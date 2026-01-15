New Adelaide Festival Board apologises to Randa Abdel-Fattah and former Writers’ Week Director Louise Adler

A dramatic week that saw the former Adelaide Festival Board rescind the invitation of Palestinian-Australian academic and author Dr Randa Abdel-Fattah to Writers’ Week 2026, has ended – following mass boycotts, resignations of Board members and Writers’ Week Director Louise Adler, and ultimately the cancellation of this year’s Writers’ Week entirely – with the Festival’s new Board apologising ‘unreservedly’ for their predecessors’ actions.

Late Tuesday 13 January, South Australian Minister for the Arts Andrea Michaels MP appointed a new Board after the majority of the former Board resigned following the backlash that resulted from Abdel-Fattah’s cancellation.

The new Board’s first public statement (15 January) reversed the old Board’s actions and apologised for them, stating:

‘On 8 January 2026 the Adelaide Festival Corporation published a statement announcing that it had decided to exclude Dr Randa Abdel-Fattah from participating as a speaker at Adelaide Writers’ Week this year. We stated that this was because it would be culturally insensitive to allow her to participate,’ the new Board said.

‘We retract that statement. We have reversed the decision and will reinstate Dr Abdel-Fattah’s invitation to speak at the next Adelaide Writers’ Week in 2027. We apologise to Dr Abdel-Fattah unreservedly for the harm the Adelaide Festival Corporation has caused her.

‘Intellectual and artistic freedom is a powerful human right. Our goal is to uphold it, and in this instance Adelaide Festival Corporation fell well short,’ the new statement concluded.

Board also apologises to Louise Adler

The Adelaide Festival Board also apologied to former Writers’ Week Director Louise Adler AM, who resigned from her position on Tuesday (13 January) via an opinion piece in The Guardian.

The Board’s apology to Adler, attributed to new Chair Judy Potter (who previously led the Board for eight years from 2016 to 2023), read:

‘We also wish to apologise to Louise Adler AM that the incredible Adelaide Writers Week program she had worked so hard to curate for 2026 has been cancelled as a result of the events that have unfolded over the last week after the announcement of the decision to rescind the invitation to Dr Abdel-Fattah. We acknowledge the principled stand she took in the extremely difficult decision to resign from her role as Director.

‘Louise is a revered figure of Australian literature who we hold in the highest regard. Her contributions to, and stewardship of, Adelaide Writers’ Week in the time she has been the Director (2023 – 2025) have been outstanding. We wish also to convey the warm affection of the staff for Louise and their gratitude for her strong convictions,’ Potter said.

Read: Arts boards in crisis: how have we landed here, yet again?

She added that the decision made by the former Board ‘to establish a subcommittee to review Adelaide Writers’ Week’s operational decisions’ had been rescinded, and that the new Board was ‘commit[ted] to the curatorial independence of the Director of Adelaide Writers’ Week’.

Adelaide Festival’s new Board consists of Potter, former Adelaide Festival Executive Director Rob Brookman, Adelaide media identity Jane Doyle, and Adelaide businessperson John Irving AM.

Existing Board member Mary Couros, who is the Adelaide City Council’s nominated appointee, will continue her term until its expiry in February 2026.

Randa Abdel-Fattah responds

Abdel-Fattah consequently responded to the Board’s apology in an Instagram post, saying that she has accepted it ‘as acknowledgment of our right to speak publicly and truthfully about the atrocities that have been committed against the Palestinian people’.

Abdel-Fattah added that the apology was ‘a vindication of our collective solidarity and mobilisation against anti-Palestinian racism, bullying and censorship’.

She said she ‘will consider the Board’s invitation to participate in [the] 2027 Adelaide Writers’ Week at the appropriate time’, and that she would ‘be there in a heartbeat’ were Adler to return as Director.

At the time of writing, Louise Adler AM had not yet responded to the Board’s apology.

The future of Adelaide Writers’ Week and Adelaide Festival

As previously reported, Adelaide Writers’ Week 2026 has been cancelled and the new Adelaide Festival Board’s informed assessment of the situation is that it is ‘no longer viable for [the event] to proceed’.

‘We are determined that Adelaide Writers’ Week will rise again and our energies will be directed to that mission. We are thankful for the many messages of support from within the Adelaide Festival community to assist in the coming weeks and months,’ Potter explained.

Additionally, the new Adelaide Festival Board reassured the people of South Australia that it is thoroughly committed to the successful delivery of Adelaide Festival 2026.

Chief Executive of the Adelaide Festival Julian Hobba said in a statement today: ‘I, alongside Artistic Director Matt Lutton, the Festival team and our new Board are now fully focused on and committed to the successful presentation of Adelaide Festival 2026. We are grateful for the patience of many Festival artists who have been deeply concerned by the events of the last week.

‘We acknowledge and are grateful that the Premier Peter Malinauskas and Minister for Arts Andrea Michaels have taken swift action to appoint a new Board enabling us to rapidly re-set and continue our work in delivering Matt’s outstanding program. We also appreciate the Premier’s consistent position that the curatorial choices of Adelaide Festival, including Adelaide Writers’ Week, are at the discretion of the organisation,’ Hobba said.

Adelaide Festival runs from 27 February to 15 March 2026.

