Adelaide Writers’ Week cancelled, remaining Board members step down

A safe and successful Adelaide Festival is now the focus, as the arts sector and festival goers wait for the dust to settle.
13 Jan 2026 15:02
Richard Watts
Writing and Publishing

Photo: panyawat auitpol, Unsplash.

The 2026 Adelaide Writers’ Week has been cancelled and the remaining members of the Adelaide Festival Board have resigned as of this afternoon (13 January).

The news follows this morning’s resignation by Writers’ Week Director Louise Adler, the earlier resignations of Board Chair Tracey Whiting and Board members Daniela Ritorto, Donny Walford, and Nick Linke on Sunday (11 January), and the mass exodus of writers from the program in protest.

The crisis was initiated by the former Board rescinding an invitation to Palestinian-Australian author and academic Dr Randa Abdel-Fattah last Thursday (8 January).

The following statement, which ArtsHub has elected to publish in full, was released by the Festival at 2:30pm AEDT (2pm Adelaide time).

Adelaide Festival Board Statement

13 January 2026

On 8 January 2026 the Adelaide Festival Board made a decision to rescind the invitation of Dr Randa Abdel-Fattah to participate in Adelaide Writers’ Week 2026.

As a Board we took this action out of respect for a community experiencing the pain from a devastating event. Instead, this decision has created more division and for that we express our sincere apologies.

Many authors have since announced they will no longer appear at Adelaide Writers’ Week 2026 and it is the Adelaide Festival’s position that the event can no longer go ahead as scheduled for this year. This is a deeply regrettable outcome. 

We recognise and deeply regret the distress this decision has caused to our audience, artists and writers, donors, corporate partners, the government and our own staff and people. We also apologise to Dr Randa Abdel-Fattah for how the decision was represented and reiterate this is not about identity or dissent but rather a continuing rapid shift in the national discourse around the breadth of freedom of expression in our nation following Australia’s worst terror attack in history.

We acknowledge and are committed to rebuilding trust with our artistic community and audience to enable open and respectful discussions at future Adelaide Writers’ Week events.

The focus is now on ensuring a successful Adelaide Festival proceeds in a way which safeguards the long and rich cultural legacy of our state but also protects the hardworking staff delivering this important event.

With this in mind all remaining members of the Adelaide Festival Board will today step down – with the exception of Adelaide City Council representative whose term expires on 2 February 2026 – to allow for an orderly transition to a new Board to secure the success of the 2026 Adelaide Festival and beyond.

ArtsHub will continue to follow this story as more news comes to hand.

Richard Watts

Richard Watts OAM is ArtsHub's National Performing Arts Editor; he also presents the weekly program SmartArts on Three Triple R FM. Richard is a life member of the Melbourne Queer Film Festival, a Melbourne Fringe Festival Living Legend, and was awarded the 2019 Sidney Myer Performing Arts Awards' Facilitator's Prize. In 2021 he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Green Room Awards Association. Most recently, Richard received a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in June 2024. Follow him on Twitter: @richardthewatts

