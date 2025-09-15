My Brilliant Career the musical will tour ACT and NSW in 2026

As predicted by ArtsHub last month, when the production’s Melbourne encore season was announced, the Melbourne Theatre Company’s (MTC) musical adaptation of My Brilliant Career has announced an interstate tour in 2026.

Going on tour

The music theatre production, based on the 1901 novel by Miles Franklin and featuring a score blending contemporary pop, bush ballads and raucous pub rock, will play in Canberra, Sydney and Wollongong next year.

‘Creating My Brilliant Career and going on tour is a defining moment for us. It is a bold new version of an Australian classic – taking its place in Australian theatre history. We’re so proud to be making theatre of this scale and ambition here in Melbourne, and after the incredible response from Melbourne audiences, we are excited to take it to people right across Australia,’ said Anne-Louise Sarks, MTC Artistic Director and Co-CEO.

The ‘big and bold’ production – with a book by Sheridan Harbridge and Dean Bryant, music by Mathew Frank, lyrics by Bryant and directed by Anne-Louise Sarks – opens the MTC’s yet-to-be-announced 2026 season in late January at the Southbank Theatre, playing through to 28 February.

Thereafter, My Brilliant Career plays Canberra Theatre Centre from 7-15 March, Sydney Theatre Company’s Roslyn Packer Theatre from 21 March to 26 April, and the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre for Merrigong Theatre Company in Wollongong from 8-17 May.

The musical’s three interstate presentations in 2026 are buy-ins by the STC, Merrigong and Canberra Theatre Centre rather than co-productions, an MTC spokesperson confirmed for ArtsHub today.

Audacious, rebellious and feisty

Premiering in 2024 to sold-out houses, My Brilliant Career received critical acclaim and multiple five-star reviews – though ArtsHub’s review was a considered four stars and praised the production as being ‘steeped in audacity’.

Other media outlets were more effusive, with The Guardian calling the musical ‘a funny, feminist triumph,’ The Age describing My Brilliant Career as ‘an absolute cracker of a musical, as rebellious and big-hearted and moving as any I’ve seen,’ and Limelight adding, ‘This musical adaptation is as feisty and audacious as the Australian literary classic’s protagonist and author’.

The world premiere season of My Brilliant Career went on to win five 2024 Green Room Awards at the 2025 awards ceremony, including Outstanding Production, despite competing alongside some of the year’s biggest commercial musicals at the awards, such as Sunset Boulevard, Chicago and TINA – The Tina Turner Musical.

The 2026 season

On the tour making its way to Sydney, STC Artistic Director Mitchell Butel said: ‘I have loved My Brilliant Career since I saw an early development. The hard work, detail and casting magic that has gone into the production in the intervening years led to one of my favourite nights ever in a theatre when I saw the knockout Melbourne Theatre Company production. The way it rocks a literary classic – a story full of wit, charm, heartbreak and hope – into a punk period piece is pure perfection. I know Sydney audiences will fall in love with this new Australian musical as much as I have.’

Mitchell’s first STC season, following his appointment as Artistic Director in November last year, was announced this evening (Monday 15 September).

Read: Griffin and Belvoir announce new partnership and residency for 2026

My Brilliant Career’s 2026 tour will feature Kala Gare reprising her role as the protagonist Sybylla Melvyn, alongside many of the original actor-musician ensemble, together with a production design by Tony Award-winner Marg Horwell.

Other cast members confirmed as returning include Raj Labade (Harry/Peter/Ensemble), Ana Mitsikas (Grannie/Rose/Jane/Ensemble), Christina O’Neill (Mother/Helen/Mrs M’Swat/Ensemble), Cameron Bajraktarevic-Hayward (Frank/Ensemble), Victoria Falconer (Ensemble) and Jarrad Payne (Ensemble).

The creative team includes Sheridan Harbridge (Book), Dean Bryant (Book and Lyrics), Mathew Frank (Music), Anne-Louise Sarks (Director), Victoria Falconer (Musical Director/Additional Music Arrangements), Amy Campbell (Choreographer), Marg Horwell (Set and Costume Designer), Matt Scott (Lighting Designer), James Simpson (Orchestrator/Vocal Arranger), Joy Weng (Sound Designer), Miranda Middleton (Assistant Director) and Savanna Wegman (Assistant Set & Costume Designer).

Melbourne Theatre Company’s 2026 season will be launched on Tuesday 21 October.

