New exhibition celebrating World Crocodile Day

A new touring showcase to commemorate reptilian prowess.
17 Jun 2025 11:00
Thuy On
Close up of eye of crocodile. Croc! Lost Giants to Living Legends

Visual Arts

Photo: David Clode, Unsplash.

The Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory (MAGNT) has just announced a jaw-snapping exhibition in recogition of World Crocodile Day, which was observed globally on 17 June to raise awareness of conservation concerns regarding these endangered species. Croc! Lost Giants to Living Legends will make its world premiere at Queensland Museum Kurilpa in Brisbane later this year.  

The exhibition will take a deep dive into the beauty and power of the reptiles through time – from prehistoric super crocs to the creatures that share our waterways today. 

Developed in partnership with Queensland Museum and the Australian National Maritime Museum Croc! will showcase contemporary science, First Nations knowledge, cultural stories and pop culture icons. 

“Crocodiles are an intrinsic part of life in the Northern Territory – they shape our landscapes, our stories and our identity. Croc! Lost Giants to Living Legends offers a unique opportunity to share the Territory’s deep cultural and ecological connections to these remarkable animals with audiences nationwide,” says Adam Worrall, Director, Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory .

“Through art, science and First Nations knowledge, this exhibition reveals the power and significance of crocodiles in ways that will both educate and inspire. We are delighted to collaborate with Queensland Museum and the Australian National Maritime Museum on this exceptional project.”

Inhabiting the Earth for tens of millions of years, crocodiles have outlived dinosaurs, survived mass extinctions and evolved into apex predators.

Croc! blends blockbuster visuals with hands-on experiences, including life-sized models, immersive  torytelling, rare specimens and research.

Read: New song cycle commemorates 25th anniversary of the Childers Backpackers Hostel fire

From the revered Egyptian god Sobek via the deep cultural connections crocodiles hold in First Nations stories, to modern conservation efforts and the reptile’s representation in movies and music, the exhibition promises to educate and entertain. 

Following its Brisbane premiere, Croc! Lost Giants to Living Legends will tour nationally to Sydney, Darwin and Townsville:

31 October 2025 – 5 October 2026 Queensland Museum Kurilpa
19 November 2026 – 10 October 2027 Australian National Maritime Museum
27 November 2027 – 8 October 2028 Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory (MAGNT)
2 December 2028 – April 2029 (TBC) QM Tropics

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the Books Editor of The Big Issue for 8 years and a former Melbourne theatre critic correspondent for The Australian. She has three collections of poetry published by the University of Western Australian Press (UWAP): Turbulence (2020), Decadence (2022) and Essence (2025). Threads: @thuy_on123 Instagram: poemsbythuy

