On the move: latest sector appointments

New Artistic Director announced for State Opera South Australia

State Opera South Australia (SOSA) has appointed Australian-Chinese conductor Dane Lam as the company’s new Artistic Director.

Currently the Music Director of the Hawai’i Symphony Orchestra and Principal Conductor and Artistic Director of China’s Xi’an Symphony Orchestra, Lam said he was thrilled about the appointment and keen to build on the success of recent years.

‘I’ve long admired State Opera and its trailblazing work presenting a succession of Australian firsts, bringing more opera to more people across the state, and stewarding this most human of art forms,’ he said.

‘I’m honoured to build on Stuart Maunder’s vibrant work, and to move the company towards its 50th anniversary in 2026, in partnership with Executive Director Mark Taylor and the whole team.’

Lam’s career to date has taken him across the globe and seen him work with some of the best in the business.

‘My vision is to champion Australian artists and opera makers in joyous, diverse works. The skill of storytelling through the power of the unamplified human voice, opera is an art form that stands apart for its ability to unite music, words, drama, design and much more – an exemplar of people working together to tell stories that speak to universal themes. This is what inspires me,’ Lam said.

Dane Lam. Photo: Ashley Smith Photo.

Some of Lam’s career highlights include his critically-acclaimed London debut with Rossini’s La Cenerentola at Opera Holland Park; leading the orchestral and operatic revival in Australia in the wake of the 2020 COVID-19 lockdowns (first concerts with ASO, QSO, MSO, Opera Queensland); building the Xi’an Symphony Orchestra over almost a decade – the first non-Chinese national Chief Conductor of a Chinese orchestra – and attracting world-renowned guest artists to introduce opera to the city; championing living composers (Michael-Thomas Foumai, Zhao Jiping, Salina Fisher, Huang Ruo) and neglected composers of the past (Dai-Keong Lee, Florence Price, Margaret Bonds, Francesco Cilea); performing Beethoven’s Ode to Joy with the Xi’an Symphony Orchestra at the Terracotta Warriors Museum, a UNESCO World Heritage Site; and, most recently, leading the Hawai’i Symphony Orchestra with a host of Hawai’ian artists in Maui Ola: A Benefit Concert for Maui in the wake of the Maui wildfires, which raised more than AU$1.3 million through a national televised event.

‘I have a long and affectionate association with South Australia, having taken conductor masterclasses in Adelaide, and I have subsequently enjoyed conducting the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra. I can’t wait to get even better acquainted with the local audience to tap into their hopes and dreams for our State Opera company,’ Lam said.

Lam’s appointment coincides with the announcement of a new SOSA Chair, Ashley Miller, who began in the role of Thursday 7 September. As a Partner of KPMG and Professor at Adelaide University, Miller said he plans to merge his passion for opera and extensive experience in governance, finance and accounting to lead State Opera into the future.

‘I feel incredibly humbled to be joining this wonderful organisation at the cusp of change,’ said Miller. ‘I hold Dane in such high regard and look forward to supporting his vision and in collaboration with the Board, [SOSA Executive Director] Mark Taylor and State Opera team, steering the company towards continued success.’

Minister for Arts, Andrea Michaels said she is looking forward to seeing the State Opera grow into the future.

‘South Australia is globally renowned for its extraordinary opera and it’s fantastic to welcome both Dane and Ashley to State Opera South Australia,’ Michaels said.

‘Dane has a long and celebrated history that has taken him across the globe, working with some of the best in the business, and I’m looking forward to him bringing his considerable talents to South Australia. I look forward to this new leadership team cementing our state’s reputation for brilliant opera and I thank the outgoing team for their passion, tremendous skill and hard work.’

Taylor said he was excited to welcome Lam and Miller to the State Opera family, saying it heralded the start of the new chapter at the company.

‘We have had a change of guard at State Opera over the last year and these appointments finalise our new team that will shape the next chapter of our history. I’m excited to not only work with these great people, but to be a part of shaping this company’s future,’ Taylor said.

Taylor went on to thank former and outgoing Chair, Master Elizabeth Olsson and outgoing Artistic Director, Stuart Maunder, for their unwavering commitment and passion in their roles.

‘Stuart has been a game-changer within the company and has had so many highlights over his time with State Opera, like The Lost Operas of Oz, Carmen in the Square, Boheme on the Beach, Voss, Sweeney Todd and the G&S Fest – he will be dearly missed and, on behalf of the Company, we wish him the best in his new role as Artistic Director of Victorian Opera,’ he concluded.

Read: New First Nations Curatorial Fellow for Biennale

Rock Art Australia appoints two new executives

Rock Art Australia (RAA), a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to researching and protecting Kimberley rock art by bringing science and Aboriginal cultural knowledge together, has appointed Samantha Hamilton as its new Chief Executive Officer, while Liz Vaughan takes on the new role of Director, Partnerships and Research.

Hamilton brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of leadership, philanthropic engagement and grant funding, business development and planning, and higher education research and training. She comes to RAA from Arts Centre Melbourne (ACM) where she was Acting Director Collections, Research and Exhibitions. Previously she has worked in numerous international and national cultural organisations. Hamilton has extensive experience in the preservation of cultural heritage and engaging and partnering with Aboriginal stakeholders and communities across Australia. She has worked with remote arts centres, including in the Kimberley, and led the conservation program for Museum Victoria’s First Peoples exhibition. She is currently completing a PhD about the preservation of remote community cultural collections. Hamilton commences on 18 September 2023.

‘We are delighted to welcome Samantha as our new CEO,’ said Chairman John Morrison. ‘Her experience in business planning, program development, remote arts communities and philanthropy will be a terrific contribution to RAA. Samantha is well-equipped to lead Rock Art Australia into its next phase of growth.’

The role of Director, Partnerships and Research is a new position developed by Rock Art Australia to extend and deepen its relationships with Aboriginal people and communities in the Kimberley and the Northern Territory and other rock art provinces.

Appointed to this role, Vaughan has been working with Aboriginal people on cultural resource management for the mining sector since 2021, as well as working with Aboriginal communities in marine park management, cultural tourism and heritage advocacy since 2014. She is an archaeologist and brings a wealth of experience building relationships with traditional owner groups in the Kimberley and managing programs and agreements. Vaughan has a passion for the protection and promotion of Aboriginal rock art and heritage.

She is based in her hometown of Broome, Western Australia, and will assist Hamilton and RAA’s Science Advisory Council to extend partnerships in remote communities and strengthen RAA’s research program, working with Aboriginal communities, universities and researchers across Australia. Vaughan joined RAA on 4 September.

‘It’s an exciting time for Rock Art Australia,’ said Morrison. ‘RAA would like to fund more scientific research in partnership with traditional owners across the Kimberley, the Northern Territory and other parts of Australia, and develop more collaborative programs with the Aboriginal Corporations and traditional owners. We are dedicating more resources to drive that agenda.’

RAA has also announced the appointment of Ken Wyatt AM to its board. Wyatt was the first Indigenous Australian elected to the House of Representatives, the first to serve as a government minister, and the first appointed to cabinet. Before entering politics, he had an extensive career in health, education, Aboriginal affairs and Aboriginal land issues.

‘Ken brings great experience and a unique perspective to the board of Rock Art Australia and we are delighted to welcome him,’ Morrison said.

The vacancy on the RAA board was created by retiring member Laurie Brereton. ‘Laurie Brereton served on RAA’s board for 17 years with distinction. He was a dedicated director and served as chairman for four years and has made a lasting impact on RAA’s activities and direction,’ Morrison said.

New Executive Director joins Ballet Theatre Queensland

Craig Spencer, the Chair of youth dance company Ballet Theatre Queensland (BTQ) has announced the appointment of Lucas D Lynch as Executive Director of the company following the impending retirement of Denise Richardson later this month.

‘Lucas brings to the company a wealth of arts and theatre experience, having produced his own productions with Lynch and Paterson. Lucas was appointed Music Director of BTQ earlier this year following the successful season of Graduation Ball and Swan Lake Act 2 with the Cadenza Chamber Players, with Lucas as its Artistic Director and Conductor. Lucas and BTQ Artistic Director Clare Morehen will be a dynamic team that will guide BTQ through the next stage of growth of the company, on the solid foundation that … Denise Richardson has built during her 10 years as inaugural Executive Director,’ Spencer said.

‘Congratulations to Lucas on his appointment, and a huge thank-you and well-deserved happy retirement to Denise,’ he added.

New Artistic Director appointed at The Royal New Zealand Ballet

The Royal New Zealand Ballet (RNZB) has announced the appointment of its new Artistic Director, Ty King-Wall.

Born in Waihi, New Zealand, King-Wall moves from his current role of Dancers’ Director on the Board of The Australian Ballet to the RNZB in November.

Ty King-Wall. Photo: Erik Sawaya.

Trained at Tauranga’s Dance Education Centre and as a Junior Associate with the New Zealand School of Dance, King-Wall won the 2002 PACANZ National Young Performer Award before leaving Aotearoa New Zealand to study at The Australian Ballet School, where he graduated Dux with Honours.

He won the silver medal at the 2005 Asia Pacific International Ballet Competition, was accepted into The Australian Ballet in 2006, won Australia’s prestigious Telstra Ballet Dancer Award in 2010 and was promoted to Principal Artist with The Australian Ballet in 2013. His choreographic debut, The Art of War, was performed as part of The Australian Ballet’s Bodytorque season in 2013.

RNZB Chair Dame Kerry Prendergast said, ‘The appointment of Ty alongside our recent announcement of Tobias Perkins as Executive Director completes and secures our senior leadership team. It is a ballet “brains trust” of strong arts leaders who have industry virtuosity, global views but local understanding, and with the broad minds and big hearts to guide New Zealand’s national ballet company in its forward trajectory and into the future.’

On returning home to take up the top artistic job at Aotearoa New Zealand’s national ballet company, King-Wall said: ‘It is such an honour to be the next Artistic Director of The Royal New Zealand Ballet, the company I grew up with and the company that first inspired me to become a dancer. I’ve always admired The Royal New Zealand Ballet’s ability to defy expectations, to create beyond what seemed possible through their tenacity and aroha for the art form. There is so much possibility in front of us, and the prospect of building towards this together with Tobias is very exciting. I cannot wait to get into the studio and begin the mahi with the dancers, the artistic team, and the entire Royal New Zealand Ballet whānau. Ngā mihi nui kia koutou katoa.’

King-Wall performed featured roles throughout his 17-year dance career, including Prince Désiré in The Sleeping Beauty, Prince in The Nutcracker and Cinderella, Franz in Coppelia, Pinkerton in Madame Butterfly, Lensky in Onegin, Prince Siegfried in Swan Lake, James in La Sylphide, Oberon in The Dream, Basilio in Don Quixote, Solor in La Bayadere, Jack/the Knave in Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, Danilo in The Merry Widow, Albrecht in Giselle, and Vronsky in Anna Karenina. He performed with The Australian Ballet in Paris, London, New York, Tokyo and Beijing; danced as Principal Guest Artist with The Royal New Zealand Ballet as part of the RNZB’s 60th anniversary celebrations in 2013; and danced with Houston Ballet. He retired from The Australian Ballet in 2022.

Currently a teacher with The Australian Ballet School, King-Wall has also taught for the New Zealand School of Dance, National Theatre Ballet School and the Victorian College of the Arts Secondary School. He is the Founding Director of Tailored Ballet Coaching, a Melbourne-based ballet coaching clinic.

King-Wall holds a Bachelor of Arts (Classical Studies/Psychology) through Massey University, and a Master of Arts and Cultural Management through the University of Melbourne, for which he conducted Minor Thesis research on the career demographics and retirement motivations of professional ballet dancers.

RNZB Acting Artistic Director David McAllister said, ‘Huge congratulations to Ty. He has always been a passionate New Zealander and a fantastic artist, teacher and advocate for our art form. I am sure he will be a devoted and inspiring leader for the RNZB and, along with Executive Director Tobias Perkins, will usher in an exciting future for the company.’

RNZB Executive Director Tobias Perkins said, ‘The vision and energy Ty will bring to this role is utterly compelling and I am confident that under his leadership the company can look forward to a sustained period of artistic excellence. I very much look forward to working in partnership with Ty to realise his artistic vision for the company to the benefit of audiences across Aotearoa New Zealand.’

King-Wall will move from Melbourne to Wellington and commence the role in mid-November.

Murray Arts announces new Executive Director

Regional arts development organisation Murray Arts has announced its new Executive Director: arts advocate and musician Lauren Black.

Returning to the region after 16 years living and working overseas and in Canberra as an arts administrator, marketing and communications specialist, Black is looking forward to continuing the extensive work of Murray Arts and supporting the region’s unique and thriving arts community.

‘I’m a huge fan of this region and am constantly amazed at the volume of work our creatives are making and sharing with each other and Australia-wide. I completely relate to the values of Murray Arts and look forward to using my experience to champion arts as a medium to challenge us and explore humanity,’ she said.

Lauren Black. Photo: Supplied.

A musician of 20 years’ experience, Black knows the realities of being a working arts professional and is serious about supporting creatives to have opportunities to share their work, find employment and establish communities to belong to.

‘I’ve been fortunate to have had a diverse career working for and collaborating with non-profit and national arts organisations across broadcasting, music, theatre, visual arts and education. I’m looking forward to strongly advocating for the value of arts in our communities and providing ongoing opportunities across all art forms,’ said Black.

Murray Arts has a long-established presence across the region, providing advocacy, advice, support and assistance to all artists – from hobbyist to the established, from individuals to organisations. The organisation will be working toward a number of ambitious programs and events in the coming months including LIMELIGHT: Art – Science – Light, North East Water Local Aboriginal Acquisitional Art Prize, GreenHouse National Artist in Residency program partnership with HotHouse Theatre and Albury City, CASP Open Call Funding Round and the recently launched Online Creatives Directory.

Murray Arts is a service organisation with a footprint that borders the Indigenous Nations of Dhuduroha, Yaithmathang, Bangarang, Wiradjuri, Yorta Yorta and Wavaroo and encompasses the local government areas of Albury City, Greater Hume, Federation, City of Wodonga, Indigo and Towong.

Arts Centre Melbourne appoints new Deputy CEO

Arts Centre Melbourne has appointed Tammy Willenberg as its new Deputy CEO, working alongside CEO Karen Quinlan AM.

Willenberg comes to Arts Centre Melbourne from Port of Melbourne, where she worked in senior leadership positions – Strategic Program Manager and Port Rail Program Manager – leading major infrastructure transformation projects and acquisitions. She started at Arts Centre Melbourne last week.

Prior to Willenberg’s roles at Port of Melbourne, she held financial leadership positions at Wesfarmers group entities, Target and Coles, where she was accountable for planning and delivery of financial strategy, business change and transformation projects. She also worked at Airservices Australia, leading financial management of its commercial division, and designing and executing business improvement and major change projects.

Tammy Willenberg. Photo: Supplied by Arts Centre Melbourne.

‘I congratulate Tammy on her appointment and look forward to working with her on this next exciting chapter in Arts Centre Melbourne history, as Melbourne’s Arts Precinct Transformation continues to unfold and we reinforce the value of our organisation and the performing arts to the community,’’ said Arts Centre Melbourne Chief Executive Officer Karen Quinlan AM.

Willenberg said she was excited to join the team at Arts Centre Melbourne.

‘It is a privilege to be appointed as Deputy CEO to support this iconic organisation, Arts Centre Melbourne, bringing my skills and experience to the arts industry,’ she said.

‘I look forward most to being an integral part of bringing to life the vision of Reimagining Arts Centre Melbourne, as well as supporting a passionate and dedicated workforce through change to help us transform our arts business for the future.’

Willenberg said the performing arts has been a mainstay in her life since she was 10 years old.

‘My mother was a singer and my father a storyteller. I would spend my weekends playing classical piano, singing musical theatre and old jazz standards, until eventually I found my way to New Orleans, in the US, where I had the opportunity to perform with a few brilliant musicians in tiny hideaway juke joints,’ she said.

‘I also introduced my daughter to performing arts at a young age, recognising the invaluable life-skill of harnessing creativity, and she is now a ballerina performing internationally with the National Ballet of Canada. For me to be back in the arts industry, now so many years later, bringing together my passion for the arts and 25-plus years of business experience, is so exciting,’ Willenberg concluded.

Federal Government announces appointments to Digital Games Tax Offset Advisory Board

The Albanese Labor Government has announced its inaugural appointments of Johanna Egger and Morgan Jaffit to the Digital Games Tax Offset (DGTO) Advisory Board, both for three-year terms.

Delivered by the Government earlier this year, the DGTO offers a 30% refundable tax offset to eligible games developers who spend a minimum of $500,000 on qualifying Australian development expenditure.

The Board will provide advice to the Government on applications to the DGTO.

Minister for the Arts, Tony Burke, said the appointees were the perfect choice for a dynamic and modern industry.

‘Australia has a proud history of game development – going back decades. We want to make sure its future is just as bright,’ he said.

‘As one of the fastest growing industries in Australia, we need the right people involved to continue to foster its growth and development.

‘Johanna and Morgan have been at the centre of the gaming and digital creative industries for decades and will bring a wealth of expertise to the Board,’ Burke said.

Egger is Managing Director, Family and Kids at Two Bulls/DEPT, a leading digital product studio. She is an Emmy, Peabody and Webby award-winner, with over two decades of industry experience. Previously, she worked as a digital producer at Sesame Workshop, and is currently a Board member of the Interactive Games and Entertainment Association.

Jaffit is a founder and Director of Australian-run game studios Spitfire Interactive and Defiant Development, and currently supports Weta Workshop as Consulting Executive Producer for its soon to be announced new title. A veteran of the industry, Jaffit brings with him over 20 years of experience in developing games across different console platforms, mobile and PC.

Helpmann Academy announce new Chair for Foundation Board

South Australia’s The Helpmann Academy has appointed David McKee AO as the new Chair for its Foundation Board.

McKee steps into this role as part of his ongoing support of the Helpmann Academy.

Mark Roderick, Chair, Helpmann Academy Board of Governors, said, ‘I am proud to announce the appointment of David McKee AO as Chair of the Helpmann Academy Foundation Board. David has had a distinguished career and is a prolific supporter of the arts. He will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role. He will be an invaluable advocate and leader for the Helpmann Academy, as we continue our mission to champion emerging South Australian creatives.’

McKee retired in mid-2011 after a 43-year career in stockbroking and finance. He was a member of the Australian Stock Exchange, Director of Morgan Stockbroking, Partner of JBWere and spent the last four years of his career at Macquarie Private Wealth as an Associate Director.

He has a strong association with the arts, as a current Board Member of the UKARIA Cultural Centre (9 years) and the Chair of the UKARIA Foundation. He is also a Finance Committee member of the Adelaide Festival Foundation, involved with the Art Gallery of South Australia’s Funds Management Committee, actively involved with Carrick Hill and a member of its arts committee board.

Previously, McKee served for seven years on the board of the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra, National Advisory Council for the Australian Chamber Orchestra and six years on the Board of the Art Gallery of South Australia, among other activities.

In 2017 he was recognised as an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) for distinguished service to the community through philanthropic, administrative and voluntary service with social welfare and arts organisations in South Australia.

‘I am thrilled to join the Helpmann Academy Foundation Board as Chair – [it is] an organisation that punches well above [its] weight, and works tirelessly to ensure that emerging South Australian creatives have access to crucial support. I look forward to working with the organisation, and my fellow Foundation Board members, to continue the significant work of the Helpmann Academy,’ said McKee.

As part of his responsibilities as Chair of the Foundation Board, McKee also joins the Helpmann Academy Board of Governors.

McKee takes over from outgoing Chair, Chris Penny.

‘The Helpmann Academy acknowledges Chris Penny’s generous support of the organisation as Chair of the Foundation Board from May 2021, and Foundation Board Member since October 2018. During his time as Chair, the Helpmann Academy has emerged from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic into a strong position. I thank him for his commitment and ongoing support of the Helpmann Academy,’ said Chair Mark Roderick.

