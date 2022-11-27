On the move: Latest sector appointments

Editor resigns from Sydney Review of Books

Catriona Menzies-Pike has resigned as editor of the Sydney Review of Books after almost eight years in the role.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Menzies-Pike said, ‘It’s been an amazing, exhausting, exhilarating time, about which I’ll have plenty to say in due course!

‘For now, I’m off because my partner has landed a gig that will take us to Vancouver for a while – and it feels like a good time for me to take a breath and make a change. No idea what the next few years will hold but for the next few months I’ll still be journal-wrangling.

‘Recruitment for a new editor will begin in early Jan. Watch this space!’ she wrote.

Menzies-Pike will be finishing up in her current role in mid-March.

Flying Arts appoints new Executive Officer

The Board of Queensland’s Flying Arts Alliance (Flying Arts) has announced the appointment of Paul Thompson as the organisation’s new Executive Officer. Thompson was selected from a shortlist of candidates.

A highly respected and experienced senior leader in the not-for-profit arts sector, Thompson succeeds Michelle Tuahine, who stepped into the role from her previous position on the Flying Arts Board while the recruitment process was undertaken. The Flying Arts Board acknowledged and thanked Tuahine for her important contributions and leadership during that interim phase.

Paul Thompson, Executive Officer, Flying Arts Alliance. Photo: Nicola Newman.

Thompson brings demonstrated leadership ability, a deep arts industry understanding, and an enthusiasm and capability to take the organisation forward. Under his leadership, Flying Arts will continue to develop and deliver arts programs and services in regional Queensland.

Growing up in Rockhampton, Thompson became familiar with the Queensland arts scene through his study of music and has personal knowledge and experience of the challenges faced by regional artists in accessing professional development opportunities. After completing a Bachelor in Media and Communications in Creative Industries and an internship at Flying Arts, he took on the role of Administration and Membership Coordinator for the organisation in 2013. During his 10 years at Flying Arts, Thompson worked across all portfolios to support regional artists and programs, developing a deep insight of the importance that the arts across regional and remote communities. He has a comprehensive understanding and knowledge, gained over that period, of Flying Arts’ operations, its stakeholders, artists, art educators and creatives.

Most recently, in the role of Operations Lead, Thompson has led and implemented innovative and effective business processes and protocols; he also has a demonstrated history of fostering excellent relationships with key stakeholders in the Queensland arts sector and beyond. He is known for working with a high level of commitment, professionalism and integrity, and for his breadth of knowledge of both the organisation and the broader Queensland arts industry.

A Board spokesperson said in a statement: ‘The Board is looking forward to this next chapter with Paul as its Executive Officer and is confident that, with his impressive combination of experience, skills and dedication, he will lead and implement the organisation’s strategic ambitions, vision and programs in a manner that is innovative, collaborative and continues the high standards for which Flying Arts is known.’

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra announces new Board appointee

MSO Chairman, David Li AM, has announced the appointment of Founder and Executive Chairman of Wingate, Farrel Meltzer, to the Board of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

Li welcomed Meltzer, noting the extensive experience he will bring to the MSO Board.

‘Recognised as one of Australia’s outstanding business builders and as a leader of industry and community, Farrel brings with him vast experience internationally and within Australia. We are delighted to welcome him to the Board and look forward to his vital contribution to the MSO,’ said Li.

Meltzer founded Wingate in 2004 after a successful career as an investment banker, including positions as head of ANZ Private Bank and Group Managing Director of Investec Bank (Australia) Ltd. He serves on several boards, investment and risk management committees and is an adviser to and confidant of many of Australia’s substantial private investment groups and families.

Meltzer said he is honoured to have been invited to join the MSO Board of Directors.

‘I greatly look forward to making a meaningful contribution to this outstanding organisation, its world-class musicians and very capable and dedicated leadership team,’ he said.

‘Having come to Australia and Melbourne as a young professional, I have clearly observed cultural organisations such as the MSO enlarge and enrich our community and our wonderful city.

‘I am delighted to have the opportunity to give back and contribute to the richness of Melbourne, the city that has become my home and the community that has so warmly welcomed me and my family over the past three decades,’ Meltzer concluded.

Three new members join Screen Australia Board

The Albanese Labor Government has announced the appointments of Marta Dusseldorp, Sacha Horler and Nicholas Pickard as members of the Screen Australia Board, each for three-year terms.

Dusseldorp is a respected and award-winning Australian actor who has worked extensively in theatre, film and television. Her accolades include the AACTA Award for Best Lead Actress in a TV Drama for the ABC’s Janet King, in which she featured in the title role and worked as the Associate Producer. In 2020, Dusseldorp relocated to Tasmania and opened Archipelago Productions, producing feature films, television and works for stage and festivals. She recently finished filming Bay of Fires – an upcoming ABC drama – on location in Tasmania. Her appointment to the Screen Australia Board is illustrative of the agency’s function to support a highly creative Australian screen industry.

Horler is also an award-winning Australian actor who has wide-ranging experience across the screen and stage. She is a highly regarded screen industry professional and is a strong advocate for the sector. Best known for her roles in Australian Government supported productions such as Peter Rabbit (2018), The Letdown (2017) and The Dressmaker (2015), Horler has been recognised at the Australian Film Institute Awards as Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress.

Pickard brings extensive experience in the Australian and international public and corporate sector with leading expertise in creative and cultural industries. He is currently the Executive Director of Public Affairs and Government Relations for APRA AMCOS and also serves as Deputy Chair of Regional Arts NSW and the Chair of the Australian Society of Authors. He brings significant industry and governance experience to the Screen Australia Board.

Minister for the Arts, Tony Burke, said these appointments will strengthen the experience and knowledge of the Screen Australia Board.

‘Telling Australian stories – here at home and overseas – is essential, and Screen Australia plays a vital role in that,’ Burke said.

‘Making sure Screen Australia has strong and diverse leadership is essential to the prosperity of Australia’s screen sector – a key priority of our National Cultural Policy.

‘These three professionals are industry leaders in their own right, and I know their appointments will build on the important work of Screen Australia,’ Burke said.

Copyright Agency announces new Board appointment

Copyright Agency Chair Dr Kate Harrison has welcomed author and editor Sophie Cunningham to the Agency’s Board.

The appointment was announced at the Copyright Agency’s Annual General Meeting last Monday 21 November.

Cunningham was nominated by the Australian Society of Authors (ASA) and joins the board as one of two ASA nominee directors. She takes the place of outgoing author director Anne Maria Nicholson, who has served on the Board since November 2019.

Harrison said, ‘I’m delighted to welcome Sophie to the Copyright Agency. Her significant service to Australia’s literature landscape is renowned, having received a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in the 2019 Queen’s Birthday Honours. Working for more than 30 years across all disciplines of the Australian publishing sector as an author of four books, a former editor of Meanjin, a founding member of the Stella Prize and the current Chair of the Literature Strategy Panel of the Australia Council, Sophie brings a unique level of experience and knowledge that will be invaluable to the Board.’

Harrison thanked Anne Maria Nicholson for her tremendous and dedicated service to the Board and acknowledged the recent appointment of Professor Matthew Ricketson as the other serving Author Member on the Board.

‘Copyright Agency is now entering an exciting period. After establishing new systems that reflect the digital era, we are looking forward to working constructively with our customers and members to facilitate broad access to content on fair terms that support the sustainability of Australia’s creative industries, and continue to foster the interests of Australian creators as they inspire the next generation of Australians,’ Harrison added.

Malthouse appoints New Work Manager

Malthouse Theatre has appointed Bernadette Fam as New Work Manager, commencing 21 November 2022.

This key role in Malthouse Theatre’s artistic team is responsible for managing commissions with new writers, managing artist development programs, including the Besen Family Artist Program and Malcolm Robertson Writers Program, and provides dramaturgical support to Malthouse Theatre season productions.

Bernadette Fam, Malthouse Theatre’s New Work Manager. Photo: Mansoor Noor Photography.

Bernadette Fam is an Egyptian-Australian interdisciplinary dramaturg, director and theatre-maker. She is the producer and founder of Green Door Theatre Company, which created the Australian season of seven methods of killing kylie jenner in collaboration with Sydney’s Darlinghurst Theatre Company, and which kicks off Malthouse Theatre’s 2023 Season this January.

As a dramaturg, Fam has worked with a range of companies including Playwriting Australia, PYT Fairfield, Sydney Chamber Opera, Poetry in Action, Critical Stages Touring, Green Door Theatre Company, Rogues Projects and Antipodes Theatre. She has also worked as a script assessor for Sydney Theatre Company and Griffin Theatre Company. In 2022 she was a Literary Associate for Belvoir Theatre Company, a Griffin Studio Artist and Creative Producer at Green Door Theatre Company.

Matthew Lutton, Malthouse Theatre Artistic Director and Co-CEO, said, ‘Bernadette Fam is a brilliant theatrical thinker and creator. She is a fantastic dramaturg, a passionate supporter and advocate for artists emerging to established, and insightful in her thinking about where theatre is going and how we can get there. I can’t wait for Bernadette to join the team at Malthouse Theatre as New Work Manager.’

Fam said of her appointment: ‘I am absolutely thrilled to join Malthouse Theatre as New Work Manager. I am looking forward to working with Matt and the team to push the boundaries of what theatre can be as we strive to foster, and celebrate, every artist’s most authentic form of storytelling.’

New Board members join NSW arts and cultural advisory team

Nineteen new leaders from the arts and cultural sector have been appointed to the NSW Government’s Artform Advisory Boards, adding fresh talent and perspectives to help shape the future of the state’s arts and cultural landscape.

Minister for the Arts Ben Franklin said the new Board members encapsulate the expertise and diversity of the sector, with new members representing education, government and independent artists.

‘I congratulate the new members on their appointment and acknowledge their invaluable expertise and passion. The members’ combined experience and drive will inject fresh energy to shape the future of NSW arts and culture,’ Franklin said.

The appointments bring the total number of Board members to 97 across the 10 Artform Advisory Boards. More than half of all Artform Advisory Board Members are women, 15% are Aboriginal, 14% are from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, and 5% identify as living with a disability.

Almost 30% of members across the Boards are from regional NSW and 10% are from Western Sydney.

Franklin said a key role of the Artform Advisory Boards is assessing funding applications and making recommendations for the 2022/2023 Arts and Cultural Funding Program, where a broad spectrum of perspectives is invaluable.

‘Diversity and openness underpin the effectiveness of our Artform Advisory Boards and are important to the NSW Government. We are walking the talk on gender, diversity, equity and inclusion. By reflecting our state’s rich diversity, our members bring exciting ideas to the table, steering NSW’s arts and cultural sector into ambitious territory,’ Franklin said.

Find out more about the Artform Advisory Boards at Create NSW.

The new Board Members are:

Aboriginal Arts and Culture Board

Beau James, Head of First Nations Programming, Sydney Opera House

Nardi Simpson, writer, musician, composer and educator

Classical Music, Opera and Choral

Anita Bellman, Executive Director, Northern Rivers Conservatorium

David Boyce, General Manager, Omega Ensemble

Dr John Peterson, composer

Brett Weymark OAM, Artistic and Music Director, Sydney Philharmonia Choirs

Contemporary Music

Morwenna Collett, arts consultant and facilitator

Kaleena Smith, First Nations Development Coordinator, MusicNSW

Dance and Physical Theatre

Cadi McCarthy, Director and Founder, Catapult Dance

Richard Cilli, Rehearsal Director, Sydney Dance Company

Anni Davey OAM, Artistic Director, Flying Fruit Circus

Festivals

Christopher Hanley OAM, Founder, Byron Writer’s Festival

Bernadette Heard, Manager, National Music Teacher Mentoring Program, Australian Youth Orchestra.

Literature

Distinguished Professor Larissa Behrendt, Director of Research, Jumbunna Indigenous House of Learning UTS

Multi-arts

Nuala Furtado, General Manager, 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art

Josh Butt, Founder and Producer, Ampel

Museums and History

Hayden Walsh, First Nations Adviser, Sydney Living Museums

Paula Bray, Head of Digital Engagement and Insight, Australian National Maritime Museum

Theatre and Musical Theatre

Daniel Graham, Theatre Director and Disability Advocate

View a full list of the 2022/23 Artform Advisory Board members and their biographies.

