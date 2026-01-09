Adelaide Writers Week in disarray as almost 100 writers boycott over Board’s ‘censorship’ of Randa Abdel-Fattah

Some 90 participants, including key national and international guests such as Helen Garner, Toni Jordan, Trent Dalton, Melissa Lucashenko and Zadie Smith, have withdrawn in protest from Adelaide Writers Week, a core program of the 2026 Adelaide Festival, after the Festival Board’s decision yesterday [8 January] to remove award-winning Palestinian-Australian author and academic Dr Randa Abdel-Fattah from the Writers Week program.

The Adelaide Festival Board’s statement regarding Dr Randa Abdel-Fattah

‘As the Board responsible for the Adelaide Festival organisation and all Adelaide Writers’ Week events, staff, volunteers and participants, we have today [8 January] advised scheduled writer Dr Randa Abdel-Fattah that the Board has formed the judgment that we do not wish to proceed with her scheduled appearance at next month’s Writers’ Week,’ the Board’s statement read in part.

‘Whilst we do not suggest in any way that Dr Randa Abdel-Fattah’s or her writings have any connection with the tragedy at Bondi, given her past statements we have formed the view that it would not be culturally sensitive to continue to program her at this unprecedented time so soon after Bondi.’

The Board’s announcement comes in the wake of the horrific anti-Semitic attack against Jewish Australians at Bondi Beach on 14 December 2025, an act of domestic terrorism inspired by Islamic State (Daesh/ISIS). It also follows similar controversies at Bendigo Writers Festival last August, which saw more than 50 writers withdraw from the program over freedom of speech concerns, following the imposition of a Code of Conduct which writers and panel facilitators were asked to sign at the last minute.

Similar controversies dogged the cultural sector in 2026, including Creative Australia’s cancellation and eventual reappointment of the Venice Biennale team of Khaled Sabsabi and Michael Dagostino, and Melbourne Symphony Orchestra’s cancellation of a concert by pianist Jayson Gillham over his comments condemning Israel’s actions in Gaza, which is the subject of an ongoing court case.

After the release of the Board’s statement, the relevant page of Adelaide Festival’s website which lists the names of all Board members – including Chair Tracey Whiting AM – has been removed. The page also lists the names of Adelaide Festival staff; it is unknown when the page will be republished.

Dr Randa Abdel-Fattah responds to Adelaide Festival Board

Abdel-Fattah responded with a strongly worded statement condemning the Adelaide Festival Board’s decision, calling it, ‘a blatant and shameless act of anti-Palestinian racism and censorship and a despicable attempt to associate me with the Bondi massacre. What makes this so egregiously racist is that the Adelaide Writers Festival Board has stripped me of my humanity and agency, reducing me to an object onto which others can project their racist fears and smears.

‘The Board’s reasoning suggests that my mere presence is “culturally insensitive”; that I, a Palestinian who had nothing to do with the Bondi atrocity, am somehow a trigger for those in mourning and that I should therefore be persona non grata in cultural circles because my very presence as a Palestinian is threatening and “unsafe”.’

She added: ‘‘I remain confident that the writing community and the broader public will ultimately respond with principle and integrity, as they did when I was singled out in the same racist way during the Bendigo Writers Festival. In the end, the Adelaide Writers’ Festival will be left with panellists who demonise a Palestinian out of one side of their mouths while waxing lyrical about freedom of speech from the other.’

Adelaide Festival Board’s supporters and critics speak out

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas came out in support of the Board’s decision yesterday, saying, ‘when asked for my opinion, I was happy to make it clear that the state government did not support the inclusion of Dr Abdel-Fattah on the Adelaide Writers’ Week program,’ as per InDaily. The same story also quotes correspondence from the Writers Week staff stating that the Board‘s decision ‘is absolutely not supported by the Writers’ Week team’.

In addition to dropping Abdel-Fattah from the program on Thursday, the Adelaide Festival Board also announced the formation of ‘a sub-committee to oversee the ongoing Board-led review, and guide decisions about Adelaide Writers’ Week in the near and longer terms. This includes ongoing engagement with relevant Government agencies and the appointment and/or advice of external experts.’

Cultural commentator and ArtsHub contributor Kate Larsen called out the Board’s actions, writing on Instagram: ‘Over the last three years, Adelaide Festival under the leadership of Louise Adler have provided an exemplar of how to create safe and brave literary spaces at Adelaide Writers Week. Today, it joined (indeed, surpassed) the long and growing list of literary organisations betraying both their purpose and constituencies – as well as its fiduciary duties to its own organisation by putting its credibility and viability at risk.



‘These poorly-made and poorly-communicated decisions have directly and significantly harmed the readers and writers the festival was set up to serve, and I stand in solidarity with [Randa Abdel-Fattah] and all affected and boycotting writers and audiences,’ she wrote.

Larsen added, in reply to Adelaide Festival’s own Instagram post: ‘Your establishment of a new sub-committee to “guide decisions about Adelaide Writers’ Week” in collaboration with external stakeholders also rings alarm bells about McCarthyist levels of oversight, while undermining your staff, purpose and values.’

The Australian Arab Institute for Culture and Ideas (AAICI) also issued a strongly worded statement condemning the Festival Board’s actions this morning (9 Janaury), saying it was ‘alarmed and appalled’ by the Adelaide Festival Board’s decision to remove Abdel-Fattah from its 2026 program.

The AAICI, a cultural and intellectual institution dedicated to fostering dialogue, supporting cultural exchange, and ensuring the active participation of Arab Australian communities in our national life, called the Board’s announcement ‘yet another example of institutional cowardice and cultural bodies abandoning their mission to appease external interest groups’.

Jamal Hakim, AAICI CEO, said, ‘Invoking “cultural sensitivity” to justify silencing an author does not protect anyone. It sharpens the divide and is deeply troubling. It tells Palestinians that their testimony alone is too dangerous to be heard, that their grief is an unacceptable disturbance in public life.

‘If this community is serious about healing, Palestinian stories and human rights cannot be pushed to the margins. They must remain visible, audible, and part of the shared record. Silence does not mend wounds, nor does it help end atrocities.

‘Cultural institutions and local governments need to look closely at how they decide who belongs. These spaces should not bend under outside pressure or political discomfort. They exist to reflect the full breadth of this country, not a curated version that edits out inconvenient voices of the most marginalised,’ Hakim concluded.

On Saturday (10 January), a group of 11 former Adelaide Festival leaders also weighed into the fray, writing an open letter in favour of reinstating Abdel-Fattah to the Writers Week program.

The open letter further articulated concerns about the Board’s proposal to form a sub-committee tasked with reviewing Writers Week programming decisions, noting: ‘This can only be read as a public vote of no confidence in Louise Adler AM (and her successors) and undercuts the long-held principle that the Board, having done its due diligence when appointing its creative leaders, will support them and their curatorial decisions.’

Who are the writers boycotting Adelaide Writers Week?

As of Saturday 10 January, 90 writers have withdrawn from the Adelaide Writers Week program, according to information supplied by Australian Readers and Writers Against the Genocide.

Dr Evelyn Araluen said in a statement: ‘I have been honoured to be a guest of Adelaide Writers’ Week on several occasions and have been an avid admirer of Louise Adler’s staunch politics and courage in programming. The decision of the board is a devastating betrayal of the democratic politics that have historically defined this festival. I am so disappointed to witness yet another absurd and irrational capitulation to the demands of a genocidal foreign state from the Australian arts sector. Erasing Palestinians from public life in Australia won’t prevent antisemitism.

‘Removing Palestinians from writers festivals won’t prevent antisemitism. I refuse to participate in this spectacle of censorship. As I have said before at the Adelaide Writers’ Week – free Palestine, from the river to the sea,’ Araluen said.

Melissa Lucashenko’s statement reads: ‘Stanner’s “great Australian silence” has now apparently been extended to Palestinians. Like “good” Aboriginal people, “good” Palestinians must now be invisible, silent and complicit in the face of the ongoing genocide in Gaza. I cannot in good conscience stand idly by and watch RA-F [Randa Abdel-Fattah] be scapegoated by Adelaide Writers Festival for the evil act at Bondi.’

Professor Clare Wright added: ‘I am appalled at the moral cowardice, wrong-headedness and short-sightedness of the Adelaide Festival Board’s decision to cancel Randa Abdel-Fattah’s session at AWW.

‘As a Jewish Australian, I am shocked and insulted that the Board could exploit the tragedy of Bondi to weaponise its much-loved and respected literary festival. As a writer, I stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Dr Abdel-Fattah and her democratic rights and entitlements to discuss her novel on any stage, in any city, in any country in the world to which she has been invited by a Festival Director, without the political interference of a Board of Directors.

‘As the Co-Curator of the 2025 Bendigo Writers Festival, I thought this lesson had been learnt. To paraphrase Judge Leonard Stretton in his famous ruling in the 1939 bushfire Royal Commission, the AF Board clearly “had not lived long enough”,’ Wright said.

Adelaide Writers Week: more to come

The current number of boycotting authors may well grow in coming days; members of the public are also being asked to boycott Adelaide Writers Week.

At the time of writing, no artists have withdrawn from the Adelaide Festival over the Board’s cancellation of Abel-Fattah’s appearance.

Last month, Dr Abel-Fattah was cleared of any wrongdoing regarding her recent Australian Research Council Future Fellowship Grant, ‘after an investigation into potential conflicts of interest and spending queries launched amid criticism of her comments on Israel,’ The Guardian reported.

The Writers Week program was curated by Director Louise Adler AM and her team; Adler has made no public statements to date, presumably having been gagged by the Board – a common occurrence in the creative industries in times of crisis.

ArtsHub will be following this story in the coming days, with more announcements expected shortly.

Adelaide Writers Week 2026 runs from 28 February to 5 March. Adelaide Festival runs from 27 February to 15 March 2026.

This article has been updated several times after publication to incorporate new material, including at 12:35pm on the day of publication to include a statement by Kate Larsen; again at 2:03pm the same day to include comments from Premier Malinauskas as per InDaily; and most recently on 10 January at 2:52pm in order to update the list of writers boycotting Adelaide Writers Week, and to include a reference to the open letter from former Adelaide Festival leaders.

