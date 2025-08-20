My Brilliant Career: MTC announces encore season of original musical in 2026

Melbourne Theatre Company (MTC) has announced an encore run in 2026 for original musical My Brilliant Career.

Staged in late 2024 and set in 1890s Australia, the musical was praised by ArtsHub as ‘a production steeped in audacity’ and described as ‘big and bold, not in setting or production values (which are simple and very effective), but in the adaptation and, particularly, the performances’.

My Brilliant Career – which beat off some of the year’s biggest commercial musicals to win five 2024 Green Room Awards, including Outstanding Production – marks the second time in two years the MTC has swiftly remounted a popular production. Earlier this year, MTC remounted the critically acclaimed AFL racism drama 37 by Trawlwoolway playwright Nathan Maynard, which was also staged in 2024.

ArtsHub suspects that the reason My Brilliant Career was not immediately reprogrammed for 2025 was due to the time it takes to coordinate additional production dates interstate, where co-productions or buy-ins – a theory that will be tested when the likes of Queensland Theatre, Black Swan, State Theatre Company South Australia and Sydney Theatre Company announce their 2026 seasons in the coming weeks and months.

The reimagining of Miles Franklin’s novel by Sheridan Harbridge (book), Dean Bryant (book and lyrics) and Mathew Frank (music) transforms the book’s literary heroine into a singer-songwriter for not just the 21st century, but now – this very moment. Fiercely intelligent and unapologetically ambitious, Sybylla Melvyn is wholly uninterested in the future society expects of her. Instead, she marches to the beat of her own drum, challenging class, gender and family to find her own voice.

Kala Gare and the ensemble of MTC’s 2024 production, ‘My Brilliant Career’, which returns for an encore season in 2026. Photo: Pia Johnson.

With a score blending contemporary pop, bush ballad and raucous pub rock alongside simple, striking design by Tony Award-winner Marg Horwell and directed by MTC Artistic Director and Co-CEO Anne-Louise Sarks, the original production resonated with audiences as well as critics.

‘We’re passionate about making live theatre – stories that inspire, delight, and stay with you long after the curtain falls. My Brilliant Career was as much fun to create as it is to experience,’ Sarks said in a media statement.

‘We’re thrilled to be kicking off our 2026 season with a special encore of this joyous and utterly unmissable show: we’ve taken a much-loved Australian classic and given it a bold new life. I can’t wait to welcome returning audiences back, and to see new audiences fall in love with this show,’ she added.

The 2024 run of My Brilliant Career was showered with five-star reviews, winning over audiences and critics alike. It was praised by The Guardian as a ‘funny, feminist triumph’, while The Age said, ‘An original homegrown musical that could smash it on the West End or Broadway is the holy grail of Australian musical theatre. This is it. This is the one.’

My Brilliant Career: the encore season’s cast and creatives

The encore season of the original MTC musical will be led once again by Kala Gare (SIX) as Sybylla Melvyn, joined by much of the original ensemble of actor-musicians: Raj Labade (Harry/Peter/Ensemble), Ana Mitsikas (Grannie/Rose Jane/Ensemble), Christina O’Neill (Mother/Helen/Mrs M’Swat/Ensemble), Cameron Bajraktarevic-Hayward (Frank/Ensemble), Victoria Falconer (Ensemble) and Jarrad Payne (Ensemble).

Speaking of the ensemble, our original reviewer Madeleine Swain wrote, ‘Performers who can act, sing and dance are impressive enough, but when you get one who appears to be doing all three of those things… while also playing the cello, well, that’s really something else. Take a bow, Cameron Bajraktarevic-Hayward (making his MTC debut no less).’

As well as those artists already mentioned, the creative team includes Victoria Falconer (Musical Director/Additional Music Arrangements), Amy Campbell (Choreographer), Marg Horwell (Set and Costume Designer), Matt Scott (Lighting Designer), James Simpson (Orchestrator/Vocal Arranger), Joy Weng (Sound Designer), Miranda Middleton (Assistant Director) and Savanna Wegman (Assistant Set and Costume Designer).

The encore season of My Brilliant Career runs from 23 January to 28 February 2026. Tickets are already on sale for MTC subscribers while tickets for the general public go on sale on Wednesday 27 August at 3pm.

Melbourne Theatre Company’s full 2026 program will be announced on 21 October.



