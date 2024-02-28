MUMA 2024 exhibition calendar announced

The Monash University Museum of Art (MUMA) has revealed its 2024 Artistic Program, delving into the far-reaching themes of social organisation, geopolitical currents of movement and shared historical traces.

A solo exhibition of Australian-born designer Visnja Brdar was announced earlier in the month, with the show running from 11 April to 15 June.

This will be followed by the first solo Australian exhibition of Los Angeles-based artist, Candice Lin, co-commissioned with the 24th Biennale of Sydney and UNSW Galleries. Lin’s interdisciplinary practice spans installation, sculpture, drawing, ceramics and video, with a major body of work Xternetsa shown at the 2022 Venice Biennale. Her work embodies the mystical and storytelling of natural history displays while probing into questions of colonial histories. Lin’s use of living and organic materials often disrupts and challenges the pristine gallery space.

For MUMA, Lin will present recent installation works and a new commission, exploring entangled histories, from industrial mining and Asia-Pacific trade to the sexual properties of sea slugs. This concoction of investigations will be further analysed in a publication of commissioned writing by Canadian novelist and critic, Larissa Lai. The exhibition is on view from 29 June to 7 September.

Up next at MUMA will be NP from 17-21 September, showcasing Australian-born, Amsterdam-based artist Ivan Cheng. The performative exhibition involving teenage performers addresses contemporary performance as a critical medium. Cheng’s work comments upon the gift economies and monocultural globalism implied by Santa Claus’ centralised production workshop.

New Zealand collective et al. will wrap up the year at MUMA with its first Australian survey from 5 October to 7 December. Included will be a selection of installations, films and works on paper. The collaborative network represented New Zealand at the 2005 Venice Biennale, and its practice centralises sociopolitical and philosophical reflections on ideas of power and collective thinking.

Read: Celebrating First Nations heritage through fashion

MUMA Director Dr Rebecca Coates says: ‘MUMA’s 2024 artistic program serves as a platform for fostering connection and meaningful dialogue about our place in the world. By delving into themes of global migration and the shared human experience, our 2024 program endeavours to ignite conversations that resonate widely. These are discussions that matter, as they cultivate understanding, empathy and, ultimately, positive connection within our communities and beyond.’

Currently on view at MUMA is Steven Rhall and Sung Tieu: Statecraft until 23 March; free entry.