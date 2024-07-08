On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Carriageworks appoints Head of Programming

Multi-arts hub Carriageworks has announced the appointment of Adrian Burnett as Head of Programming.

A highly respected artistic leader with extensive experience and knowledge in dance, multi-art forms and the cultural industries, Burnett will shape Carriageworks’ programming and lead the delivery of national and international projects across art forms.

Carriageworks CEO, Fergus Linehan, said: ‘We are thrilled to welcome Adrian to the team as our Head of Programming. His wealth of experience as an artist and a curator will undoubtedly enrich our program, offering exciting experiences to the audiences that we serve.’

An award-winning choreographer and leading dance artist, Burnett is a graduate of The Australian Ballet School and has enjoyed a distinguished career at The Australian Ballet including roles such as Senior Artist, Resident Choreographer, Guest Teacher and Executive Producer. Beyond the stage, Burnett has leveraged his extensive networks and art form expertise to inform grant programs, strategic initiatives, and policy outcomes, particularly during his tenure as Director of Dance and Multi-Art Form at Creative Australia (formerly the Australia Council for the Arts).

Most recently, Burnett served as the Senior Curator and Producer of New Annual, the City of Newcastle’s flagship arts and cultural festival. He is also the Deputy Chair of The Australian Ballet School, contributing to the future of dance education in Australia, and Chair of Critical Path, Australia’s leading centre for choreographic development.

Burnett said of his new role: ‘I’m thrilled to be joining Carriageworks at this exciting time. I look forward to collaborating with Fergus and the entire Carriageworks team to develop arts and cultural programs that inspire artists, engage communities and captivate audiences.’

Burnett joins Carriageworks during an exciting new chapter for the precinct, which includes the recent introduction of a more seasonal approach to its programming, which ranges from internationally recognised major events to the provision of space for the development and realisation of new works of art.

Ausdance VIC welcomes new Managing Director

Ausdance VIC, the peak body for dance in Victoria, has appointed Deborah Prentice as the organisation’s new Managing Director.

Prentice has a lifelong passion for the health and wellbeing benefits of dance and brings a rich background in both dance and teaching, coupled with extensive corporate experience, to the role. Her diverse career includes leading teams at Parks Victoria (where she advocated for the health benefits of nature) and consulting work across various sectors, including fisheries, local government, agriculture and private industry, where she focused on workforce planning, diversity, inclusion projects and stakeholder engagement.

Helen Haines, Chair of the Ausdance VIC Board, said, ‘We are delighted to welcome Deborah Prentice as the new Managing Director of Ausdance VIC. Deborah brings a vision for the sector that will drive our organisation forward. Her extensive experience and passion for dance education will undoubtedly enhance our mission and impact.’

Robbie Carmellotti, who served as Interim Executive Director during the recruitment phase, said, ‘It was a privilege to support the team and the sector during this transition period. I am proud of our achievements over the past three and a half years and wish Deborah all the best in her new role.’

Ausdance VIC thanked Carmellotti for his dedication during the transition, ensuring a smooth change in leadership.

Prentice said of her new role: ‘I look forward to working with the team at this exciting time for Ausdance VIC. I aim to build on our legacy of delivering dance education initiatives that increase access to dance across the state and support lifelong learning for all dancers and dance educators.’

Appointments to National Archives of Australia Advisory Council announced

The Albanese Labor Government has announced three new appointments to the National Archives of Australia Advisory Council.

Dr Paul Grimes PSM has been appointed Chair of the Advisory Council for a term of three years, commencing on 30 September 2024. In the interim Grimes will serve as Deputy Chair until 29 September to support the transition of the current Chair.

The Government has also appointed Professor Frank Bongiorno AM and Troy Bramston as Members of the Advisory Council, each for three-year terms.

Grimes is a highly experienced public servant, having held senior positions across the Australian, Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales, South Australian and Victorian public services. He holds a PhD in economics from the Australian National University and in 2010 he was awarded the Public Service Medal for his role in the development of the Australian Government’s response to the 2008 global financial crisis.

Bongiorno is Professor of History at the Australian National University and President of the Australian Historical Association, and Council for the Humanities, Arts and Social Services. Bongiorno has published books on Australian political and social history, and was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia in 2019 in recognition of his significant service to tertiary education in the field of history.

Bramston is a journalist, historian and biographer with a particular interest in Australian Prime Ministerial history. He is a senior writer and newspaper columnist with The Australian, where he has worked since 2011.

Minister for the Arts Tony Burke said the Advisory Council will benefit from the appointees’ extensive experience and skills.

‘The National Archives houses and preserves some of the most important records that tell the stories of our country. It has an important role to play in advancing the National Cultural Policy, Revive, by contributing to strong arts and cultural infrastructure,’ he said.

‘I am pleased to appoint Paul, Frank and Troy to the National Archives of Australia Advisory Council, and look forward to seeing their significant and positive contributions to its work.

‘I also acknowledge Dr Denver Beanland for his service as Chair of the Advisory Council over the past nine years,’ Burke concluded.

Carclew announces three new appointments

South Australia’s home of youth arts, Carclew, has appointed two new executives: Lisa Baker as Head of Programming and Robyn Jones as General Manager. Additionally, award-winning actor, digital producer and entrepreneur Jude Henshall has been appointed to the role of Producer.

Baker and Jones will report to CEO Mimi Crowe and form the new Carclew leadership team tasked with implementing the organisation’s new strategic plan, while Henshall will activate the house and work with the sector to amplify and elevate youth arts.

‘These appointments strengthen Carclew’s mission to connect children and young people to the world of creative possibilities as artists, learners and audiences,’ Crowe said.

‘We are delighted to have Lisa, Robyn and Jude join our team, as each brings a unique set of skills and experiences that will be invaluable as we continue to expand our programs and reach more children and young people,’ she added, emphasising that their passion and vision align with Carclew’s new strategic vision.

As Head of Programming, Baker brings to Carclew two decades of experience in creative collaboration, community engagement and government-industry initiatives. Most recently, she was the driving force behind the Northern Sound System, a vibrant community music hub and creative industries precinct in Adelaide’s north.

Baker sits on the Music Australia Board and is a national leader in youth music initiatives, where her leadership has cultivated an environment that fosters artistic expression and community development, contributing significantly to South Australia’s cultural landscape. Her multifaceted expertise and dedication will be instrumental in shaping Carclew’s programming, ensuring it continues to inspire and empower young creatives across the state.

Jones holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting), a Bachelor of Education and numerous leadership qualifications and is highly regarded as a dynamic senior leader with a proven track record of driving strategic initiatives and operational excellence.

With extensive experience in financial management and governance within the South Australian film industry, Jones has held key positions at the South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC), Adelaide Film Festival and Mercury (Media Resource Centre), where her strategic acumen and innovative approach have led to the successful implementation of transformative projects and key government contracts. At Carclew, she will leverage her skills to drive impactful change and foster organisational growth.

In her role as Producer, Henshall brings a wealth of experience in the arts and entrepreneurship, having performed with Australia’s leading theatre companies and earning accolades such as a Helpmann Award nomination and multiple Adelaide Critics Circle Awards. She also co-founded and led the all-female performance ensemble isthisyours? and has directed record-breaking events such as the Adelaide Fringe Opening Parade.

Henshall’s innovative work in interactive projects and visitor insights technology underscores her commitment to ensuring the arts thrive, and her diverse expertise is sure to enhance Carclew’s creative projects and community outreach initiatives.

In welcoming the trio to Carclew, Chair Rachel Healy said the appointments signal an exciting new chapter for the organisation.

‘Lisa’s expertise in programming, Robyn’s operational excellence and Mimi’s leadership will ensure Carclew continues to grow as the home of youth arts and creativity. I look forward to seeing the valuable impact they will have on our organisation and the broader community,’ she said.

AICSA welcomes new Executive Committee

At the Arts Industry Council of South Australia’s (AICSA) Annual General Meeting on 16 May 2024, nine nominations were received for eight positions on the Executive Committee.

After a close election, AICSA has welcomed Julian Hobba, Tully Barnett, Nick Hays, Pepper Mickan, Caitlin Ellen More and Satu Teppo as new Executive Committee members, while Emma Webb OAM and Jo O’Callaghan have returned for a further two-year term. Manager of Carclew’s Early Careers program, Ruth Weldon, has also returned to the Committee.

The AICSA also farewelled outgoing committee members Jessica Alice, Becci Love, Eleanor Scicchitano and Dr Sam Whiting, with Sarah Brady resigning at the June Committee meeting. AICSA thanked them for their extraordinary work and wished them well in future endeavours.

The members of the AICSA Executive Committee 2024-2025 are:

Co-Chairs: Emma Webb OAM, Jo O’Callaghan and Ruth Weldon

Treasurer: Julian Hobba

Committee Members: Dr Tully Barnett, Nick Hays, Pepper Mickan, Caitlin Ellen Moore and Satu Teppo

Read: Government arts funding over time: are we ahead or behind?

New General Manager for AMPAL

The Australasian Music Publishers Association Limited (AMPAL) has appointed Damian Rinaldi to the role of General Manager. He commenced in the position on 1 July.

Clive Hodson, AMPAL Chair, said, ‘In order to take AMPAL to the next level, we were looking for someone who could ideally provide not only industry and strategic experience and profile, but also operational and administrative capability. Between them, Damian and his team at Sonic Rights Management tick all of these boxes.’

Rinaldi said, ‘Though my many years working in the publishing arena, I have been convinced that our publishing fraternity deserves strong representation in the creative industries conversation. I’m delighted that my team and I now have the opportunity to follow through on that vision.’

A veteran of over 30 years in the music business since his days playing in bands in his native Perth, Rinaldi is the managing director of music industry consultancy Sonic Rights Management, and the principal of its related music law firm, Sonic Lawyers. Rinaldi brings a wealth of relevant music industry experience, including lengthy stints as head of legal and business affairs for both Sony Music Australia and Alberts, as a board member of PPCA (Phonographic Performance Company of Australia), WAM (West Australian Music) and AMPAL, and past president of the Copyright Society of Australia. Particularly through his work with Alberts managing the AC/DC and Vanda & Young catalogues, Rinaldi has developed strong relationships with publishers large and small around the world, and a sophisticated understanding of the publishing landscape.

Rinaldi holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Western Australia and a Master of Laws degree (specialising in media, communications and information technology) from the University of New South Wales.

Appointment to the Public Lending Rights committee

The Albanese Labor Government has appointed Rachel Bin Salleh as a member of the Public Lending Right Committee, as the Australian publisher representative.

The committee is responsible for determining eligibility and approving payments under the Public and Educational Lending Right Schemes, which compensate Australian creators and publishers for the free multiple use of their books in public and educational libraries.

Bin Salleh is currently the publisher at Magabala Books, Australia’s leading First Nations publishing house. Publishing up to 18 new titles annually across a range of genres, Magabala Books is committed to developing new and emerging First Nations writers, illustrators and storytellers.

A Nimunburr and Yawuru woman from the Kimberley region of Western Australia, Bin Salleh is passionate about First Nations people telling their stories and has worked in publishing for more than 30 years. Published in 2018, her debut picture book, Alfred’s War, tells the story of Alfred and the lack of recognition and equality for returned WWI First Nations servicemen. In 2020, Bin Salleh was awarded the inaugural Writing WA Literary Lions Medal for services to literature.

Minister for the Arts Tony Burke said Bin Salleh’s years working in publishing equipped her with the right skills to make a strong contribution the committee.

‘The Public Lending Rights Committee plays a crucial role in ensuring that writers and publishers are appropriately compensated for their work – including from 2024 for the first time, thanks to changes made by this Government, digital works such as audiobooks and ebooks,’ he said.

‘Rachel is an advocate of new and emerging First Nations writers and her extensive experience within the industry will be a great asset to the Committee.’

APA CEO steps down, new CEO announced

Michael Gordon-Smith, CEO of the Australian Publishers Association (APA) has announced his retirement from the position after 11 years in the role and a career in the creative industries spanning more than 40 years. He finished up at the APA at the end of June.

Gordon-Smith brought strategic vision, stability and growth to the Association, supporting more than 200 member companies to grow the $2 billion Australian publishing industry. Under his leadership, the APA saw the formation of the Books Create Australia coalition to bring the book sector together, developed Australia Reads to increase reading rates, secured long-term funding to support training and promote Australian books overseas, and delivered new sector development initiatives like the BookUp conference.

In a significant win for books and their creators, the industry successfully resisted multiple attempts to erode Australian copyright laws, preventing efforts to allow widespread use of educational publishers’ materials without permission and without payment.

Bringing TitlePage, the industry’s digital supply chain service, in-house had a major impact on the Association’s growth. TitlePage now represents 1.5 million titles from 150 publishers, and is used by more than 2200 booksellers and libraries nationwide to get books into the hands of readers.

In related news, the APA Board has confirmed that APA Chief of Staff Patrizia Di Biase-Dyson will be promoted to the role of CEO, effective 1 July 2024. Di Biase-Dyson is an experienced book industry professional with a successful track record in independent publishing, and a great champion of access initiatives like the Open Book Internship program.

APA President Julie Burland, CEO of Penguin Random House Australia and New Zealand, said, ‘Our sincere congratulations to Michael on all that he has achieved for the industry over the last decade. His continuous dedication and leadership has ensured that the Association is well-placed to tackle the industry changes ahead. With strong partnerships established, the APA can collaborate to ensure a more diverse, accessible and sustainable industry.’

Gordon-Smith said: ‘Publishing is an industry that matters and I’m grateful to have had the chance, with a wonderful team, to contribute to it. Strong associations make a real difference to their industry’s fortunes; publishing that is supported by incisive advocacy and industry-led infrastructure will be more successful. Patty and the team are well-placed to deliver that and more. I wish them every success.’

Di Biase-Dyson said: ‘My profound thanks to Michael and the Board for their support of me and the brilliant team. Together we are clear in our ambition – highlight the exceptional value of educational publishers to teachers and learners, impress the urgent societal need to attract new readers, tackle the copyright risks generative AI poses and increase supply chain efficiency so that books can compete in the ever-evolving market. There’s a lot to be done, but we are continuing with this work from a position of real strength.’

Appointments to the National Film and Sound Archive Board

The Australian Government has announced the appointments of Margaret Pomeranz AM and Karina Carvalho to the Board of the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia (NFSA), each for a term of three years.

One of Australia’s National Collecting Institutions, the NFSA collects, preserves and shares Australia’s audiovisual culture – providing an unbroken record of Australian creativity and diversity.

Minister for the Arts Tony Burke said he was pleased to appoint two women of such experience to the NSFA Board.

‘The National Film and Sound Archive safeguards and celebrates our nation’s stories, ensuring they can be shared widely with Australians today and into the future,’ said Burke.

‘Margaret and Karina have been much-loved personalities on Australian screens for decades, and I’m excited to see them bring their knowledge, passion and expertise to their new roles on the Board.’

Pomeranz said, ‘I have long been a passionate supporter of our National Film and Sound Archive. Maintaining our history of the moving image and recordings is an investment for all future Australians.

‘I’m very chuffed to be invited onto the Board of this important organisation and hope to contribute to its continuing success,’ she added.

Pomeranz has more than 40 years of experience as a presenter, producer and writer, predominantly for Australian screen productions. From 2004 to 2014, she co-presented the ABC’s At the Movies program with David Stratton, and was previously executive producer and presenter of The Movie Show on SBS.

Pomeranz has previously served as the Presenter of Screen for Foxtel, a member of the Australian Film Institute Board, Vice-President and President of Watch on Censorship, President of the Film Critics Circle of Australia, and a member of the Advertising Standards Board. In 2005, Pomeranz was awarded a Member of the Order of Australia in recognition of her service to the film industry as a critic and reviewer, promoter of Australian content and an advocate for freedom of expression in film.

Carvalho said, ‘I am thrilled to be joining the NFSA and am looking forward to working with my fellow members of the Board. The NFSA is an important institution, which not only preserves our unique analogue history, but is also at the forefront of embracing new technologies to be relevant to all Australians, in this digital age.’

Carvalho has 20 years of experience in news journalism and broadcasting, including 17 years with the ABC. She has worked in a number of presenter and journalist roles for ABC News across New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia and national channels since 2007. She is also a Multicultural Ambassador for Cricket Australia.

Recognising the NFSA’s crucial role in the preservation of Australian history and culture, the Australian Government delivered $9.3 million over four years in the 2024‑25 Budget to expand and enhance its capacity to store highly flammable nitrate‑based cultural heritage material belonging to Australia’s National Collecting Institutions.

