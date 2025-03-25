Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards and competitions

Olive Cotton Award

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, the Olive Cotton Award is a $20,000 biennial national award for excellence in photographic portraiture in memory of photographer Olive Cotton. The award is open to emerging and established photographers from across Australia.

Entries close 13 May; learn more and enter.

2025 ARA Historical Novel Prize

Submissions are open for the 2025 ARA Historical Novel Prize with an overall prize pool of $150,000 and the overall winner of the adult category receiving $100,000. The prize is open to authors who are citizens or residents of Australia and New Zealand. Novels must have been first published between 1 July 2024 and 30 June 2025.

Submissions close 11 June; learn more and submit.

Grants and funding

Screenrights Cultural Fund

Applications are now open for the 2025 Screenrights Cultural Fund grant round, with the annual focus announced as ‘Creative Intelligence’. The Fund offers up to $50,000 per project with a total pool of $300,000 available for initiatives that foster the creation and appreciation of screen content in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand.

Applications close 9 April; learn more and apply.

LGBTQIA+ Organisational Development Grants (Vic)

Two streams of funding, offering grants of up to $20,000 or $40,000, to support LGBTIQA+ organisations and groups seeking to build their capacity and strengthen their long-term viability, are available from the Victorian Government.

Applications close 14 April; learn more and apply.

City of Stonnington Arts and Culture Grants (Vic)

The Arts and Cultural Annual Grants program reflects the City of Stonnington’s vision to be vibrant, imaginative and creative. Spanning a broad range of art forms and practices, this grant supports inclusive, innovative, engaging, empowering, resilient and environmentally friendly projects.

Applications close 17 April; learn more and apply.

Call-outs

Curatorial Panel IOTA27

Contemporary craft curators based in the Indian Ocean region are invited to join the curatorial panel for the third Indian Ocean Craft Triennial (IOTA), which will open in Western Australia in October 2027. Opportunities for engagement include roles as lead curator, advisory curator and guest contributor.

Applications close 31 March; learn more and apply.

First Nations Emerging Artist Call-out (Vic)

The Dax Centre, in collaboration with The Wilin Centre and University of Melbourne, is inviting First Nations artists for a new exhibition opportunity. The program includes eight weeks of studio sessions leading up to the exhibition, a three-month exhibition in the Studio Dax gallery space, and curatorial and marketing support. The Dax Centre team will work closely with the selected artists to develop a group exhibition of three to five artists with a lived experience of mental health, an interest in exploring mental health themes, or a lived experience of supporting or caring for someone with mental-ill health.

EOIs close 7 April; learn more and apply.

Music NSW Regional Tours

MusicNSW is looking for tour-ready original acts based across regional NSW that want to connect with other artists, grow new audiences, learn more about touring and hit the road to play shows. Selected acts will participate in one of five regional touring opportunities: Metal Tour, Songbird Sessions, Wayfinder Tour, Rising North Tour and Future Sounds.

Applications close 9 April; learn more and apply.

Sydney Craft Week Festival 2025

The Sydney Craft Week Festival 2025 is now calling for applications to participate in the annual city-wide festival celebrating its ninth year. Entries from makers, galleries, shops, guilds, libraries, councils and studios for exhibitions, workshops and events from 10-19 October are welcome. The theme for the 2025 festival is ‘material intelligence’.

Entries close 15 June; learn more and enter.

Professional development

2025 ACE Studio Program residencies (SA)

South Australian artists are invited to apply for two opportunities at ACE: 2025–2026 ACE Annual Studio Program, a 12-month studio residency plus group exhibition at ACE; and 2025 ACE x firstdraft Short-term Residency, a three-month ACE studio residency plus exhibition at firstdraft, Sydney.

Applications close 7 April; learn more and apply.

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call-outs.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

Todd Simpson’s Emerald amidst the ashes depicting moss-covered trees using airbrushed acrylic on aluminium has taken out the People’s Choice Award at Glover Prize 2025, alongside Leoni Duff’s Blood moon rising for Children’s Choice. While the physical Glover Prize exhibition has ended, a virtual exhibition tour is available.

Todd Simpson, ‘Emerald amidst the ashes’. Image: Supplied.

Archibald Prize-winning artist Vincent Namatjira OAM and multidisciplinary artist Jarra Karalinar Steel have been awarded the annual galang residency, a program delivered through a partnership between Powerhouse and the Cité internationale des arts. Namatjira and Steel will be supported to embark upon three-month residencies in Paris this year. Namatjira will use the opportunity to investigate historical depictions of First Nations people within French collections, examining how Indigenous subjects were represented in colonial-era art and how these visual legacies are manifested today. His project will culminate in a series of new paintings that will reinterpret European representations of authority and challenge dominant historical narratives. Steel’s residency aims to expand her visual language through research, experimentation and engagement with contemporary art, museums and archives. Steel’s research will focus on Blak Futurism, cultural revitalisation, and the intersection between First Peoples’ perspectives and broader narratives of identity, while drawing from her Yaluk-ut Weelam heritage.

Local resident Heidi Schoenheimer has taken out the Exhibiting Prize at A1 Darebin Art Salon, claiming the top gong from 149 entries. As recipient of the Prize, Schoenheimer will receive a solo exhibition at Bundoora Homestead Art Centre in 2026. Schoenheimer’s winning painting, Tammy’s, depicts a shop at the Preston Market, which is described as “an icon of the municipality and an important site of interculturalism and community coming together”. The judges commented, “Heidi shows great potential with her skilled use of paint, and the details in the painting weave narrative strongly into place.” Schoenheimer’s work, alongside pieces in the A1 Darebin Art Salon exhibition, are on view at Bundoora Homestead Art Centre until 24 May.

Performing arts

The first annual Countrytown Awards has announced its winners, with 30,000 votes cast across 10 categories. James Johnston took home two trophies, including Male Artist of the Year and the coveted Ratu Signature Entertainer of the Year. The Wolfe Brothers also claimed two awards, securing Group or Duo of the Year and Australian Tour of the Year. Other winners included Kaylee Bell (Female of the Year), Lane Pittman (Song of the Year – ‘Amen For The Weekend’) and Wade Forster (Breakthrough Artist of the Year), while CMC Rocks was crowned Festival of the Year. Keith Urban grabbed Album of the Year for High while Lainey Wilson was celebrated as International Artist of the Year. Country music icon John Williamson was honoured with Countrytown’s inaugural Legend Award.

Two emerging Tamil Sri Lankan artists, Sudhesh Somu and Janaki Gerard, will join the creative team for Back to Bilo as part of Belloo’s 2025 Mentorship Program. The new play is based on the true story of the Murugappan family, also known as the Nadesalingam family – Priya and Nades, who spent years in detention with their two young daughters, but were eventually returned to Biloela thanks to grassroots support from their community. The play is inspired by the heart of regional Queensland, where Somu and Gerard’s voices, experiences and creativity will help bring the story to life. Find out more.

Two Adelaide Fringe shows have been announced as recipients of the 2025 House of Oz Prize. FLICK by Madelaine Nunn and Lady Macbeth Played Wing Defence have been awarded a supported season at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2025, offering them critical exposure, industry connections, and the chance to launch international careers. Find out more.

Writing and publishing

Australian independent booksellers have announced Dusk by Robbie Arnott (Picador Australia) as the winner of the Indie Book Awards 2025 Book of the Year. Bookseller judge Claire Leyton from Paperchain Bookstore Manuka commented: “From the very beginning I was captivated by the language and story. Robbie paints this beautifully vivid picturesque world that is harsh and can be brutal, but is also wonderful and breathtaking. I felt like I could see and touch the world inside these pages. I also loved that nothing felt unnecessary, every word felt like it was there for a reason.” Category winners were also announced, including Three Wild Dogs and the Truth by Markus Zusak (Picador Australia) in Non-fiction, All The Bees in the Hollows by Lauren Keegan (Affirm Press) for Debut Fiction, The Paintings of Criss Canning by Criss Canning (Thames & Hudson Australia) for Illustrated Non-fiction, All the Beautiful Things by Katrina Nannestad (ABC Books, HarperCollins Australia) for Children’s and My Family and Other Suspects by Kate Emery (Allen & Unwin Children’s) for Young Adult.

All

Dr Jelina Haines, a practitioner-academic who has collaborated with First Nations Elders for more than 21 years and uses art, storytelling and digital technologies to empower marginalised communities, was among 12 winners of the 2024 SA Governor’s Multicultural Award. Haines was honoured for her extensive body of work over two decades of championing social cohesion, intercultural understanding and the revitalisation of Aboriginal arts. One of her most notable artistic collaborations has been with the Ngarrindjeri Cultural Weavers at Camp Coorong, in which she helped create woven sculptures representing Ngarrindjeri totems, exhibited at the South Australia Museum and the Le Havre Museum in France. The Arts and Culture Award went to 90-year-old Wonho Chong, who founded the Korea-Australia Friendship Association and has been a driving force in Australia’s multicultural arts for over 50 years. View the full list of winners.

MRROS Deputy Chair Jacquie Happ attended the Australian Tourism Awards. Photo: Supplied.

Margaret River Region Open Studios (MRROS) has won Silver in the Festivals and Events category of the 2024 Qantas Australian Tourism Awards. The win was announced on Friday night (21 March) at Adelaide Convention Centre in South Australia, when the tourism industry’s best operators gathered from around the country to recognise their achievements and celebrated excellence and innovation. MRROS Chair Jim Davies said it was a huge win for the arts as well as the Margaret River Region: “To the best of our knowledge, this is the greatest win for a grassroots visual arts event in Australia.” Margaret River Region Open Studios returns from 13-28 September 2025 with studios opening from Busselton to Augusta. In 2024 the event saw approximately 12,200 visitors and 110,000 studio visits over the 16 days.

The Experience Gold Coast Arts Fund has allocated $1.5 million to 15 new arts and cultural projects to be showcased at festivals and events including Wonder, BLEACH*, Cooly Rocks On, Groundwater Country Music Festival, Kids Take Over at HOTA and HOTA Outdoor Stage. Recipients include Gold Coast Music Network, Wright Music School, Art For Earthlings, Film Fantastic – Gold Coast Film Festival and local rock band SELVE. Loki Liddle from SELVE says the funding “means that we get the opportunity to share something we have been working very hard on in a spectacular and groundbreaking way, while teaming up with some amazing partners and collaborators to do so”. He adds, “This will be our biggest and most exciting project to date, and as a First Nations artist based on the Gold Coast, I am honoured to have this opportunity to share my story on such a grand scale.”

Check out previous Opportunities and Awards wraps for more announcements.