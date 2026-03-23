On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Lucy Guerin Inc appoints Executive Director & Co-CEO

Melbourne-based contemporary dance company Lucy Guerin Inc has announced the appointment of Kylie McRae as the company’s new Executive Director and Co-CEO.

A producer with over 20 years’ experience, McRae has supported the creation of new work across a wide range of artforms, from children’s films to award-winning Australian operas and contemporary performance. Passionate about helping artists extend their practice and realise ambitious new projects, she has spent the past eight years playing a key role in catalysing multidisciplinary performance at Chamber Made.

‘I’m delighted to be joining Lucy Guerin Inc at such an exciting moment in the company’s journey. LGI has long played a vital role in Australian contemporary dance through its commitment to artistic rigour, experimentation and the development of new work,’ McRae said.

‘I deeply admire Lucy’s vision and the company’s ongoing investment in artists and ideas, and I’m looking forward to working with the team and broader LGI community to support its next phase.’

Kylie McRae is Lucy Guerin Inc’s new Executive Director and Co-CEO. Photo: Sarah Walker.

Lucy Guerin, Artistic Director and Co-CEO, said: ‘I’m thrilled to welcome Kylie as Executive Director and Co-CEO. Kylie brings a wealth of experience supporting artists to make ambitious new work, alongside a thoughtful, collaborative approach to leadership. She has a deep understanding of contemporary practice and of what it takes to build the conditions in which artists and organisations can thrive. I’m very much looking forward to working together as we shape the next chapter of LGI.’

McRae joins LGI at an important moment in the company’s evolution. As the company prepares for the premiere of The Forest at the Australian Dance Biennale as part of Melbourne’s RISING 2026 festival, it continues to build on a period of artistic ambition, growing national and international engagement and investment in artists and new work.

Her appointment marks an exciting new phase for LGI, as the company continues to back ambitious contemporary dance and create the conditions for artists and new work to thrive.

McRae commences in the role on 11 May.

The company also acknowledged outgoing Executive Producer and Deputy CEO Ally Harvey, who recently joined Polyglot Theatre, and former Executive Producer and Deputy CEO Brendan O’Connell, who supported the company in an interim capacity during the recruitment process. LGI thanked both Harvey and O’Connell for their valued contributions.

Speak Percussion farewells founding Artistic Director

Melbourne-based arts organisation Speak Percussion has farewelled its founding Artistic Director Eugene Ughetti.

‘Since the company’s inception in 2000, Eugene Ughetti has been a driving force at Speak Percussion. For more than two decades, he has been at the forefront of progressive music practice, regularly conceiving and delivering ambitious works,’ said Board Chair Owen McKern. ‘He has pushed the boundaries and challenged the norms of percussion and post-instrumental practice.’

McKern added: ‘This year, with our company in strong health, he has decided to leave Speak Percussion and pursue the next chapter of his career. Our board cannot say enough about the incredible contribution of Eugene to not only our organisation, but also the broader art music and percussion communities.

‘His impact and influence has extended beyond Australia: he has developed a revered and respected international reputation for Speak Percussion. We sincerely wish Eugene all the best for his future endeavours and thank him for his efforts.’

Eugene Ughetti, Speak Percussion’s departing Artistic Director. Photo: Supplied.

McKern went on to welcome Speak Percussion’s new Artistic Director Kaylie Melville, a soloist and chamber musician dedicated to new music performance, who has coordinated the company’s education program Sounds Unheard since 2015. Melville has also worked as an instrumental music tutor, ensemble director and conductor in secondary and tertiary institutions, and mentors early-career artists through Speak Percussion’s professional development program, Bespoke Artists.

‘Over more than 10 years, [Melville’s] dedication to the company, percussion and the music community in general place her in the best position to build on our successes, grow the organisation and advance our work. She is a phenomenal musician, a respected thinker and a gifted artist. We all eagerly await the coming years of adventurous music productions under her leadership,’ McKern concluded.

Ughetti said he was stepping away from Speak Percussion with deep gratitude and a sense of fulfilment after 25 years at the helm: ‘For a quarter of a century I’ve poured my love, curiosity and whole self into a multitude of ambitious new works with this organisation. The opportunities, challenges and achievements have been many, and I’m deeply thankful for all of them.

‘Along the way, we’ve taken new Australian work to extraordinary places and presented a globally unique brand of percussive practice. Sharing our work at festivals and venues such as Ruhrtriennale, Barbican, MaerzMusik, Transart, Tage für Neue Musik Zurich, Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival, Darmstadt, Salihara, Tectonics in Adelaide and the Taipei International Percussion Convention, as well as at home with RISING, Sydney Festival, Adelaide Festival and many others, remains a source of huge pride. These experiences were never just about touring, but about trust, collaboration and championing vibrant Australian work.’

Founding Speak Percussion and guiding it over 25 years has shaped Ughetti as both an artist and an arts leader, he explained.

‘It has afforded me not only the possibility of performing on the world stage but also the opportunity to compose, conduct, curate and direct so many complex and often multi-disciplinary works. One of the most meaningful aspects of this journey has been supporting artists at every stage of their development, from primary-aged students through to our established leaders. I’m especially proud of the roles Speak Percussion has played in the careers of our past artistic associates including Matthias Schack-Arnott, Tilman Robinson, Kaylie Melville, Zela Papageorgiou and Alon Ilsar and composer-in-residence Aaron Wyatt and Resident Creative Director Duré Dara,’ he continued.

‘My personal promise was to step down at a moment of strength, both artistically and organisationally. Achieving our 25th anniversary exhibition at the Grainger Museum, premiering Pigeons, and arriving at upcoming world premieres at the Donaueschingen Festival feels like the right moment. It’s a time of confidence, clarity and momentum for the organisation,’ Ughetti said.

He went on to thank the organisation’s board members, staff and collaborators, past and present, for their generosity, care and belief in Speak Percussion’s work; the company’s donors, government partners and institutional collaborators; and its audiences, whom he thanked for their ‘curiosity, trust and willingness to step into the unknown with us. You are the reason this journey has mattered’.

Kaylie Melville, the new Artistic Director of Speak Percussion. Photo: Supplied.

Melville said she was ‘deeply honoured to be stepping into the role of sole Artistic Director and stewarding Speak Percussion’s next chapter. Eugene, thank you, for your exceptional leadership and vision over the past 25 years. We wish you all the best for your next steps and future endeavours.

‘I believe percussion holds the key to the future of music. It is ancient and international; it is ever-evolving and adaptable. More than any other musical practice, percussion has the potential to provoke, unite, fuse and transform,’ she continued.

‘Building on our successes, we will continue to present world-class work in art music, hybrid performance and community engagement; to champion projects marked by artistic integrity, technical excellence and intellectual depth; to blur boundaries between artforms; to create cutting-edge experiences.

And we hope to do this with you: as fellow music makers and music lovers, as collaborators and supporters.’

Melville said Speak Percussion’s 2026 program will see the company performing on ‘the world’s most prestigious international stages, nostalgic sites in Melbourne’s suburbia, and to some of the remotest audiences in Australia … Alongside our artistic program, I remain deeply committed to our education and development programs that create pathways for artists. In an arts ecology that is increasingly challenging for independents, Speak plays a vital role in fostering and championing talent across the career spectrum.’

The company’s Bespoke Artists Program will continue in 2026, she noted, as will Speak Percussion’s education program, Sounds Unheard, which is now in its 11th year.



‘Since my first encounters with Speak 16 years ago, as a participant in the company’s first Emerging Artist Program, I have loved Speak’s commitment to making deeply innovative and imaginative work that pushes music, sound and performance practice into distinctly new territory. Nobody else in the world is doing percussion quite like Speak is,’ Melville said.

‘I am excited for the conversations ahead, for the collaborations that bring new artistic perspectives and possibilities, and for the encounters with curious listeners that push us to keep redefining our artform,’ she concluded.

Footscray Community Arts, located in Melbourne’s inner west, has welcomed Lung Ong as its new Chair and Bianca Benjamin as Deputy Chair of its Board of Directors.

Ong steps into the role of Chair after serving as Deputy Chair since 2023. An experienced strategist across the creative, tourism and major events industries, he has held senior leadership roles in economic development agencies, government and major cultural institutions. Across his career, Ong has advised government committees and not-for-profits on strategy, policy and investment – championing the creative industries as a vital pillar of our economy and social fabric. He is deeply committed to inclusive governance and innovation that delivers meaningful social and economic value.

From left, Footscray Community Arts’ departing Chair Julia White, incoming Chair Lung Ong and Deputy Chair Bianca Benjamin. Photo: Supplied.

Benjamin joins as Deputy Chair, bringing global experience spanning Australia, the US, Germany, Nepal and the UAE. A strategic planner, designer and community advocate, she works at the intersection of governance, place and planning. For more than a decade, Benjamin has supported arts, human rights, food justice and environmental organisations through board service, mentoring and research – grounding long-term strategy in community care and good governance.

Together, their leadership strengthens FCA’s purpose of bolstering communities through creativity.

The organisation also extended its deep gratitude to Julia White for six years of outstanding leadership as Chair. White guided FCA through Covid-19 disruption, rapid growth in Melbourne’s west and a period of significant audience expansion. Her philanthropic expertise has helped position FCA for its next chapter, including the near completion of its landmark new outdoor performance space, made possible by the largest single state government arts investment in Melbourne’s west.

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