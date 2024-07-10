Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards and competitions

Head On Photo Awards

A total of $80,000 worth of prizes are on offer at the Head On Photo Awards, this year with a brand new Exposure Awards category in addition to Portrait and Landscape. Entrants will have the opportunity to be exhibited in the annual Head On Photo Festival in NSW and online.

Entries now open; learn more and enter.

PLC Armidale Sigature Art Prize (NSW)

The new Signature Art Prize is an acquisitive art competition with a total prize pool of $10,000. 2024 judges include artist Angus Nivison, curator Belinda Hungerford and gallerist Allison Bellinger.

Entries close 16 August; learn more and enter.

The Ruby Awards 2024

Nominations are now open for The Ruby Awards across 11 award categories. Celebrate the achievements of South Australia’s arts and culture sector by nominating an eligible artist, organisation, performance, exhibition, publication, program or event worthy of recognition in the relevant award category.

Nominations close 19 August; learn more and nominate.

Commissions

Northern Suburbs Community Recreation Hub (Tas)

Arts Tasmania invites applications from Tasmanian artists to create artworks for the new Recreation Hub in Mowbray, Launceston. The project team is seeking proposals for artwork panels or painted murals in the café entrance area. The artwork budget is $67,000 plus GST.

Applications close 15 July; learn more and apply.

Call-outs

Petite Suite (NSW)

Brand X is calling for applications from artists with experience in creating site-responsive contemporary performance to apply for the 2024 season of Petite Suite hosted by Ace Hotel, Sydney. In Petite Suite, seven artists sleep, dream and reimagine Ace Hotel, with each artist (or group) getting a suite to creatively turndown, tuck-in and redefine the room service of the hotel through a contemporary performance lens. Artists receive accommodation during the residency (29 September to 4 October 2024), $1700 in artist fees, a $500 stipend for production costs and more.

Applications close 29 July; learn more and apply.

Same Page Art Book Fair (Vic)

Presented by Gertrude and Perimeter, the Same Page Art Book Fair (19-20 October) focuses on innovative independent publishers and small-scale local imprints. Alongside a curated selection of stalls, Same Page 2024 will also feature public programs and book launches all weekend. Applications are invited for the public program.

Applications close 31 July; learn more and apply.

MiNi (digital) Concerts

Delivered by Arts Mid North Coast in partnership with Music NSW, MiNi (digital) Concerts is an online live music video series that aims to showcase some of the best local emerging artists from our region and support their career development. Up to eight acts will be selected to record three original songs each, filmed and performed at a local live music venue. Artists will also be provided with a professional photoshoot and media interview to include in their Electronic Press Kits. Videos will be uploaded on Arts Mid North Coast’s YouTube channel and shared across its social networks and with its partner Music NSW. Successful applicants will also participate in an exclusive Professional Development program delivered by Music NSW.

EOIs close 16 August; learn more and apply.

Professional development

2024/25 First Nations Artist Residency

Presented in a partnership between the Melbourne International Jazz Festival (MIJF) and the Australian Art Orchestra (AAO), the First Nations Artist Residency Program is an artistic and professional development initiative that supports the career development of a First Nations musician with a practice in jazz, improvisation, singer-songwriter music, hip-hop, soul or contemporary art music and its composition.

Applications close 5 August; learn more and apply.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

Zenadth Kes (Torres Strait) artist Alick Tipoti has been recognised with a NAIDOC Caring for Country and Culture Award. Tipoti is a visual and performance artist, community leader, linguist and regional advocate from Badu in Zenadth Kes. His Elders named him Zugub, meaning Spiritual Ancestor, due to the spiritual encounters he experiences through his art practice. The Australian National Maritime Museum Collection holds several of Tipoti’s works and is currently touring them in the exhibition Mariw Minaral (Spiritual Patterns), alongside other pieces loaned from the artist. Tipoti is a passionate advocate for ocean conservation and environmental issues.

Gillian Kayrooz was awarded the $30,000 2024 NSW Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging) at the official exhibition launch at Artspace, Sydney on 4 July. Kayrooz was among the fix finalists: Kalanjay Dhir, Remy Faint, Charlotte Haywood, Kien Situ and Talia Smith. The judging panel said, ‘[We were] impressed with how Gillian’s considered practice is so rooted in her Western Sydney community and her personal experience. The activities proposed for the Fellowship demonstrate the responsibility, respect and care that she brings to her artistic practice. The proposed Fellowship will be a significant step for her career and professional development.’ Kayrooz is an emerging artist whose family has been in the Parramatta and Cumberland region for three generations. She reflects that growing up, ‘I have had to combat the myths of clichés of working as an artist both to myself and others’ and now ‘one continuous challenge is encouraging the young women at the high school I work at to give visual arts a chance’. Her work is now on view at Artspace until 8 September.

Goulburn artist Tracy Luff has taken out top honours in the 2024 Wollondilly Waste to Art Prize, accepting $1000 for her sculptural corset made with recycled cardboard. Doreen Lyon was awarded with the Wollondilly Community Prize, while second and third prizes went to Catherine Bell and Adam Fraser respectively. In the youth categories, Daphne Robinson, Ethan Abnett, Andie Stanton and Molly Daniels were named winners, each taking home $100. Over 70 works of art are on display in the finalist exhibition at Wollondilly Shire Hall.

Tracy Luff (left), ‘Bare Essentials’, 2024 with Wollondilly Shire Councillor Suzy Brandstater and Southern TAablelands Arts Board member Cath Brennan. Photo: Supplied.

A Fitting Connection has received $66,000 in the inaugural Penfolds Evermore Grant Program for ReFELT, a project that transform textile waste into recycled fabrics and runs workshops to empower individuals with disabilities to design new fabrics. As part of Penfolds’ grant, ReFELT will collaborate with local North Melbourne creatives to yield products inspired by wine culture. The ReFELT employment program will employ individuals to create ReFELT fabric and products for other organisations using textile waster, while the program also aims to support participants with the set-up of micro businesses and provide the “textile tech” curriculum at Banyule Nillumbik Tech School. The Penfolds Evermore Grant Program supports the delivery of programs and activities under three priority areas: Community and Culture (including the arts), Future Winemaking and Toward Sustainability. In 2023, Penfolds announced a pledge of $1 million over five years towards the Penfolds Evermore Grant Program, administered in multiple rounds covering different regions around the world. A new grant round will launch in France in early 2025.

Performing arts

Monash University Performing Arts Centres (MPAC) has announced the two recipients of its Progress Links Commissions. Tasmanian violinist, composer and improviser Emily Sheppard and Sophia Derkenne receive $5000 and a five- to 10-day residency in one of MPAC’s venue spaces. Sheppard will work with Rachel Meyers and Dr Mandy Quadrio to develop Sounding the Great Southern Reef, an immersive project with multiple outcomes, using research about the marine areas and kelp forests off the Tasmanian coastline. Derkenne, in collaboration with Lauren Swain, will develop a project that aims to introduce children to the forgotten “little creatures” of our environment, including worms, bugs and microbes. The project will emerge as a participatory theatre show and “playspace” for young people and their adults.

The redeveloped Her Majesty’s Theatre in Adelaide has been inducted into South Australia’s Music Hall of Fame, which celebrates a different venue each year and recognises its rich musical heritage. Her Majesty’s Theatre joins the ranks of more than 100 South Australian venues and legends including Elder Hall, Cold Chisel and No Fixed Address. Inductees are endorsed by their peers for their musical influence, innovation and lasting impact on the local, national and international stage. Adelaide Festival Centre will celebrate the award with a special exhibition in Her Majesty’s Theatre’s Ian and Pamela Wall Gallery showcasing images, plaques and awards from South Australia’s Music Hall of Fame’s archives featuring artists such as The Angels, Adelaide Symphony Orchestra and The Masters Apprentices. Other 2024 South Australia’s Music Hall of Fame inductees include Mirning Senior Elder and Whale Songman of the Yinyila Nation Bunna Lawrie and his band Coloured Stone.

First Nations music pathway program Bush Music Fund has announced its 2024 recipients: Ripple Effect Band (Maningrida, Arnhem Land, NT), Mulga Bore Hard Rock (Akaye, NT) and James Range Band (Utju, NT), who will all receive two years of financial assistance, personalised career development and music industry services, such as album release strategy, touring support, vinyl services, social media marketing strategy, full-service PR, marketing and distribution. Co-founder of Bush Music Fund, Jack Parsons says, ‘The concept of Bush Music Fund grew from first-hand experience seeing, hearing and meeting amazing bands from remote communities. The gap between the services, infrastructure and opportunities afforded to musicians from or near to the city compared with musicians from remote and outer regional areas is significant. There is a power in the storytelling, the collaboration and the cultural exchange that celebrates people, place and culture. Those things are important for all Australians to see and understand. Creating opportunities for artists from remote areas to work alongside them to overcome the barriers they face to the industry is a worthy cause and something that will benefit all of us.’

Writing and publishing

Adelaide-born, Melbourne-based Imogen Batt-Doyle has won The Cloncurry Poetry Prize 2024 against hundreds of entries with her poem Larapinta (Red Dirt Dreaming), which embraced this year’s theme, ‘Standing on the Shoulders of Giants’. It is a piece that took three years in the making, reflecting on the Dreamtime, the spirits that roam the Outback and her personal connections to the land. Batt-Doyle works as an outdoor educator, and the poem slowly came to fruition as she guided groups of people along the Larapinta Trail, west of Alice Springs – a path she has taken 42 times. The $10,000 winner says, ‘I had the unique experience of hiking predominantly with fundraising groups, who were raising money for conditions like breast cancer, MS, PTSD and Parkinson’s Disease. This meant those on my tours were often adults who had faced close and often painful encounters with adversity, sickness and death. Witnessing strangers come together in their grief and in their determination was powerful. I would share the poem Larapinta with these groups at the end of the experience, as we sat in the gorge and reflected for one final time together.’

Ann-Marie Priest has won the Magarey Medal for Biography with My Tongue is My Own: A Life of Gwen Harwood (La Trobe University Press), which also took out the National Biography Award in 2023. The Magarey Medal for Biography is awarded biennially for the best biography by a female author about an Australian subject in the previous two years. Priest is a 2017 Fellow of The Hazel Rowley Literary Fellowship.

All

The current round of ACT Government Arts Activities $5000 to 50,000 funding will support 12 artists working in literature, music, screen, dance, theatre and visual arts. Total funding of $352,012 will be provided through this program. Recipients, including Max Burgess, Amala Groom, Sammy Hawker, Abra Pressler, SAFIA, Judith Nangala Crispin and James Batchelor, will be developing new works. Round 2 of the Arts Activities $5000 to $50,000 funding is currently open, closing on 31 July 2024; learn more.

Arts North West has announced recipients of the 2024 Country Arts Support Program (CASP), with grants of up to $3000 to individuals, arts community groups and arts organisations in the New England North West. The array of projects selected this year include a workshop focusing on porcelain decoration techniques inspired by nature by ceramic artist Shannon Garson, and a theme song created by Sarah Leete for independent film Not Born Yesterday. In Gunnedah, rural primary-aged students will enjoy after school art classes at the PCYC (Police and Community Youth Club), exploring imagination, sustainable art practices and emotional wellbeing every Monday during term time with Cat Long. Other recipients include Fiona Barden, Alana Blackburn, Uralla Arts and Sophie Masson.

Shortlisted and finalists

Nominees have been announced for the 2024 Performing Arts WA Awards, which will celebrate achievements in WA professional live performance in 2023, from mainstage to independent shows. Equations of a Falling Body by Laura Boynes and Performing Lines WA received the most nominations, with the dance show up for eight separate awards. Other big nominees include Black Swan State Theatre Company of WA’s family drama Things I Know To Be True with five nominations; and both Freeze Frame Opera and WA Opera snaring 13 nominations each across their seasons. Marrugeku also had a strong year with nine nominations for Jurrungu Ngan-ga [Straight Talk] and Burrbgaja Yalirra 2. In a celebratory coincidence, The Blue Room Theatre holds the biggest representation of 35 nominations as it celebrates its 35th birthday this year. The winners will be announced on 12 August.

Sisters in Crime has announced its longlist for the 24th Davitt Awards for best crime books by Australian women in 2023. Contenders include Suzie Miller’s novel Prima Facie, The Benevolent Society of Ill-Mannered Ladies by Alison Goodman, Caroline Swindell’s We Only Want What’s Best, Marija Pericic’s Exquisite Corpse, Ahona Guha’s Reclaim: Understanding complex trauma and those who abuse and more. Six Davitt Awards will be presented at a gala dinner in Melbourne on 31 August by award-winning author Sulari Gentill. Voting for the Readers’ Choice Award is now open and closes 31 July; learn more.

