On the move: latest arts sector appointments

After an extraordinary, three-decade tenure shaping one of the world’s most celebrated comedy events, Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF) has announced Susan Provan will step down as Festival Director.

Since taking on the role in 1995, Provan has led the organisation with passion, championing Australian comedy and nurturing the next generation of artists, while transforming MICF into the world’s largest dedicated comedy festival, and a globally recognised platform for developing comedy audiences and careers.