On the move: Latest sector appointments

University of Melbourne appoints Associate Director, Art Museums

Rose Hiscock, Director of Museums and Collections at the University of Melbourne, has announced the appointment of leading art curator and gallery director, Charlotte Day as Associate Director, Art Museums at the University of Melbourne.

Currently Director of the Monash University Museum of Art (MUMA), Day will provide leadership to the University’s art museums, the Ian Potter Museum of Art and Buxton Contemporary, as well as the Treasury Gallery at Old Quad.

Hiscock said Day’s deep connections with the national and international visual arts sector will be a major asset to the University’s Cultural Commons vision.

‘Charlotte has spent two decades working with prominent museums and galleries to commission new work, develop impactful art programming and build significant contemporary collections,’ Hiscock said.

‘She has a reputation for innovation and collaboration, is a renowned champion for artists, and is passionate about art-led education. We are so pleased to have Charlotte join the University of Melbourne team at this exciting time.’

Day has been the Director at MUMA since 2013. She has extensive curatorial and arts management experience, having worked in contemporary art organisations including the Australian Centre for Contemporary Art (ACCA), Centre for Contemporary Photography (CCP), Gertrude Contemporary and for the Michael Buxton Collection of Australian Art. She has spent over two decades curating local and international projects, and recent exhibitions include co-curating with Dr Brian Martin Tree Story and curating Connecting the World Through Sculpture (both at MUMA in 2021). She is also a leading commissioner of public art, and with Callum Morton and Amy Spiers co-edited the reader Let’s Go Outside: Art in Public in 2022. Day also worked with ARM Architects on a series of art columns for the Monash Chancellery in 2020.

Day said she was excited to join the University of Melbourne team: ‘I’m looking forward to working with the University’s art collection as well as the curatorial team, staff and students. The University’s art museums – Buxton Contemporary, the Ian Potter Museum of Art and the Old Quad – are a compelling and distinctive offer and, as someone who is passionate about art-led education, I am excited at the prospect of connecting art, ideas and research with communities, most especially with students of all ages.’

Professor Su Baker, Pro Vice-Chancellor Cultural Partnerships at the University said, ‘Charlotte joins the University of Melbourne at an exciting time. The University’s Cultural Commons Strategy demonstrates a strong commitment to the cultural life of our city and state. We are building an exceptionally talented team across performing and visual arts and Charlotte joins recent cultural appointments Virginia Lovett, Director Performing Arts, Sir Jonathan Mills Vice Chancellor’s Creative Fellow and Brook Andrew, Director Reimagining Museums.’

Day will commence in her new role in April. The Ian Potter Museum of Art is under redevelopment and will reopen mid-2024 with a new entrance, café and enhanced learning facilities.

Performing Lines TAS farewells Senior Producer

After 17 years as Senior Producer of the Tasmanian office of Performing Lines, Annette Downs is leaving the organisation to spend time with family following her partner’s serious medical diagnosis.

‘Annette’s contribution to the Tasmanian arts sector, broader culture and ethos of Performing Lines has been unquantifiable. In 2006, alongside Performing Lines’ founder Wendy Blacklock, Annette started Tasmania Performs (now known as Performing Lines TAS), the first producing entity of its kind in Tasmania – empowering new generations of independent artists to create ambitious and inventive works,’ said Performing Lines Executive Producer Marion Potts.

‘During her time as Senior Producer, Annette has made a significant and lasting impact on Performing Lines and the overall performance ecology of Tasmania. She has been instrumental in carving a space for Palawa creative leadership and artists to flourish. She designed the Tarraleah Residency model, which has supported scores of Tasmanian artists and in some cases propelled them to national success. The model has been replicated in every other state – in some cases multiple times. For all this and more she was recognised through the Sidney Myer Performing Arts Awards, where she was awarded the Facilitator’s Prize in 2018.

‘She has been a friend and comrade to many, lending her skills and expertise to everyone from major performing arts organisations to early career artists and will be sorely missed as she embarks on her new journey,’ Potts said.

Downs’ colleague and collaborator, Lindy Hume, the Artistic Director of Ten Days On The Island, spoke of their long association: ‘Annette Downs’ contribution to the contemporary Tasmanian performing arts scene over several decades is simply inestimable. The projects she has brought to audiences via Ten Days on the Island over many years all reflect Annette’s deep understanding of cultural narratives here in lutruwita/Tasmania and her staunch commitment to amplifying the voices of Tasmanian artists in the national cultural landscape. Everyone who works with Annette benefits from her vast experience, her fierce intellect, deep integrity, ethical practices, sharp instincts and an almost legendary, unstoppable energy.’

Over the last few years Downs has worked tirelessly to bring the remarkable Trans-Tasman children’s show Hide The Dog, by Nathan Maynard (pakana) and Jamie McCaskill (Māori) to the stage. After a raft of obstacles offered by COVID-19 and its many and varied impacts on the sector, Performing Lines TAS, under Downs’ direction, was able to premiere the work to a rapturous reception in Sydney Opera House’s Drama Theatre for Sydney Festival 2023.

Maynard, who has worked with Downs on a number of projects supported by Performing Lines TAS, added: ‘No one saw anything artistically in me and then Annette came along. She made me believe that I was a creative and that I had magic inside of me to explore and share. She made me feel special and in control. She also opened up a porthole to a world that had previously been hidden to me, the incredible world of art. I now take my kids through that porthole whenever we get the chance. Thank you, Annette, we’ll be forever grateful and we love you.’

Potts concluded by saying: ‘We wish Annette the very best, and thank her for her immeasurable contribution to the organisation and to her sector. Performing Lines will work hard to build on Annette’s astonishing legacy and maintain its commitment to lutruwita/Tasmania.’

Newcastle Art Gallery team reimagined

Lauretta Morton OAM, Director, Newcastle Art Gallery, has introduced the Gallery’s new team.

‘Bringing together experience from local, national and international institutions, our newly expanded team will be instrumental in delivering our Gallery’s ambitious future vision,’ she said.

The new team are: Collection and Exhibitions Officer Lisa Kirkpatrick, Head of Commercial and Operations Holly Vale, Technical Officer Tobias Spitzer, Exhibitions Lead Tulleah Pearce, Business Services Lead Caitlin Campbell, Operations Lead James Collis, Front of House Officer Ruth Bridgeman, Administration Officer Meaghan Stark, Audience Lead Zana Kobayashi, Curatorial Lead Peter Johnson, Audience Programs Officer Kar Mun Phoon, and Head of Curatorial and Exhibitions Miriam Kelly.

‘I look forward to sharing further updates and opportunities as we prepare for our reopening,’ said Morton.

The redeveloped Newcastle Art Gallery will feature an additional 1600 square metres of exhibition space to showcase the City’s collection.

CinefestOZ CEO steps down

CinefestOZ, Western Australia premier film festival organisation, has announced the resignation of Malinda Nixon as Chief Executive Officer, effective 5 May 2023.

The Board of Directors expressed its deep gratitude to Nixon for her contributions to CinefestOZ during her 15-year tenure, saying in a statement: ‘Under her leadership, Malinda has achieved tremendous growth and success, and she has been instrumental in driving the organisation’s strategy and vision.

The Board of Directors has already initiated a search for a new CEO to continue the organisation’s trajectory of growth and success. The recruitment process will commence immediately and the Board said it is committed to finding a leader with the experience, skills and vision to take CinefestOZ to the next level.

‘CinefestOZ is well-positioned for continued growth and success, and the Board is confident in the organisation’s future. CinefestOZ will continue to execute on its strategic initiatives and deliver value to its stakeholders, including partners, staff, students and festival-goers.

‘The Board of Directors would like to assure stakeholders that the CinefestOZ operations will continue as usual during this transition period, and the organisation will provide updates on the CEO search as appropriate,’ the statement read.

Margaret Buswell, Chair of the Board, commented, ‘On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Malinda for her unwavering dedication and commitment to CinefestOZ. We wish her the best in her future endeavours. We are confident that the next CEO will build on the strong foundation of CinefestOZ and drive the organisation to new heights.’

New Associate Curator appointed at ACE

Adelaide Contemporary Experimental (ACE) has appointed Rayleen Forester to the newly established position of Associate Curator, commencing at the end of February 2023.

Working closely with the Artistic Director, the Associate Curator supports the development of ACE’s artistic program and is responsible for coordinating ACE’s exhibition program and Studio Program.

‘ACE is delighted that Rayleen is joining our team. This new Associate Curator position will play an integral role across the organisation’s artistic activities, and Rayleen brings a wealth of experience, perspectives and community knowledge,’ said ACE Artistic Director, Patrice Sharkey.

Forester is a Tartanya/Adelaide-based arts worker and writer. Her curatorial interests focus on cross-cultural engagement and outcomes through experimental curation and programming, performance and writing. Forester writes for national publications and is a founding member of initiatives FELTspace (SA) and fine print magazine (SA). As part of fine print she has co-curated numerous live events for the Art Gallery of South Australia and Next Wave (Vic).

Forester joins ACE in this core and ongoing role following a 12-month Curator-in-Residence position across 2019 and 2020 that included co-curating If the future is to be worth anything: 2020 South Australian Artist Survey.

‘I am thrilled to be returning to ACE in this capacity and am looking forward to working closely with this stellar team. As a predominantly SA-based practitioner, I’m excited to collaborate with and create opportunities of exchange between local and global art communities, reimagining and expanding the spectrum of exhibition-making,’ Forester said.

New Gallery Manager joins Gallery Lane Cove and Creative Studios

Miguel Olmo has been appointed as Gallery Manager at Gallery Lane Cove and Creative Studios (NSW).

Olmo is a Spanish-Australian contemporary artist working across diverse media including sculpture, photography, video, sound and other two-dimensional formats. He holds a Masters of Fine Arts from the College of Fine Arts (COFA – University of NSW) and Bachelor of Visual Arts from Western Sydney University. Olmo’s multi-modal practice often leads him to work on diverse projects and roles including education, arts management and curation.

He has previously held positions with Blacktown Arts Centre and Blacktown Youth Services Association, and is currently a committee member for Sydney Arts Management Advisory Group (SAMAG).

