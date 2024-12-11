Windmill Theatre Company announces a 2025 season of experiments, new initiatives and tours

Adelaide-based company Windmill – which launched a screen arm, Windmill Pictures, in 2017 while also continuing to focus on theatre for young audiences – has launched a 2025 season in which experimentation is key to the company’s activities.

The new season sees the introduction of a new program supporting South Australian artists, the creation of a new advisory board comprising children and young people, a regional South Australian tour, national and international touring and three works in development.

Clare Watson, Windmill Theatre Company’s Artistic Director, says, “Next year we are making the theme of experimentation fundamental in all that we do.”

The year kicks off with Indie-mill, a brand new program for all-original work by independent South Australian artists.

Selected through an application process, four creative teams of up to six artists each will workshop and develop their ideas during an intensive residency at Windmill’s studios. This paid opportunity will culminate in an informal showcase, allowing artists to present and test their ideas in a supportive environment. Applications open in January, with more information available via the Windmill website.

“Indie-mill is a chance for South Australian theatre-makers to dream big. We’re thrilled to provide this platform for our local artists to explore and innovate, leaning into the full scope of resources that a funded theatre company can provide,” Watson says.

The new year also sees the foundation of Windmill’s inaugural Little Board, an advisory group of children and young people who will offer fresh perspectives on programming and provide valuable feedback on performances, outreach programs and content direction.

Working alongside Windmill’s Big Board and the Windmill staff, Little Board members will gain hands-on experience in theatre-making and leadership while simultaneously assisting the company. Applications for the Little Board open in late January.

In March, Windmill will host open auditions for South Australia-based actors to showcase their talent and get to know Artistic Director Clare Watson, who is entering her second year with the company, and Windmill’s producers.

In May, following its 2024 debut, the multimedia production Moss Piglet – “a larger-than-life journey into the trials and tribulations of one of the world’s smallest (and oldest) creatures,” the tardigrade – goes on tour across regional South Australia, with performances in Murray Bridge, Renmark, Mount Gambier, Port Pirie and Whyalla, supported by Country Arts SA.

The company will also tour interstate and overseas with highlights including Grug and the Rainbow in Hong Kongfrom 2 February to 2 March, Moss Piglet at the Sydney Opera House from 24-26 September, and the “exceptional” Bluey’s Big Play, which will be staged in France and Belgium as well as Sydney, Canberra and Newcastle, after which the production makes its way to Aotearoa New Zealand for the first time.

Three new works will also undergo creative development with further announcements to come.

Watson says: “In 2025, we continue our commitment to creating unforgettable experiences, with new initiatives to develop artist and kid-centred ideas, expanding Moss Piglet to new audiences, and establishing a Little Board for young people to lead the way. In our year of experimentation we are galvanised by Albert Einstein’s thought that, ‘if at first an idea does not sound absurd, then there is no hope for it’. We look forward to sharing more about our new works, which are classic Windmill – we’re in the art of taking silly very seriously.”

Additionally, Windmill Pictures is developing several new screen projects for children, teenagers and their families following the success of its first television series, Beep and Mort, now screening on ABC Kids and in the UK, Canada, the US, the Middle East and North Africa,

Windmill’s Executive Director, Kaye Weeks says,“The extended closure of the Adelaide Festival Centre [from July 2025 until early 2026] has given us a unique chance to pause our usual programming model and throw our weight behind an intensive year of developing new stories for both stage and screen, alongside our touring.

“I’m particularly excited about the opportunity to offer so many South Australian artists the chance to tap into our full administration, marketing and production resources through Indie-mill, and for the open auditions. With Clare being relatively new to Adelaide, these initiatives are the perfect way for her to immerse herself in the breadth of talent among our local artists here in South Australia,” Weeks concludes.

Learn more about Windmill and its 2025 projects and productions.