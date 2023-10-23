On the move: latest sector appointments

Darwin Entertainment Centre appoints new CEO

Darwin Entertainment Centre (DEC) has appointed Australian arts executive, Georgia Hendy, as its new CEO.

Currently the Director of Programming for Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC), Hendy has more than 20 years’ experience in the arts world and in particular in major venues, education and outreach.

She has previously worked as a programmer, executive producer and strategic leader for both QPAC and Sydney Opera House. She also serves as a Company Director and Treasurer for Outback Theatre for Young People in regional NSW.

Hendy’s career highlights include producing Sydney Opera House’s Spring Dance Festival, leading the creation and implementation of QPAC’s inaugural Reconciliation Action Plan, guiding the Public Art strategy for QPAC’s new performing arts venue and overseeing the breadth of performance work across QPAC’s four, soon to be five, venues.

DEC Chair Clare Martin AO said the coveted position attracted widespread national interest. ‘It’s fantastic to have Georgia lead Darwin Entertainment Centre, bringing her energy, skills and experience from some of Australia’s pre-eminent multi-arts venues.

Georgia Hendy. Photo: Supplied.

‘Darwin Entertainment Centre is one of the country’s most distinctive performing arts and entertainment venues strongly influenced by our local Indigenous cultures and the rich mix of populations, companies and artists drawn to the Top End. Georgia’s extensive network and experience in managing national touring circuits and performance programs will be extremely valuable in the new role of CEO – and position her well to lead the next exciting phase of artistic, commercial and precinct development,’ Martin continued.

‘Georgia clearly recognises the strong connections we have to the community at large, as we seek to expand our impact and capacity in delivering sector support and an enhanced program of activities for the city of Darwin,’ she concluded.

Hendy said she was thrilled to move to Darwin, inspired by the Top End’s opportunities, and the Board’s vision for its premier arts and cultural venue: ‘The opportunity to lead Darwin Entertainment Centre is exciting, building on the venue’s established reputation and desirable tropical location for future growth. I am excited to be acquainted with the open warmth of Darwin and I look forward to connecting with the artists and audiences across the city and territory.

‘My vision for DEC is expansive – to be the entertainment heart of the Northern Territory. More than just a venue, a place beloved by locals and tourists, a venue known for creating unforgettable cultural experiences, a place where bold ideas are inventively told, a place where community comes together,’ she concluded.

Hendy will start in the CEO role in January 2024.

Flinders Quartet farewells Chair

After seven years as Chair of Flinders Quartet, Julian Burnside AO KC has announced his retirement and will hand the reins to fellow board member, Sarah Hunt.

Burnside’s love of chamber music, string quartets in particular, began in the early 1980s when he was introduced to Musica Viva Australia, the world’s largest presenter of chamber music. Subsequently he fell in love with musical conversations between musicians and the intimate world of sound, the hallmark of chamber music.

Julian Burnside. Photo: Supplied.

Together with artist and his wife, Kate Durham, Burnside has hosted countless concerts at his home, supported musicians to undertake international study, commissioned dozens of Australian compositions, and on many occasions simply helped musicians pay the rent.

Flinders Quartet has been connected to Julian Burnside since its formation in 2000 when he invited them to perform in his home to help raise funds for their overseas study. He gently pointed out to those in the room that the amount the Quartet was hoping to raise for a 10-week study trip for four people would be spent on courtroom legal fees in less than one hour. Further, he commented that while most people knew of the great painters, composers and musicians throughout history, few can name a single lawyer or accountant!

Burnside has been one of the leading individual philanthropists of the arts in Australia. This has given composers and performers a greater sense of their professional value apart from the ability to earn a living in one of the most competitive of industries. He has an infectious optimism and a curiosity that inspires those around him to look more closely and listen more deeply to music, providing them with nourishment, knowledge and, most importantly, deep pleasure.

An extraordinary number of companies have benefited from his leadership, including Chunky Move (Chair), fortyfivedownstairs, Musica Viva Australia (Deputy Chair, and 13 years as director) and Melbourne Musicians’ Society (President).

In recognition of his commitment to Australian music, Burnside was awarded the 2003 Art Music Awards ‘Most Distinguished Contribution to the Presentation of Australian Composition by an Individual’ for his generosity in commissioning young composers and ensuring exposure for their music.

Flinders Quartet cellist and Artist Director, Zoe Knighton said: ‘I remember countless situations where Julian would take our musical education into his own hands. After one concert in his home, we all went home armed with a book about Beethoven. And if you have ever been privileged to receive an email from Mr Burnside, you are always treated to a quote that makes you think. Like this one:

‘Art begins where language fails

Art is not a mirror to reflect the world, but a hammer with which to shape it’

– Vladimir Mayakovsky

On behalf of the Board of Flinders Quartet, Deputy Chair Mary Vallentine said: ‘Julian Burnside inspired each of us to join him on the Board and do whatever we could to support this wonderful ensemble. We are indebted to him for his generosity and enthusiasm, which attracted us – a group of people with a mixture of finance, industry, business and marketing skills – to join him and Quartet members Zoe Knighton and Helen Ireland on the Board on this rewarding journey.

‘We will miss Julian and thank him most sincerely for his enormous contribution. Julian has been named Founding Patron in recognition of the vital role he has played in the Quartet’s development and ongoing success,’ said Vallentine.

The Board is delighted that fellow director Sarah Hunt, CEO of the National Theatre Melbourne and arts industry marketing professional, has agreed to take on the role of Chair.

Inaugural Director of Music Australia announced

Creative Australia has announced the appointment of Millie Millgate to lead the work of Music Australia.

Adrian Collette, CEO of Creative Australia, said, ‘Millie is a well-known and highly respected figure in the Australian contemporary music industry. She joins us from Sounds Australia, where she has managed the presentation of over 2200 Australian artists on global show stages since 2009, covering 86 different international events, in 75 cities, across 26 countries.

‘As the Chair of the Music Australia Council, I am excited for the future of Australian contemporary music. I have no doubt that Millie’s appointment, together with the exceptional skills and experience of the Music Australia Council, will create a bright future for artists and the music industry in Australia,’ he said.

Millie Millgate. Photo: Supplied.

Millgate said of her appointment: ‘Music Australia is a once-in-a-generation opportunity and I am truly honoured, excited and ready to embrace the challenges and lead the change required to shape and grow a flourishing and sustainable industry. Success will take an enormous team effort and I am looking forward to working with the team at Creative Australia, the terrific Music Australia Council, trusted and valued colleagues across our vibrant sector, and all levels and portfolios of government. Let’s go!’

Music Australia is being established to support and promote the Australian contemporary music industry to increase discoverability and develop markets and audiences. It will invest to stimulate a vibrant and sustainable music industry ecosystem in which artists can thrive.

Music Australia is an Australian Government initiative of the National Cultural Policy: Revive – a place for every story, a story for every place, launched by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in January this year.

Millgate’s career spans the commercial, not-for-profit and government sectors. She started her career as venue booker for Macquarie University, followed by iconic live music venues The Annandale and the Hopetoun Hotels in NSW. Millgate spent a decade working in artist management and has also held executive positions with the Association of Artist Managers (AAM) and as Creative Director for MusicNSW. She has served on several boards and committees, and is currently serving as a director on the Board of Support Act.

Millgate leaves Sounds Australia with notable achievements in promoting Australian music globally and supporting thousands of artists to build their careers internationally.

In her new role as Director, Music Australia, Millgate will lead impactful change for investment, policy and artistic development to fuel the growth of the Australian contemporary music industry.

Creative Australia looks forward to Millgate joining the team on Monday 20 November 2023.

Metro Arts Board announces new structure and appointment of Executive Director

The Metro Arts Board has appointed Genevieve Trace as the organisation’s new Executive Director.

With her unwavering commitment, visionary insight and years of dedicated service, Trace has played an instrumental role in propelling Metro Arts to new heights. Her distinguished tenure at Metro Arts, spanning 10 years, is a testament to her remarkable ability to challenge conventions and usher in fresh, groundbreaking ideas.

Trace said, ‘I am deeply honoured to step into this role and excited to lead Metro Arts towards a future brimming with creativity and possibility. The arts have an unmatched capacity to inspire and unite, and I am committed to harnessing this potential to drive our organisation forward.’

Genevieve Trace. Photo: Morgan Roberts.

In the spirit of embracing fresh perspectives, Metro Arts is set to welcome new Artistic Associates in 2024. A callout for these two pivotal positions, one each for the Visual Arts and Performing Arts divisions, is currently underway, with applications sought from dynamic and influential voices within the contemporary arts sector.

Underpinning Metro Arts’ unyielding mission to inspire, innovate and amplify the arts, these developments herald a fresh chapter in the organisation’s rich history.

Board Chair Fiona Hawthorne said the developments for Metro Arts mark an important step in the organisation’s ongoing commitment to excellence, innovation and inclusivity in the arts.

‘Metro Arts has always thrived as a vibrant hub of creativity, and with Genevieve at the helm and our future Artistic Associates, we are poised to reach new heights,’ Hawthorne said. ‘I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Genevieve Trace on a well-deserved appointment – and I thank our entire Metro Arts staff and community for your continued support and enthusiasm. Together, we are shaping a future where artists can flourish, inspire and connect.’

The official callout for Artistic Associates is now open until 11.59pm on Sunday 19 November 2023, with application details available via the Metro Arts website. The appointments will be announced in February 2024.

These exciting changes signify Metro Arts’ unwavering commitment to championing the arts, fostering innovation and creating a more inclusive artistic landscape. Metro Arts looks forward to embracing this transformative journey and invites the arts community to join it in celebrating the dawn of a new era.

Arts Law Centre of Australia announces new CEO

The Arts Law Centre of Australia has appointed Dr Louise Buckingham as the new CEO of the nation’s only community legal centre dedicated to providing legal advice and support to the arts community.

Buckingham is a highly credentialled lawyer and academic with a 23-year career specialising in Intellectual Property law and Indigenous Cultural and Intellectual Property.

She succeeds esteemed CEO, Robyn Ayres, who is stepping down after two decades of exemplary service.

The Honourable Justice John Sackar, President and Chair of the Board, said it was a privilege to welcome Buckingham to Arts Law. He said he and the Board look forward to working together to advance Arts Law’s mission of empowering creative communities through the law.

‘Throughout her career, Louise has been a champion for artists’ rights in Australia and we are thrilled she will continue to carry on this work as our CEO,’ he said.

‘We are confident she will lead the team in an exciting direction and, working with our key stakeholders and supporters, build on the strong foundations since Arts Law’s establishment in 1983.’

For Buckingham, it is a case of coming full circle, having worked as a Senior Solicitor at Arts Law and volunteering in the context of her studies. She said it was an honour and privilege to accept the role of CEO.

‘I will do my utmost to do justice to all that Arts Law has achieved in strengthening value and respect for arts and culture,’ Buckingham said.

‘I am excited for the opportunity to bring my passion for the arts, my commitment to “art law” and related areas of IP, human rights and justice, and all of the experience I’ve gained in corporate law, in-house legal, as well as in the not-for-profit, cultural and education sectors, to benefit Arts Law and all of Australia’s creators and creative industries.’

Sackar acknowledged the Board’s appreciation for the significant contributions Robyn Ayres had made during her 20 years at the helm of Arts Law. He said the Board was pleased to advise her continuing involvement as a consultant to Arts Law on major projects.

There will be a transition period until the end of the year during which the outgoing and incoming CEOs will work together to ensure a smooth handover.

New Chair appointed to Tura Board

Robyn Glindemann has been appointed as the new Chair of the Tura Board. Glindemann, Principal and Director of Lantegy Legal, brings with her a wealth of knowledge and over 25 years’ experience advising resources companies, financial institutions and government in relation to environmental, native title and cultural heritage matters.

Glindemann was Chair of the Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts (PICA) for over five years and is a past President of the Patrons and Friends Association of the West Australian Symphony Orchestra.

A Tura spokesperson said: ‘We look forward to Robyn’s guidance and support as Tura enters its 36th year of presenting, producing, commissioning, exhibiting, publishing, advocating and supporting cultural development across Australia.’

Queenscliffe Literary Festival announces new Program Director

The Queenscliffe Literary Festival (QLF) Committee has announced the appointment of the Festival’s new Program Director, Elizabeth McCarthy.

Elizabeth McCarthy. Photo: Photospunctuatemylife.

Those who attended the Festival this year may have seen McCarthy as a facilitator. She has worked as a radio producer and presenter for over 20 years, predominantly at Melbourne’s Triple R FM, where she also anchored the flagship weekly books and writing show Multi-Storied. McCarthy served as a Board member at Triple R and has worked as a judge for the Stella Prize and the Victorian Premier’s Literary Awards. She hosts in-conversation literary events for The Wheeler Centre and Melbourne Writers Festival, and previously for Sydney Writers’ Festival, as well as regional literary festivals and local libraries. She is a regular book reviewer on ABC Radio Melbourne and is a live events producer for RMIT Culture.

McCarthy said, ‘I am thrilled to be appointed Program Director for QLF. It is a unique, deeply engaging and vivacious festival that I have long admired for being passionately committed to storytelling and ideas, and for attracting outstanding storytellers for its books and arts-loving audiences to enjoy each year. With 2024 being QLF’s 10th anniversary, I’ll be creating festival events that commemorate this wonderful milestone, and also exploring new ways that storytelling and writing can be experienced and celebrated. I am deeply grateful to Festival committee members for warmly welcoming me and for mapping out the future of QLF with such a clear vision.’

