available to one individual or group.

Applications close 22 October; learn more and apply.

Callouts:

40th St Kilda Film Festival (Vic)

Film entries are now open for the 2024 St Kilda Film Festival, which will be celebrating 40 years of showcasing Australia’s short filmmaking talent. The 2024 festival will run from 6-16 June in the heart of St Kilda in Fitzroy Street. Submissions are welcome to the Top Short Film Competition, an Academy Awards qualifying event and Under The Radar – the Youth Short Film category for filmmakers under the age of 21.

All entries close 31 January 2024; learn more and enter.

Professional development:

2023 Philip Y Bisset Planning (Architecture) Scholarship (Qld)

This scholarship, delivered by the Australian Institute of Architects, enables final year Master of Architecture students in Queensland to undertake a course of study, research or other proposed activity overseas with particular emphasis on the planning and design of buildings. A maximum grant of $15,000 will be awarded to the successful candidate.

Applications now open; learn more and apply.

(re)situate Biennale Delegates Program

This program is a professional development opportunity for early career individuals working in the visual arts industry (producers, technicians, writers, curators, artists, project managers) who are based in Australia or Aotearoa New Zealand. Participants will connect with artists, producers and curators from Adelaide Biennial of Australian Art, Yokohama Triennale and Venice Biennale, as well as receive a grant of $4750, flights and accomodation. The 2024 total intake will be 14 individuals.

Applications close 10 October; learn more and apply.

This week’s winners

Visual arts:

The Design Institute of Australia (DIA) has announced the recipients receiving the Award of Merit honours for its Designers Australia Awards 2023. Thirty-two Merit Awards were presented across the categories Place, Use and Interact. Also announced were the DIA Fellows 2023, including Anna Brown, Brooke Lloyd, Celina Clarke, Csilla Csabai, Fiona Lynch, Jonathan Tighe, Paul Turley, Ross Gardam and Simon Christopher. The Designers Australia Awards 2023 major category winners (chosen from the Award of Merit recipients) and the recipient of the President’s Prize will be celebrated in Sydney on Thursday 2 November. View the full list of Awards of Merit recipients.

A new commissioned mural by local artist InkHunter (Patrick Hunter) has been unveiled at the Australian National Maritime Museum, promoting ocean health for public awareness and action. Shallow Iridescence is located at the front entrance of the Museum and designed to be viewed from different perspectives. InkHunter’s aim is to convey that many invisible elements combine to make a big picture, and that all the small contributions humans make toward preservation of oceanic health will add up. The mural team consisted of Keith Stanley, Em Hatton, John Foley, Tyson Frigo and Colin McKinnon, who helped realise InkHunter’s image, which features the blue-ringed octopus.

Melbourne-based artist Nina Sanadze has been announced as this year’s winner of Deakin University’s Contemporary Small Sculpture Award for her work Gramophone. Sanadze took home $15,000 in prize money. Also awarded was the $3000 Highly Commended prize to Natalie Tso, for your spit is my nest. The Award received a total of 422 entries this year, and recognises excellence in small-scale sculptures (limited to 70 centimetres in size in any direction). Sanadze’s work incorporated 3D printing, contrasting with the use of a historical model as the work’s basis.

Indian Australian visual artist Sid Pattni has been awarded the 2023 Kennedy Prize with a portrait of Kurdish refugee, Mostafa “Moz” Azimitabar. The $25,000 national competition this year called for entries under the theme ‘Beauty’ and has attracted a record-breaking number of entries. Pattni, who is based in WA, created the work for his first solo exhibition The Story of Us, which explores stories of refugees and asylum seeker communities in Australia. On winning the award he said: ‘As a painter, I spend most of my time in solitude, spending hour upon hour in front of a canvas, mixing colours, applying paint, creating worlds. Along that process, I sometimes find myself riddled with doubt or questioning if the work really has any presence. So, to get the objective, external validation of winning a prestigious award like the Kennedy Prize, just gives me that reassurance that I’m on the right track.’ In addition to Pattni’s win, SA photographer Margaret Ambridge also took home the inaugural Nyland Photography Award with her portrait Alice.

As the 26th South Australian Living Artists (SALA) Festival comes to an end, the 2023 award-winners were announced, with both emerging and established artists receiving recognition. This year’s SALA saw 10,915 artists participate across 697 exhibitions in 620 registered venues across Adelaide and regional SA. Winners include Kaspar Schmidt Mumm for the City of Adelaide Incubator Award, Susan Bruce for the Advertiser’s Contemporary Art Award, Marian Sandburg for the Unitcare Services Digital Media Award, Stephanie Doddridge for The City Rural Emerging Artist Award and more. The City of Onkaparinga SALA Artist Residency was awarded to Laura Wills and Jackie Saunders, which includes a 12-week site-responsive studio-based residency at Sauerbier House in Port Noarlunga in 2024. The Hither & Yon Venue Award will be announced later in September. View the full list of winners.

Performing arts:

Winners for Performing Arts Connections (PAC) Australia’s IMPACT Awards were revealed at the Tanks Arts Centre in Cairns on 30 August. The highest achievement, the Wendy Blacklock Industry Legend Award, went to SA’s Restless Dance Theatre, creator of dance theatre by dancers with and without disability. Riverside Theatres Parramatta took home the 2023 Performing Arts Centre of the Year Award, recognised for fostering a diverse and vibrant local urban culture in Western Sydney. The Theatre has rebounded from the pandemic with this year marking its most successful programming and attendance since 2018, as well as breaking its 35-year box office record for a single season. The Innovator Award was granted to Tech Connect Qld, an industry development program between Arts Centre Melbourne, Queensland Performing Arts Centre and Stage Queensland. The five Impact Awards (general category) went to Simone Flavelle, Milk Crate Theatre, Bendigo Venues and Events, Terrapin Puppet Theatre, and NORPA (Northern Rivers Performing Arts).

The 2023 Freedman Jazz Fellowship has been awarded to Sydney-based multi-instrumentalist, clarinet specialist and composer Phillippa Murphy-Haste. The competition featured three outstanding finalists, Theo Carbo and Sam Gill, alongside Murphy-Haste. With the Freedman Fellowship, Murphy-Haste plans to undertake an improvising and composing mentorship with Swedish clarinet specialist Per “Texas” Johansson, as well as the creation of a long-form work titled Kairos. This project will involve composed music interwoven with improvisations and will culminate in a cross-continent album recording featuring Murphy-Haste, Johansson, Paul Cutlan and the band Microfiche.

L to R: Novak Manojlovic (piano), Nick Calligeros (trumpet), Sam Gill (alto saxophone), Phillippa Murphy-Haste (clarinet), Paul Cutlan (bass clarinet), Chloe Kim (drums), Jacques Emery (bass). Photo: Shane Rozario.

Writing and publishing:

Winners of the 23rd Sisters in Crime David Awards have been announced with titles traversing different scenes of crime – from a Bali bomb site and the sugarcane paddocks of Far North Queensland, to the Vietnamese community of Cabramatta in the 90s. Tracey Lien won the award for Best Adult Novel for her debut book, All That’s Left Unsaid (HQ Fiction), which drew on her experiences of growing up in Cabramatta. The Best Young Adult Novel prize went to Fleur Ferris for Seven Days (Penguin Random House Australia) while the Best Children’s Novel Award was won by Charlie Archbold for The Sugarcane Kids and the Red-bottomed Boat (Text Publishing). Dirt Town (Pan Macmillan Australia) by Hayley Scrivenor took out the Debut award. Megan Norris was awarded Best Non-Fiction Book for Out of the Ashes (Big Sky Publishing). The Readers’ Choice award, as judged by the 600-plus members of Sisters in Crime went to Vikki Petraitis for The Unbelieved (Allen & Unwin).

All:

The Australian Production Design Guild (APDG) for theatre and screen has announced the winners of its 2023 awards. Elvis took home multiple wins, including the WYSIWYG 3D Design for Digital Production or Performance Award, Next Printing Graphic Design Award, Design Awards Make-up, Prosthetic Make-up or Hair Design Award, and Docklands Studios Melbourne Production Design for a Feature Film Award. Also among the multiple award-winners is Three Thousand Years of Longing, which took out the Stanmart Film Services Set and Decoration Award and the Docklands Studios Melbourne Art Direction Award. Scenic artist Hugh Anderson was named as winner of the Event Engineering Artisan Lifetime Achievement Award, while Cameron’s Management Outstanding Contribution to Design Award went to costumer designer Jennifer Irwin. In the theatre space, multidisciplinary designer Paul Jackson and costumer designer Anna Cordingley took out major wins for Monsters and Amadeus respectively. View the full list of APDG Awards winners 2023.

New Uniform and Music Commissions have been announced for MPavilion 10, the Melbourne-based architecture commission and design festival. DNJ Paper – led by Melbourne fashion designers Daphne Mohajer va Pesaran and Jake Nakashima-Edwards – has been awarded the 2023 Uniform Commission, to be worn by MPavilion attendants. Yorta Yorta woman Deborah Cheetham Fraillon AO will create a new composition for the MPavilion Music Commission, a work that will contribute to her ongoing Wominjeka Song Cycle. Both of these commissions respond to the design concept of MPavilion 10 architect, Tadao Ando.

MPavilion 10 Uniform Commission by DNJ Paper. Photo: Marie-Luise Skibbe.

Shortlisted and finalists

The solar system reimagined, a stunning waterfall and a discarded shopping trolley are among the images shortlisted for the yearly Little Sydney Lives photography competition. Children aged three to 12 across Sydney were invited to enter their photographs into the City of Sydney contest, with the final 20 to be shown on level 2 of Customs House, Circular Quay from 14 September to 8 October, curated by documentary photographer Sandy Edwards. Each photograph and its story will also be shown in the virtual Little Sydney Lives online exhibition.

In its 22nd year running, the Mark and Evette Moran Nib Literary Award has announced its shortlist, with each author awarded $1500 and now vying for the major $40,000 prize. The shortlisted authors are: An Intimate History of Evolution: The Story of the Huxley Family by Alison Bashford (Allen Lane), Anam by André Dao (Hamish Hamilton), Emperors in Lilliput by Jim Davidson (The Miegunyah Press), The Age of Seeds by Fiona McMillian-Webster (Thames & Hudson Australia), Life So Full of Promise: further biographies of Australia’s lost generation by Ross McMullin (Scribe Publications) and Shirley Hazzard: A Writing Life by Brigitta Olubas (Virago). The Award celebrates compelling research-based Australian literature. Find out more.

The Silver Gull Play Award 2023 has revealed its shortlist of five plays, centring the award’s ethos of ‘Plays With a Purpose’. The shortlist for The Silver Gull Play Award 2023 is: Next To Godliness by Alastair Brown, Chicken In A Biscuit by Mary Rachel Brown and Jamie Oxenbould, Burning by Christopher Bryant, The Mews by Joanna Erskine, and The Dragonfly by Simon Thomson. Shortlisted writers will share a prize pool of $7000, with the winner to be announced on awards night 23 October.

Four finalists have been announced for the $60,000 Melbourne Prize for Urban Sculpture 2023. They are Maree Clarke, Kent Morris, Vipoo Srivilasa and Joy Zhou. An augmented reality presentation showcasing works by each of the four finalists will be held at Federation Square from 1-15 November; there will also be a digital catalogue. Public voting has opened for the $2000 Civic Choice Award 2023, with winners of the major award to be announced on 15 November.

