Opera Australia appoints Jo Davies as Artistic Director

An award-winning Welsh director of opera, theatre and musicals has been appointed to run Australia’s national opera company.

Opera Australia (OA) CEO Fiona Allan said that Cardiff-born Jo Davies – who has previously directed productions in the UK, Europe and North America – was the standout candidate to succeed Lyndon Terracini as the company’s new Artistic Director.

‘It really gives me the greatest pleasure to be able to announce Jo’s appointment. Her depth of experience across opera, theatre and musicals, as well as her demonstrated commitment to developing talent, made her an outstanding candidate,’ Allen said in a statement.

‘During an extensive series of interviews she met with representatives from our performing and administrative departments, who expressed their admiration for her programming ideas and loved her collaborative approach.

‘It is an incredibly exciting time in OA’s history as we emerge from the pandemic and move forward with a new strategy to make Opera Australia more reflective of a 21st century Australia, and to celebrate our own stories and talent – a strategy that is completely in concordance with Jo’s ideas and values around what opera can be,’ said Allan.

Appointed after exhaustive search

OA Chairman Rod Sims expressed his thanks to all who participated in the recruitment process and said he was thrilled to have such an accomplished artistic professional joining the company.

‘After an exhaustive search, Fiona and the OA team have chosen an outstanding candidate. We were after someone with a clear audience focus, who will be deeply collaborative internally and externally, who is innovative, and who is interested in all aspects of talent development, and in Jo we have found someone who excels in all these areas,’ he said.

‘She is widely respected, has excellent international connections and will bring a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to OA’s program.’

Lyndon Terracini, who launched his final OA season earlier this year, had been expected to see out his contract and leave the company in late 2023; instead he resigned unexpectedly from Opera Australia in October after 13 years as Artistic Director.

Terracini was credited with turning around the company’s finances through a program that included numerous international stars and a strong focus on the core operatic canon, as well as a parallel program of musical theatre productions and the hugely successful Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour series.

He was also criticised for a perceived lack of support of up-and-coming Australian opera singers and for his refusal to consider contemporary social and political sensibilities when staging or restaging works – including the use of yellowface in a recent production of Turandot.

Davies’ remit will focus on realising OA’s vision of a program that reflects the Australian community and spirit, and which celebrates and nurtures Australian talent on and off the stage.

‘I look forward to collaborating with Fiona Allan and her team to present a rich range of national and international programming that reflects the passions and politics of 21st century Australia,’ Davies said in a statement.

‘My work is committed to broadening opera and discovering the potency of stories that make a social connection, so I am hugely excited to work with the broad community of incredible artists that Australia has to offer,’ she added.

Who is Jo Davies?

Davies, who herself trained as a singer, has worked with some of the world’s most respected opera companies including the Royal Opera House, Houston Grand Opera, Washington National Opera, San Francisco Opera and the English National Opera.

She trained at Bristol University, the American Musical & Dramatic Society in New York, the National Theatre Studio Director’s course, and the Royal Shakespeare Company’s Assistant course. She has not previously worked as the Artistic Director of a major company.

Davies has directed musicals at London’s Barbican, Le Châtelet in Paris, the Wales Millennium Centre and at the London Coliseum. She has directed for the Royal Shakespeare Company, National Theatre Wales and the Royal Exchange Theatre in Manchester.

Davies also has a demonstrated history dedicated to talent development through her coaching and teaching work at the Royal Academy of Music, the Royal College of Music, the National Youth Music Theatre and the Royal Opera House’s Jette Parker Young Artists program among others.

With a reputation as a genuine collaborator, Davies will meet with OA’s artistic, production, marketing and technical teams in the new year to commence planning the 2024 season.

‘My work is committed to broadening opera and discovering the potency of stories that make a social connection,’ Davies told The Age this week.

‘Opera has long been given the elitist label – but it needs to be able to adapt and evolve, and developing and nurturing new Australian writers, composers and artists is a huge part of that,’ she said.

Davies, together with her wife, will relocate to Australia to officially take up the new role in November 2023.

Meanwhile, in order to meet scheduling deadlines, one of Australia’s leading festival and opera directors, Lindy Hume, has been invited to curate an interim 2024 summer season in the Sydney Opera House.