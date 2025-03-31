New report says social cohesion is at critical juncture

With censorship eroding our peak arts body Creative Australia, and further cuts for the arts in the recent budget, A New Approach’s (ANA) latest report on the value of social cohesion – tabled today (31 March) – is indeed timely.

The Canberra-based national think tank says, “Australia’s social cohesion is being tested by domestic and global challenges.”

Kate Fielding, CEO of ANA, says that new analysis of Australian and international policy has revealed how that cultural and creative engagement builds belonging, trust and connection.

“This evidence is supported by our study with everyday Australians who say that arts and culture helps them feel part of the community, enhances empathy and inclusion, and combats loneliness and isolation,” explains Fielding.

She says that, despite this, “Not all governments in Australia explicitly pursue social cohesion through cultural policy, and most policy focused on social cohesion does not integrate cultural and creative engagement.”

The new analysis paper, ‘Belong, Trust, Connect: Policy opportunities for social cohesion through arts and culture‘, comes within days of the Federal Election date announcement of 3 May 2025 – and just a month to make its findings count.

Top findings

It couldn’t be any clearer – ANAs analysis has found that “cultural policies do not consistently pursue cohesion”.

The second key finding of “only some policies pursuing cohesion leverage arts and culture” led to the report advocating that there is a lot opportunity here that must be addressed.

The third major finding is: “There’s more scope for arts and culture to support cohesion among young people.”

Fielding says that a recent Australian survey “found that 80% of Australians trust libraries”.

She adds, “International surveys confirm that cultural institutions are the most trusted institutions, above government, scientific, media and political institutions, including by young people who often report lower feelings of belonging and trust.”

Fielding believes this is an untapped potential for the sector, and that the timing is perfect to centre social cohersion in our next term of government.

How to change governments’ view of the arts for greater good

The report recommends:

Government agencies developing cultural policy should make cohesion an explicit objective and ensure that actions and evaluations are targeted at cohesion to secure an ongoing contribution from arts and culture.

Government agencies supporting cultural and creative engagement should prioritise investment in initiatives that connect communities, and foster belonging and trust.

The National Cabinet should establish a Ministerial Council of Cultural Ministers, reporting annually to the National Cabinet, with a seat for a representative of Australian local governments.

The House Standing Committee on Social Policy and Legal Affairs should conduct an inquiry into social cohesion in Australia.

The Department of Home Affairs should update the guidelines for the Strong and Resilient Communities Activity – Inclusive Communities grant program to include the breadth of cultural and creative activities contributing to cohesion.

Governments should bolster cohesion through the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic four-year cultural program starting in 2028.

Governments should include cohesion as a key outcome in wellbeing frameworks and use cultural and creative engagement as an indicator of cohesion.

Democratic institutions should partner with cultural institutions – including galleries, libraries and museums – to reverse declining trust in institutions through cultural and creative activities.

The Secretary of the Department of Home Affairs should lead a 2025 APS200 discussion on the next steps to strengthen democracy, including through cultural institutions.

The National Cabinet should task the First Secretaries Group with a project on rebuilding social cohesion. The group should report back by the end of 2025 on priority opportunities, including leveraging public investment and partnerships in cultural and creative activities.

Agencies pursuing cohesion among young people should fund further cultural and creative engagement to strengthen cohesion in young people.

At the third roundtable of the 2023-33 Investment Dialogue on Australia’s Children, philanthropic organisations, governments and for-purpose organisations should discuss public/philanthropic opportunities in cultural and creative projects to strengthen cohesion for disadvantaged young Australians.

The Department of Social Services should seek information about the impacts of cultural and creative engagement on community connection as part of the monitoring and evaluation of the First Action Plan 2023-26 under the Safe and Supported framework for protecting Australia’s children.

These are real, and targeted, suggestions that could have a seismic impact on the arts and cultural sector, should the government choose to put the interests of people and social wellbeing first.

To read Belong, Trust, Connect: Policy opportunities for social cohesion through arts and culture.