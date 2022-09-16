National Museum a step closer to $250m masterplan

The National Museum of Australia (NMA) recently opened the doors to its biggest exhibition space to date, the Great Southern Land environmental gallery, alongside a new children’s play space, the Tim and Gina Fairfax Discovery Centre.

This $34 million revitalisation is led by ARM Architecture, which designed the initial building in 1997, and is part of NMA’s $250 million masterplan to double the size of its precinct by 2030.

Since opening in 2001, NMA has welcomed several smaller additions over the years, including a cafe and workplace in 2013 and forecourt in 2017. This redevelopment extends that commitment and signals a major milestone for the cultural institution.

ARM Founding Director and original architect of NMA in 1997, Howard Raggatt, said the redevelopment utilised existing spaces within the Museum to improve visitor experience.

‘The new exhibition design now realises the original intent for the Museum, with the layout leaving room for the form of the building to be seen and experienced. The design now allows for spectacular views over Canberra, while the Discovery Centre opens a part of the museum not previously accessed,’ said Raggatt.

The Great Southern Land main exhibition space has been designed by American firm Local Projects, who also delivered the world-renowned 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York and revamp of Hyde Park Barracks in Sydney.

The Gallery explores our fundamental relationship to the land and Country, centring First Nations knowledge and their stories.

Bunya infinity forest, National Museum Australia, ARM Architecture. Photo: Anne Stroud.

Great Southern Land took after iconic rock band ICEHOUSE‘s hit song of the same name, speaking to the bridging of two worlds, music and natural history, while also furthering the message of the song to protect our natural landscape.

The redevelopment also puts the needs of future generations front and centre, with a focus placed on innovation and technology. Over 2,000 traditional and digital objects are now on view, tracing the complexities of the Australia continent.

ARM project architect Jessica Heald added that the redevelopment is about more than the physical architecture, it’s also about how stories and histories are shared.

She said: ’NMA represents the many and untold past, current and emerging stories of Australia as a nation. It is a near impossible task to represent the identity of our country as a whole, however, the design for NMA actively engages with this idea of complex and tangled histories.’

NMA Director Mathew Trinca added: ’The way the museum has changed and developed over time has kept pace with the changes we’ve seen in Australian life.

‘We’re a different Australia now than we were 20 years ago, and we’re a different Museum now than we were when we opened in 2001.’