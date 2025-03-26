Federal Budget 2025-26: how does it benefit the arts?

The 2025-26 Federal Budget, delivered yesterday (25 March) by the Treasurer, Dr Jim Chalmers, contains little in the way of new support for the Australian arts sector.

It also removes – as of 30 June 2025 – the ability of eligible small businesses to claim artwork purchases up to $20,000 as a 100% tax write-off, which was first introduced on 12 May 2015 as part of the Small Business Measures legislation. ArtsHub explores this issue, which was brought to our attention by Michael Fox (the Principal of Michael Fox Arts Accountant and Valuer and the Director of Fox Galleries) in a separate, stand-alone story.

New arts funding in the 2025-26 Budget – $8.6 million to further implement the National Cultural Policy, Revive (specifically, supporting the Revive Live program, which provides established live music venues and music festivals with funding to enable their continued existence in the current, challenging climate and also provides funding support for improving accessibility and inclusion at music venues and events) – will do little to assuage the sector’s significant concerns.

A statement on the Office for the Arts website confirms the additional $8.6 million for Revive Alive is “new funding … to extend the successful Revive Live program for an additional year”. It adds, “The program has so far provided $7.8 million in grant funding to support 112 live music businesses, including 63 music festival-based activities and 49 live music venues.”

ArtsHub has also been advised, by a spokesperson from the Office for the Arts, that new expenditure is also included elsewhere in the Budget, specifically directed towards the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Languages Policy Partnership.

“The Australian Government is further expanding its strong investment in Australia’s arts, entertainment and cultural sectors in the 2025-26 Budget,” the spokesperson says.

“The 2025-26 Budget also includes new funding of $11 million to support a three-year extension of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Languages Policy Partnership.

“This investment will support First Nations peoples to express, preserve and maintain their culture through languages and art. It will help to ensure we are listening and responding to the priorities of First Nations communities.

“This builds on the already significant funding provided under Revive, ensuring investment in the sector is carefully considered and provides the support our artists need,” the spokesperson says.

Creative Australia’s core funding has been increased by $22.3 million to $312 million in 2024-25 to $318 million in 2025-26, though none of this money is a new investment.

The increased funding is earmarked for pre-existing Revive initiatives including Writing Australia (which commences activity on 1 July 2025), increased funding for Music Australia as it enters its third year of operation, the Creative Futures Fund for works of scale and related Creative Australia initiatives.

APRA AMCOS welcomes a ‘timely budget’ but calls for more decisive action

Dean Ormston, Chief Executive of music rights management organisation Australasian Performing Right Association Limited and the Australasian Mechanical Copyright Owners Society (APRA AMCOS), said the Albanese Government has demonstrated a clear vision for the Australian music industry in the Federal Budget, but urged the next Parliament to take more decisive action once the election results are clear.

An election date is expected imminently now that the Budget has been delivered, and once the Opposition has delivered its Budget response in Parliament on Thursday 27 March; Adam Bandt, Leader of the Australian Greens, will deliver the Greens’ official Budget reply speech tonight (26 March) at 7.30pm AEDT.

“This is a welcome and timely Budget that recognises the growing role music plays in our national identity, economy and global reach,” Ormston said in a statement last night (25 March).

“Music Australia has already made a powerful impact in its first two years by supporting emerging and established artists, strengthening our national industry infrastructure, and building new international pathways for Australian music.

“The increased investment in the Budget means Music Australia can move into its next phase with confidence, and so can our creators and industry,” he said.

Ormston added that, while the Budget sets a strong foundation, a three-part series of long-term reforms must now become the next government’s focus after the election.

“Australia now has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to finish the job,” he said. “We need a ‘Triple Lock Guarantee’ to secure the future of Australian music. This begins with all parties committing to it as part of their election platforms.”

The three ‘locks’ outlined by APRA AMCOS are:

increased investment in Music Australia, delivered in this Budget and ready to be built upon

a new Australian music quota across digital platforms, to ensure Australians can hear Australian stories, no matter where or how they listen, and

a live music tax rebate, to incentivise venues, festivals and artists to keep live music on stage and audiences coming back.

“Streaming services are now the number one way Australians discover music. But without updated local content rules, Australian music risks being drowned out by global algorithms,” Ormston said.

TNA ‘disappointed’

Theatre Network Australia (TNA), the national peak body for the performing arts sector, responded to the lack of new arts investment in the Federal Budget by saying, “TNA is disappointed that the 2025–26 Federal Budget did not include more substantial investment in the arts, especially in response to critical issues the sector is dealing with.

“TNA continues to emphasise the need for measures to support independent artists, small-to-medium arts organisations, and access to the arts and culture. Specifically we are calling for much-needed investment to create fair pay and sustainable careers, strengthen regional touring and development, and improve children and young people’s access to the arts,” the statement continued, referencing the key platforms of TNA’s advocacy in the lead-up to the 2025 Federal Election.

“While we welcome the $8.6 million for Revive Live, which supports live music venues and touring artists, we believe the lack of additional funding for other critical initiatives is a missed opportunity to address the ongoing challenges faced by the sector. These include workforce shortages, financial instability for arts workers and the need for more accessible arts experiences for communities across the country,” TNA’s statement concluded.

NAVA calls Budget a ‘missed opportunity’

The National Association for the Visual Arts (NAVA) said the Budget offers no new support to help the visual arts sector, and neglects the need for critical funding across visual arts infrastructure, workforce and long-term sector sustainability.

The $8.6 million extension of the Revive Live program, exclusively supporting Australia’s live music venues and festivals, is a valuable investment in the music sector, NAVA says, while noting that the 2025-26 Budget contains no comparable support for the visual arts sector.



“This Budget represents a missed opportunity to address the financial and workforce challenges facing the visual arts sector,” Penelope Benton, Executive Director of NAVA, said in a statement released today (26 March), shortly before midday.

“Artists remain among the most precariously employed workers in the country. While NAVA welcomes continued support for live music and broader cost-of-living measures, we urge the Government to deliver comprehensive, equitable support for all art forms in future budgets,” she continued.



“Structural issues that the ongoing Revive policy aims to address, including income insecurity, limited career progression and lack of access to superannuation, remain unaddressed,” Benton says.

Of particular concern to NAVA is the continued lack of investment in First Nations visual arts workforce development, including the already under-resourced Indigenous Visual Arts Industry Support (IVAIS) program – an initiative essential for First Nations artists and organisations to thrive.

NAVA is also calling for a more comprehensive and equitable approach to arts funding that recognises the essential contributions of all art forms, and the people and organisations that shape and sustain them. This approach would ensure a vibrant, diverse cultural environment that benefits artists and audiences nationwide.

Addressing the cost-of-living crisis

The 2025-26 Federal Budget has a notable focus on cost-of-living relief – details of which are summarised in this Budget overview in The Sydney Morning Herald.

Both NAVA and TNA have acknowledged the Government’s efforts to ease financial pressure on low- and middle-income earners through modest income tax relief and proposed student debt reforms, which may bring some relief to artists and arts workers, including:

a staged reduction of the income tax rate between $18,201 and $45,000 – falling from 16% to 15% in 2026–27, and to 14% the following year

a 20% automatic reduction of outstanding HELP (HECS) debt from 1 June 2025, and

an increase in the HELP repayment threshold to $51,550.

NAVA also welcomed continued support for the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Languages Policy Partnership, but acknowledged broader community concerns that the Budget fails to lift those most affected by poverty and housing insecurity, particularly people on income support.

Many artists, especially early-career and independent practitioners, are among those most impacted by poverty and the cost-of-living crisis.



Benton says: “The visual arts sector continues to deliver significant cultural, social and economic value to communities across the country. As the Government invests in Australia’s economic future through clean energy, infrastructure and housing, we urge them to recognise the visual arts as equally fundamental to this national vision.”



TNA, similarly, has addressed the benefits of the Budget’s cost-of-living focus – especially for low-income, freelance and not-for-profit workers – in detail on the organisation’s website.

Additional sector responses

A spokesperson for Creative Australia advised ArtsHub this morning that the organisation would not be making a formal statement about the 2025-26 Federal Budget.

ArtsHub has approached other peaks bodies for comment, including BlakDance, the Arts Industry Council SA (AICSA), Performing Arts Connections Australia (PAC Australia), the national peak body for performing arts centres, presenters and producers, and the Chamber of Arts and Culture WA.

This article was updated at 5:17pm AEDT after an update was received from the Office for the Arts at 5:02pm regarding the $11 million in new funding for the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Languages Policy Partnership.