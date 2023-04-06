Numbers speak: MPavilion and Dark Mofo romping in on stats

News

Record attendances announced as MPavilion 9 wraps up this week.
6 Apr 2023
Gina Fairley

MPavilion9. Image John Gollings.

Today (6 April), MPavilion wraps up its ninth annual pop-up festival of ideas and talks, reporting that it has been the most successful to date since the event was established in 2014.

The pavilion was visited by 350,231 people (8 December 2022 – 6 April 2023), with over 350 events being presented by 611 local and international designers and artists. It is in line with a similar level of engagement for the much bigger festival – Sydney Festival – which also announced its figures this week.

The NSW capital’s festival welcomed 420,234 attendances into theatres, public parks, outdoor spaces, galleries, clubs, swimming pools and hospitality venues alike, with the immersive Frida Kahlo: The Life of an Icon exhibition at The Cutaway at Barangaroo drawing a bumper crowd of 86,205 attendees.

‘We are thrilled with the increase in attendance this year,’ said Jen Zielinska, Creative Director of MPavilion. ‘The MPavilion season generated impacts beyond the pavilion with its cultural laboratory of rich content and diverse range of collaborators.’

Executive Director of Sydney Festival, Chris Tooher says: ‘It was heartening to see audiences, visitors and tourists flock back to Sydney for this year’s Festival, including local and international artists who brought the city to life again with a rich and stimulating cultural program.’

This echoes other reports this week that indicate a strong return of arts audiences beyond our major cities. In Tasmania, Dark Mofo festival organisers have reported this week that there was a mad rush for tickets on the first day of sale, showing that arts audiences are on the move – and engaged.

‘There were 12,000 people waiting in the online queue at midday when tickets went on sale and, by 4pm, more than 38,000 tickets had been sold, topping $3.1 million in box office revenue. This is a first day sales record for the festival, with 62% of tickets sold to interstate patrons,’ according to a festival media release, adding that eight shows have already sold out.

‘We’re really buoyed by the response to this year’s program… We’ve broken our first day sales records which is very encouraging,’ says Creative Director Leigh Carmichael. The two-week festival will take place 8-22 June 2023 in Hobart.

Pandemic impact

The ninth MPavilion was designed in response to the long pandemic lockdowns by Thai architect Rachaporn Choochuey and her Bangkok-based practice all(zone), and was an ingenious canopied structure that sat among the trees of Queen Victoria Gardens in central Melbourne.

Naomi Milgrom AC, founder and visionary behind the annual project, says the pavilion was ‘a joyous and colourful public space designed to help people reengage with the world again. Rachaporn’s MPavilion was our most popular ever’.

The closure of MPavilion 9 marks the start of the 10-year celebration of the annual architectural
commission in Melbourne. Earlier this month the Naomi Milgrom Foundation announced that Pritzker Prize-winner Tadao Ando will design MPavilion 10.

At the end of each MPavilion season, the Foundation gifts the pavilion to the people of Victoria and relocates it to a new, permanent, public home in the community. Where, will be announced in the coming months.

MPavilion 9 was devised by architect Rachaporn Choochuey with her internationally-acclaimed female-led architecture practice all(zone), local project architect Leanne Zilka, project director Louise Nicholson, MPavilion Creative Director Jen Zielinska and MPavilion founder Naomi Milgrom.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

