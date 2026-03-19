Best opportunities, grants & awards for creatives: 23 to 29 March 2026

Visual arts

The Homiens Art Prize – national

Monika Malewska, Dragon Fruit And Green Marbles Swirl Composition No. 1, 2023. Detail. Image: Supplied.

Visual arts. Whether you are an emerging artist seeking a definitive career launchpad or an established professional, the Homiens Art Prize represents a meritocratic and prestigious gateway to significant industry recognition. Open to all artists and awarding US$12,000 annually, the Homiens Art Prize is a high-impact, career-defining opportunity engineered to provide a global stage for all winners and finalists, who feature in quarterly exhibitions. The contest accepts all mediums and artforms, including but not limited to painting, sculpture, photography, drawing, printmaking, installation, and audiovisual work.

Early Bird deadline expires on 1 April. Learn more and enter.

UNLEASHED+ Artist Call Out – Gold Coast, QLD

Visual arts. Queensland’s premier craft and design organisation, Artisan, is relaunching UNLEASHED, its long-standing biennial emerging makers exhibition, in partnership with HOTA Gold Coast.

UNLEASHED+ is reimagined not just as an exhibition but as Queensland’s premier career development opportunity for emerging craft and design practitioners. For over two decades, this program has launched careers, and now Artisan is taking support to the next level by offering comprehensive market development support services and mentoring that extend far beyond the traditional exhibition model.

EOIs are open now. Learn more and apply.

Performing arts

600 SECONDS artist call-out – Perth, WA

600 SECONDS is accepting applications. Image: Blue Room Theatre.

Performing arts. Located in the Perth Cultural Centre, The Blue Room Theatre is a member-based and not-for-profit creative hub for Western Australian independent theatre. For over 36 years, TBRT has enabled new Australian performance by providing artists with a venue, resources, learning and support to create and present original work.

If you have the nugget of an idea that might not be ready for a full-length show, TBRT’s 600 SECONDS program could be perfect for you. This is the opportunity to create and perform a short work.

Applications are welcome from artists of all experience levels and in any performance practice, discipline, genre or form, who have an idea they want to explore and can engage with and benefit from mentorship. Applicants will need to be available for Pitch Day – a day where you’ll get to workshop your ideas with the mentors and pitch your idea to the panel.

Applications close 23 May. Learn more and apply.

DanceRites 2026 – national

Wadumbah Aboriginal Dance Group at Dance Rites, Sydney Opera House, 2024. Image: Joseph Mayers.

Dance. Registrations are now open for Australia’s only national dance competition for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander groups. Taking place over the weekend of 24 and 25 October, dance groups will represent their country and community on the sand circle stage on the Sydney Opera House Forecourt.

Dance groups will be judged on their engagement with language and culture – including song, skin markings and technical dance skills – by a panel of First Nations dance experts. Prizes will be awarded for the overall winner, one runner-up group and a separate prize for the best Wild Card dance. Two Rites of Passage awards will also acknowledge outstanding contributions to revitalising cultural knowledge and practices. The winners will receive cash prizes from a total prize pool of $50,000.

Registrations close 22 April. Learn more and apply.

Writing

2026 AWG Emerging Writers’ Awards – national

Writing. Dedicated to uncovering the hottest new scripts and writing talent across Australia, the Emerging Writers’ Awards are a purpose-built and industry-recognised opportunity for Australian Writers’ Guild Associate and Student members to have their unproduced work showcased directly to industry decision-makers.

These awards are open to emerging writers with an unproduced script of any genre across film, television, theatre, stage, audio and interactive. Winning writers will share in $10,000 prize money. All shortlisted scripts will be added to the AWG’s prestigious Pathways Showcase.

Applications close 7 April. Learn more and apply.

2026 ARA Historical Novel Prize – national

Writing. Submissions have opened for the 2026 ARA Historical Novel Prize, which is run by Historical Novel Society Australasia, in partnership with founding sponsor ARA Group.

The overall prize pool is $155,000 with the winner of the adult category receiving $100,000. The prize provides Australian and New Zealand historical novelists the chance to be rewarded and recognised, with the most significant purse for any individual literary prize in Australasia. The prize encompasses three categories:

Adult: The overall prize winner receives $100,000, with an additional $5000 to be awarded to each of the remaining two shortlisted authors.

Children and Young Adult: The overall prize winner receives $30,000, with an additional $5000 to be awarded to each of the remaining two shortlisted authors.

Readers’ Choice Award: The winner receives $5000 based on the results of an online survey of HNSA newsletter subscribers who vote on the Adult category longlist.

The awards are open to novels in which the majority of the narrative must have taken place at least 50 years before publication. Entries close 17 June. Learn more and apply.

Multi-artform

2026 National Regional Arts Fellowship – national

Multi-arts. What would change if you had the time, space and support to focus on your creative practice? The National Regional Arts Fellowship exists to answer that question. Paid time to think, make, research and grow – real, guaranteed financial support investing in the future of regional creativity.

The National Regional Arts Fellowship Program is a strategic project supported by the Regional Arts Fund and delivered by Regional Arts Australia. Fellowships provide guaranteed income for regional artists and arts workers to develop work, skills, networks or research. This year’s focus is sustainability – economic, cultural and environmental.

Eight fellowships will be awarded in 2026 with a total funding pool of $140,000. At least 50% of the fellowships provided will be targeted to cohorts that Regional Arts Australia has identified as being under-funded or under-represented through the Regional Arts Fund competitive grants program.

EOIs close 13 April. Learn more and apply.

The Substation Artist Residents – Melbourne, NSW

Applications are open now for The Substation’s Artist Residents. Image: The Substation.

Multi-arts. The Substation is seeking Expressions of Interest from Victorian-based artists and arts companies to join their community of Artist Residents. There are currently two studios available, offering an opportunity to become part of a dynamic, interdisciplinary arts environment in Melbourne’s west.

The Substation is the nation’s leader in multi-arts and experimental practice. Applications are welcomed from individual artists and arts companies across all disciplines, particularly those interested in engaging with the site and contributing to a vibrant community of makers.

EOIs open now. Learn more and apply.

Want more? Visit our opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call-outs.

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