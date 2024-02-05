On the move: latest arts sector appointments

New Chair for ACCA

The Australian Centre for Contemporary Art’s (ACCA) Board of Directors has announced that Dr Terry Wu will take on the role of the organisation’s Chair. Wu follows John Denton, who steps down after 13 years as Chair and two decades as a member of ACCA’s Board.

An ACCA Board member since 2019, Wu is a long-standing arts advocate and supporter, and a leading plastic surgeon specialising in facial reconstruction.

‘I am honoured to take on this new role, and to cement the exceptionally important work John has done in steering ACCA through an enormous period of growth and change’, Wu said.

‘On behalf of the Board of Directors and the ACCA team, I thank John and applaud him for his exceptional contribution to ACCA, and to our wider community. As a Director of the internationally renowned architectural firm Denton Corker Marshall, John has helped shape the architectural and visual identity of Melbourne, but has also played a vitally important role supporting one of Melbourne’s – and Australia’s – most significant arts organisations.

‘We are so thankful for all he has done over the past two decades, as a long-standing and loyal donor, and a kind and generous leader, supporting ACCA with great vision, governance and advocacy’.

Terry Wu. Photo: Casey Horsfield.

John Denton joined the ACCA Board in 2002 when it first moved into its award-winning building designed by Wood Marsh in Southbank. His retirement comes as ACCA celebrates 21 years at the heart of the Melbourne arts precinct, and 40 years as a leading producer of contemporary visual art and culture in Australia.

Wu continued: ‘I am honoured to follow in John’s exceptional footsteps and to continue to work with the ACCA Board and team as it embraces new horizons and continues to build on the influential role it plays in the Australian visual arts ecology over the next 40 years and beyond. I’m especially excited to expand ACCA’s role as a platform for artists, through our ambitious and groundbreaking exhibitions and commissioning, our transformative education and public programs, and our strong community engagement.’

Wu is also a Board member of ACMI (Australian Centre for the Moving Image) and Science Gallery International (Dublin), plus he serves as a Member of Creative Australia’s Venice Biennale Ambassadors Council. He was formerly a Board Director of Heide Museum of Modern Art and the National Association of Visual Arts, and is a member of the International Council of Tate (UK). As the son of an artist and writer, Wu is passionate about arts, culture and philanthropy. In 2019 he was awarded the Emerging Philanthropy Leadership Award by Creative Partnerships Australia.

MSO announces new Director of Programming

The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra (MSO) has appointed UK music specialist Andrew Moore as its new Director of Programming.

Currently based in Scotland, for the past decade Moore has held various roles at Edinburgh International Festival, including Head of Music since 2017. He will commence his new role with the MSO in April 2024.

MSO Managing Director Sophie Galaise said she is looking forward to welcoming Moore to the MSO team.

Andrew Moore. Photo credit: Stuart Armitt.

‘We cast our net far and wide and, following an exhaustive international recruitment process, have landed an exceptional programmer in Andrew Moore. His breadth of programming and producing experience, impressive international networks, and strong business acumen will ensure that the MSO’s artistic vision and strategy will continue to engage and inspire our musicians and audiences well into the future,’ Galaise said.

As Head of Music for the Edinburgh International Festival, Moore led the strategy for classical music curation and presentation, along the way building fruitful relationships with an array of major international orchestras, conductors, and musicians. He also had oversight of the Edinburgh Festival Chorus with up to 180 choristers.

Prior to his role as Head of Music for Edinburgh International Festival, Moore was Head of Concerts and Artistic Planning for the Academy of Ancient Music (AAM), based in Cambridge. During his time at AAM, Moore secured the orchestra’s appointment as Associate Ensemble at the Barbican, London and collaborated on programming initiatives for the AAM’s in-house recording label. An avid musician himself, Moore attended the Royal Northern College of Music where he studied double bass and graduated with a BMus (Hons) Music.

Recently completing his 11th Edinburgh International Festival, Moore said he is excited to be starting a new year with the MSO in 2024.

‘I am looking forward to working with Sophie Galaise, Jaime Martín, the players and the rest of the artistic family to continue to build on MSO’s incredible national and international programs,’ he said.

‘The opportunity to live in Australia, and work with one of the world’s leading symphony orchestras is a dream come true for me and my wife. We have family in Australia and New Zealand, and have visited on many occasions. I’ve also brought work to Perth Festival and Musica Viva programs in the past.’

As Director of Programming, Moore will lead the Artistic Planning, Library, MSO Presents and Learning and Engagement teams, and collaborate closely with the MSO Artistic Family and his colleagues across the leadership team.

MSO Chief Conductor Jaime Martín applauded the appointment, saying: ‘I’m extremely excited to welcome Andrew into the MSO artistic family as our new Programming Director. Andrew’s international experience, his passion for music and his successful Edinburgh International Festival programs will inform our future directions and secure our ongoing success. I look forward to working with Andrew and continuing our legacy of presenting wonderful musical moments to our audiences in Melbourne, Victoria and around the world.’

Key appointments announced at South Australian Museum

The South Australian Museum has announced the appointment of digital transformation leader Adam Moriarty as its new Director of Collections and Research. The appointment represents a key step in the reimagining of the Museum as a vibrant and contemporary museum for the 21st century, both locally and globally.

Museum CEO Dr David Gaimster said Moriarty’s appointment will help the Museum in its ambition to connect communities, start conversations, and share knowledge and ways of knowing across generations and cultures.

Moriarty brings two decades of experience in cultural heritage and research management to the Museum’s leadership team, most recently as Head of Collection Information and Access, and Acting Head of Collection Care at Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland Museum.

‘The Museum is absolutely focused on transformation, physical and virtual, over the next few years,’ Gaimster said.

‘Adam’s experience in world-leading digital open access initiatives will help us connect our collections with researchers and communities around the world in fresh and exciting ways.’

Adam Moriarty. Photo: Supplied.

The Museum welcomed more than 786,000 visitors in the last financial year, making it one of the state’s most visited attractions. It holds one of the largest collections of natural and cultural history materials in Australasia, including the most extensive collection of Aboriginal cultural material in the world.

Gaimster said the Museum will shortly embark on a program of stakeholder and public consultation to ensure it is meeting the needs of its multiple audiences and providing relevant and contemporary services to the public.

Moriarty will begin in his new role in March 2024, with the Museum to make further announcements about its transformation vision in the near future.

The Museum has also announced the appointment of Brett Miller to the South Australian Museum Board. Miller is Group CEO, Miller Dental Group and a co-Founder of the Australian Dental Foundation. A member of Oxford Business Alumni and MBA qualified, Miller has international experience as a consultant to government, NGOs and businesses within the healthcare sector, including National Health Service (UK), and has held senior roles at Business SA.

ADT appoints Artistic Associate

Australian Dance Theatre (ADT) has announced the appointment of Brianna Kell to the role of Artistic Associate.

Joining ADT’s ensemble in 2022, Kell has danced in Daniel Riley’s The Third, Savage and The Hum for the company, as well as maintaining her own independent choreographic practice. In 2023, she choreographed the work Now/Again as part of the company’s Cultivate:One season.

‘Working with the company and artists at ADT is an honour,’ Kell said. ‘I’m thrilled to continue working with the company as Artistic Associate, and to support Dan in the creation of some really exciting projects. This is an amazing opportunity and I’m looking forward to taking the next step in my career alongside the incredible dancers at the core of the company.’

Kell has worked as a dancer, choreographer and educator. In addition to tutoring dance students at the Victorian College of the Arts, she has maintained a dynamic and broad ranging practice that has seen her perform, collaborate and design programs for companies across Australia. She premiered her first full-length work, The Other Side, at Campbelltown Arts Centre in 2023.

‘Brianna brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and heart with her to this role,’ said ADT Artistic Director Daniel Riley, ‘and is a complete joy to collaborate with. Brianna’s ideas, alignment with our company values and brilliant artistry saw her stand out in an incredibly strong field of applicants. I am greatly looking forward to working together to continue building an exciting future for the company, and to support her growth as a leader within our Australian arts ecology.’

Executive Director Nick Hays added: ‘We love working with Brianna; her enthusiasm and passion for our work is totally infectious. I’m pumped to see what she’ll bring to the company as Artistic Associate and the places she’ll take us, our dancers and our audiences.’

Kell is currently in rehearsals for the company’s latest work, Marrow, which will premiere as part of the 2024 Adelaide Festival from 13-17 March at The Odeon Theatre. She will transition into her new role in the coming weeks.

‘Marrow is shaping up to be a really important and moving piece that has a lot to say about this country and where we all find ourselves,’ Kell said. ‘It’s a privilege to make work that you believe in, and I’m looking forward to contributing to the company in a whole new way as Artistic Associate.’

New curator joins Qtopia Sydney

The new queer history and cultural museum Qtopia Sydney has announced the appointment of Sydney-based artist and curator Todd Fuller as a Curator. His inaugural exhibition, Crime to Freedom, opening this month, will examine key moments in Australian history across law, legislation, protest and culture, documenting the evolution of LGBTQIA+ rights and experiences.

‘My work is often about storytelling and, in this instance, I am acting as a facilitator to highlight and celebrate stories from across the community – past and present. This exhibition is more than just a historical account – it is a collection of human experiences from those at the coalface of change. It is an invitation to reflect on the progress made, the path ahead, key moments and milestones, and their impacts on real people,’ he said.

Todd Fuller. Photo: Supplied.

Fuller has worked widely as a curator in the regional gallery and local government sectors, and as an artist. He is best known for his hand-drawn animations exploring moments of Australian queer history.

For 10 years, Fuller has been crafting animations that grapple with love and loss, as well as ideas of place, identity and community. Often narrative in form, these award-winning works are derived from Fuller’s experiences and research within different communities, sites and histories.

‘Set within a former gaol cell, this exhibition looks at the activities that led to decriminalisation and subsequent legal reforms, personal stories from figures at the epicentre of change, public personalities on “coming out” and Queer representation in the mainstream media – fact and fiction, both positive and problematic – from Number 96 to Neighbours,’ Fuller said of Crime to Freedom.

‘I am extremely grateful for those who have trusted us with their objects and stories, and deeply mindful that this exhibition is just a starting point – one of the first pages in what will be an incredible and rich new history that is Qtopia Sydney,’ he concluded.

New Director appointed to Bundanon Trust Board

The Albanese Labor Government has announced the appointment of Uncle Gerry Moore OAM as a Director of the Bundanon Trust Board for a three-year term.

Bundanon Trust is an Australian cultural institution and living arts centre that supports the arts through its residency, education, exhibition and performance programs.

Minister for the Arts Tony Burke said the appointment will support Bundanon’s commitment to working with First Nations communities and strengthening the connection to the natural environment.

‘Bundanon is such a special place with strong links to culture, land and country. It’s vital we protect and support that,’ said the Minister.

‘I know Uncle Gerry’s perspective will be invaluable and look forward to this appointment strengthening the future of Bundanon.’

Moore is a Yuin man from Wreck Bay on the south coast of New South Wales who is highly engaged with Bundanon, working to strengthen local community connections. He has over 40 years’ experience in Aboriginal affairs. His previous positions include Chair of the Nowra Local Aboriginal Land Council and Chief Executive Officer of the Secretariat of National Aboriginal and Islander Child Care – Australia’s peak body representing the interests of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and their families. He was previously Chief Executive Officer of the Aboriginal Legal Service New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory.

In 2020, Moore’s work as an Indigenous advocate was recognised with a Medal of the Order of Australia for his service to the Indigenous community.

The Bundanon collection and properties were gifted in trust to the Commonwealth in 1993 by renowned Australian artist Arthur Boyd and his wife Yvonne.

CEO to step down from Arts Access Victoria

Arts Access Victoria (AAV) is Searching for their next Deaf and/or Disabled CEO, following the decision by current CEO and Artistic Director Caroline Bowditch to step down after the organisation’s first six years of disability leadership.

‘It’s been a thrilling six years at AAV. As CEO I have had the honour and privilege to represent and advocate for Deaf and Disabled artists and arts workers. I’ve taken people’s stories and wisdom with me wherever I’ve been. This has led to new conversations, incredible opportunities and major achievements for AAV,’ Bowditch said.

Read: How do you know when it’s time to move on?

Nic Vogelpoel, Chair of Arts Access Victoria, added: ‘AAV, celebrating our 50th anniversary in 2024, has matured, expanded, and exploded over the past six years under Caroline’s leadership. We are excited to build the next generation of disability leadership. We are eager to welcome a successor to keep advocating for industry change and championing all Deaf and Disabled artists. It’s a daring and ambitious program to realise, supported by an exceptional team of industry leaders. We look forward to meeting you!’

