opportunities and awards

Awards:

Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year 2023

Professional, emerging and junior photographers from around the world are encouraged to submit

photos taken in Australia, New Zealand, Antarctica and New Guinea that celebrate the beauty and

diversity of nature in this unique bioregion. In addition to the Awards’ previous categories of Astrophotography, Animals in Nature and Urban Animals, 2023 will see the introduction of the Macro category. The overall prize winner will be awarded $10,000 and a holiday prize provided by Coral Expeditions.

Entries close 27 January 2023; learn more and enter.

National Photographic Portrait Prize 2023

Promoting the best contemporary photographic portraiture by both professional and aspiring Australian photographers, the annual National Photographic Portrait Prize 2023 is now welcoming entries. The winner will take home a $30,000 cash prize from the National Portrait Gallery, as well as $20,000 worth of photographic equipment courtesy of Imaging Partner, Canon Australia. All finalists’ works will be exhibited at the National Portrait Gallery.

Entries close 31 January 2023; learn more and enter.

Commissions:

Diasporas 2023, VIC

Diasporas 2023 is seeking to commission a team of five thought leaders from Victoria who are creatives of colour and have a strong foundation in ceremony, connection and community to spearhead the second iteration of this program, which is created for, by and with diverse creatives. The team will weave together the five pillars of focus, economic sustainability, cultural maintenance and evolution, integrity in storytelling, food and environmental care and create a path towards a legacy in the arts sector. Each artist team member will receive $10,000.

Submissions close 1 December; learn more and apply.

Grants and funding:

March Dance Projects + Mini-Bursaries

If you are an independent artist or organisation with a self-produced performance, residency, workshop, class, talk or other event happening in March and you do not require in-kind space, you can apply to be part of March Dance 2023. A Critical Path First Nations Mini-Bursary ($1000) and a March Dance Mini-Bursary ($1000) are on offer to cover any costs associated with creative projects including artist fees, materials and equipment, travel, collaborators or mentors and documentation. Independent artists or groups are welcomed to apply, in addition to a project or residency at March Dance.

EOIs close 28 November; learn more and apply.

Callouts:

2023 Darwin Fringe Festival venue registrations

Each year Darwin Fringe creates a list of potential venues and shares it with creatives applying through its general application round. This includes both local and interstate acts. It’s an opportunity that allows the venues to connect their patrons with a unique experience while supporting local culture.

Registrations are currently open; find out more.

Professional development:

2022 Balnaves Foundation Aboriginal and Torres Strait islander Artist Fellowship

The Balnaves Fellowship provides the opportunity to work at Belvoir St Theatre as a resident artist to create a work for the stage. This year it has increased to a $45,000 paid residency over an 18-month period. Writers and directors of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander descent who have a new theatre work they wish to bring to life are invited to apply.

EOIs close 21 November; learn more and apply.

Penrith Conservatorium Music Scholarships 2023, Western Sydney

Penrith Conservatorium is offering eight highly sought after scholarships to community members of the Greater Western Sydney region. Students and non-students of Penrith Conservatorium will be considered. The scholarships are assessed on live auditions only on 13 December and a music portfolio. A full scholarship covers the full cost of a 30-minute weekly lesson, and a half scholarship covers half the cost of a 30-minute weekly lesson.

Applications close 25 November; learn more and apply.

Visual arts:

Jacky Cheng has been announced as winner of the John Stringer Prize 2022 for her intricate installation …that awaits at the end of life. The John Stringer Prize is an annual, non-acquisitive Prize for Western Australian contemporary artists, initiated and run by the Collectors Club of Western Australia with the winner taking home $12,500.

The 2022 National Architecture Awards winners have been announced. Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects’ work on Walsh Bay Arts Precinct has claimed The Lachlan Macquarie Award for Heritage and the National Award for Public Architecture, while Kerstin Thompson Architects’ Bundanon design took out the Sir Zelman Cowen Award for Public Architecture and the National Award for Sustainable Architecture. Find the full list of winners.

Read: Inside Australia’s first fire-proof gallery

Sculptures in the Garden has named Francois Jaggi as the winner of the $25,000 Sculptures in the Garden and Mid-Western Regional Council Prize after a successful event in its 12th annual iteration. The $10,000 Friends of Sculptures in the Garden Prize went to Ludwig Micek, while the $5000 Moolarben Prize winner was Bridget Whitehead. The acquisitive prize-winning works will be added to Lawson Park’s Sculpture Walk, joining the 26 works that have been acquired through Sculptures in the Garden. In addition, Annie Herron’s Low Hanging Fruit will be displayed permanently in the grounds of the new Mudgee Hospital thanks to the $5000 Buchanan Acquisition Prize for Hanging Sculpture. Other prizes won include the $500 People’s Choice Award, won by Tobie Hynes for Progression, and Bridget Whitehead also won the $300 Sculptors Society Artistic Merit prize for her sculpture Emergent VIII.

The Victorian Artists Society announced winners of The Edward Heffernan Drawing Prize with the opening of the VAS Drawing Exhibition for 2022. Jill Shalless took out the first prize for her drawing Twisted Dance, Anglesea in charcoal and pastel. Gwendoline Krumins took second prize for the ink drawing What was that, and in third place was Ulrich Stalph for charcoal drawing Pamula River. View the works online.

A new commission by Lindy Lee will be unveiled in the Blackburn Gardens at Woollahra Gallery at Redleaf on 14 December. Symbolic of the diversity of Woollahra’s community, One Bright Pearl reflects on new beginnings and modern migration. The work – Woollahra Council’s most significant commission to date – was selected by Woollahra Council’s Public Art Panel, comprising the Mayor of Woollahra Cr Susan Wynne, former Mayor Cr Toni Zeltzer, Director of Art Gallery New South Wales Michael Brand, Jillian Broadbent AC, David Gonski AC, Scott Perkins and curator Holly Williams. One Bright Pearl, a 260-kilogram mirror-polished stainless steel sculpture measuring two metres in diameter, forms one in a series of five works by Lee, with the first in this edition installed in Norfolk, Virginia, US.

Winners of the National Emerging Art Prize 2022 have been announced. Sophie Sachs’ Two glasses of water and a glass of soda water with a slice of lemon took out the top accolade in the Painting category, while Kaz Davis’ Filet won in the Ceramics category. All finalist works are on view at Michael Reid Art Bar until 13 November. Both Sachs and Davis will receive a solo show at Michael Reid Northern Beaches next year.

Head On Photo Festival at Bondi Beach has announced the winners of this year’s awards, with the overall first prize going to Marika Lortkipanidze with The invisible doors. Australian runner-up was Amy Woodward with Lily, her daughter’s hand, and International runner-up was Jack Lawson with The Special Eagles. In the landscape category, Antoine Buttafoghi took out the top prize with A few metres from eternity, Australian runner-up was Diego Fedele and International runner-up was Jodie James with A bitter cold peace. Leila Middleton took out the Head On Student Awards with a self-portrait, while runner-ups were Erica Williams and Marcus Dawson.

In its first year of entering, WA’s Margaret River Region Open Studios (MRROS) took out the Festivals and Events Category of the 50th Western Australian Tourism Awards. Event Chair Jim Davies said: ‘This is a huge acknowledgement for the arts not only in the Margaret River region and south-west, but also in WA. Our 168 artists put their hearts and souls into Open Studios, opening their private studios to the public for 16 days to create an artistic adventure throughout the Margaret River Region. In 2021 we had over 85,000 studio visits, more than half of our visitors were from Perth, 37% were visiting MRROS for the first time and the event generated $10 million in economic benefit for the region.’ Margaret River Region Open Studios returns from 9 – 24 September 2023.

Contemporary Indigenous artist of Darug descent, Billy Bain has been announced as the winner of the 2022 Macquarie Group Emerging Artist Prize. One of Bain’s five terracotta sculptures of First Nations lifesavers will join the Macquarie Group Collection with a cash prize of $20,000. The award this year is judged by Megan Monte, Director of Ngununggula. View the online exhibition.

Performing arts:

Grants totalling $750,000 have been allocated by the Adelaide Fringe Artists’ Fund for the 2023 season, made possible by donations to the Adelaide Fringe Foundation. Of the grants being awarded this year, 17% of shows self-identify as having cast and creatives that are First Nations, 39% are culturally and linguistically diverse, and 44% are part of the LGBTQIA+ community. In addition, 59% of the grant recipients’ shows will be a world premiere, while 73% of the grants are supporting emerging artists. The 2023 Adelaide Fringe will run from 17 February – 19 March; view the full list of grant recipients.

In addition, Adelaide Fringe was awarded at the South Australian Tourism Awards in the Major Festival and Events category. Adelaide Fringe’s First Nations drone show, Sky Song also took home the top prize

in the Festival and Events category. Adelaide Fringe continues to be a major economic driver for SA generating $74.9 million in expenditure in 2022. More than 32,000 tourists flocked to Fringe from all over Australia in 2022, with the spend per tourist almost quadrupling in the last six years from $607 per person in 2017 to $2258 per person in 2022.

UNIFIED Music Group has unveiled five recipients that will share $25,000 as part of 2022 UNIFIED Grant. The recipients include YoWo, a music mentoring program for young women and gender fluid and androgynous (GNC) teens; Sustainable Touring Solutions; More Mindfulness, a well-being resource to assist artists with their mental, physical and spiritual well-being; dARTbase, a marketplace for musicians to find creatives; and Tin Camp Sutdios, a First Nations-led mobile music, healing, recording and storytelling space.

Melbourne-based dancer and choreographer Erin O’Rourke has been named winner of the 2022 Telstra Emerging Choreographer (TEC) award. The 23-year-old has been creating work for the past five years and will be looking forward to propel her career forward with a cash prize of $10,000. More than 70 entries have been received this year, responding to the 2022 theme: ‘Identity’. Alongside O’Rourke, Amber McCartney and Ko Yamada were also named finalists for the 2022 TEC, each provided with a $3000 to create a new work, which was then reviewed by the TEC Judging Panel.

Emma Canalese and Margaret Thanos have been announced as recipients of the 2023 Ensemble Theatre Sandra Bates Director’s Award (SBDA). The award-winners will work on two plays throughout 2023 and each receive $8000. Thanos says: ‘This award is a fantastic opportunity for an emerging director like me to step up into mainstage theatre, and be provided with truly valuable skills, mentorship and knowledge that may otherwise remain a closed door. It is a great vote of confidence in my abilities as a director, and the opportunity to be paid doing what I love is something I am incredibly grateful for.’ Awarded each year, recipients of the SBDA are offered a paid position of assistant director on two of Ensemble Theatre’s main stage productions and assist in the ongoing creative development of new works.

Writing and publishing:

Screenwriters James Cripps and Rhianna Malezer have been announced as the winners of the Australian Writers’ Guild’s Monte Miller Awards for unproduced scripts in Australia. Cripps took home the award in the Long Form category with his television pilot High Rotation, while Malezer received the Short Form award for her short film The Stockman. The two winning writers received $10,000 in script development funding, provided by Scripted Ink.

Screen:

Co-Curious has announced the eight screenwriters selected for the Victorian iteration of its successful Stories From Another Australia (SFAA) program. Chosen from a highly competitive field, the early to mid-career writers will have the opportunity to do a deep dive into collaborative practice under the tutelage of script producer and former ABC Development Executive Clare Atkins. Atkins will lead the program under the mentorship of AACTA Award-winner Blake Ayshford (Mystery Road: Origin), to create an original television series concept. The program was created to accelerate the careers of writers from culturally and linguistically diverse and other under-represented backgrounds. This year’s participants are Angeline Rachel Tinio Armstrong, Meegan May, Lauren Anderson, Vee Shi, David Koutsouridis, Diane Vu, Beth Knights and Aranyan Thangaratnam.

All:

City of Melbourne has allocated more than $1 million for 94 arts projects taking place in 2023. Grants of up to $20,000 are available to artists and small organisations across three categories: Arts Projects, Aboriginal Arts Projects and general Arts Residencies. Highlights of this year’s recipients include live art show Gender Euphoria: Mighty Real, Oceanic Feeling by Elena Betros López, Duality by Lior, Memory, Material and Cultural Agency by Brian Martin, Of The Land On Which We Meet by Na Djinang Circus and Disconnected by Olivia Muscat. Find the full list of 2023 recipients on the City of Melbourne website.

Shortlisted and finalists

Moran Arts Foundation has announced the 30 finalists in the 2022 Doug Moran National Portrait Prize (DMNPP), Australia’s richest portrait prize. The 2022 Prize is judged by Australian art historian and museum administrator, Gerard Vaughan AM, artist Lucy Culliton and Moran Arts Foundation’s Peter Moran. Vaughan said: ‘[The finalists’ works] encompasses many different styles of painting, some of

which might collectively be described as realist – often with careful drawing and miraculously precise painting techniques, several consciously looking back at the art of the past, reprising recognisable artworks in a consciously contemporary way – while others are powerfully expressive, painterly and even abstracting, where the fluidity of the paint itself tells its own story.’ The finalists are in the running for a $150,000 first prize, which will be announced on 30 November; view the finalists list.

Eleven writers have been shortlisted for the eighth and final Deborah Cass Prize, which is focused on the development of unpublished writers who have either migrated to Australia or have a parent who migrated here. The winner receives a cash prize of $3000 plus a three-month mentorship with an established writer. The winning manuscript is presented to Black Inc for consideration and there is also the opportunity for the winning entry to be published in Mascara Literary Review. This year’s shortlisted writers are: Meghalee Bose, Min Chow, Jing Cramb, Olivia De Zilva, Anneliz Marie Erese, Sevim Dogan Ozkan, Binh Pham, Anne Ryden, Ara Sarafian, Niko Satria and Nilofar Zimmerman. The winner is to be announced on 16 November at an online event.

A shortlist of 30 books has been announced by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Minister for the Arts, Tony Burke, for the 2022 Prime Minister’s Literary Awards. The Prime Minister said the shortlists capture a diverse range of voices from our country’s vibrant literary sector. ‘It is fundamental that Australian writers, illustrators and historians continue to share their stories, connecting our people and paving the way for reflection, education, entertainment and respect … These 30 shortlisted books demonstrate the major contribution literature makes in connecting Australians to our values, history and culture – and I congratulate these creatives for their excellent work.’ Winners of the 2022 Prime Minister’s Literary Awards will be announced on 13 December in Launceston, Tasmania. View the full shortlist.

