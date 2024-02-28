News

 > News

MUMA 2024 exhibition calendar announced

Up next at MUMA: a powerhouse designer, entangled histories, performative exhibition and collective networks.
28 Feb 2024
Celina Lei
Candice Lin, ‘Lithium Sex Demons in the Factory’, 2023. Photo: Izzy Leung. A spaced washed in red lights with large-scale oval vessels standing on rustic platforms. It appears to be underground, with a foreboding ambience. To be shown at MUMA.

Visual Arts

Candice Lin, ‘Lithium Sex Demons in the Factory’, 2023. Photo: Izzy Leung.

Share Icon

The Monash University Museum of Art (MUMA) has revealed its 2024 Artistic Program, delving into the far-reaching themes of social organisation, geopolitical currents of movement and shared historical traces.

A solo exhibition of Australian-born designer Visnja Brdar was announced earlier in the month, with the show running from 11 April to 15 June.

This will be followed by the first solo Australian exhibition of Los Angeles-based artist, Candice Lin, co-commissioned with the 24th Biennale of Sydney and UNSW Galleries. Lin’s interdisciplinary practice spans installation, sculpture, drawing, ceramics and video, with a major body of work Xternetsa shown at the 2022 Venice Biennale. Her work embodies the mystical and storytelling of natural history displays while probing into questions of colonial histories. Lin’s use of living and organic materials often disrupts and challenges the pristine gallery space.

For MUMA, Lin will present recent installation works and a new commission, exploring entangled histories, from industrial mining and Asia-Pacific trade to the sexual properties of sea slugs. This concoction of investigations will be further analysed in a publication of commissioned writing by Canadian novelist and critic, Larissa Lai. The exhibition is on view from 29 June to 7 September.

Up next at MUMA will be NP from 17-21 September, showcasing Australian-born, Amsterdam-based artist Ivan Cheng. The performative exhibition involving teenage performers addresses contemporary performance as a critical medium. Cheng’s work comments upon the gift economies and monocultural globalism implied by Santa Claus’ centralised production workshop.

New Zealand collective et al. will wrap up the year at MUMA with its first Australian survey from 5 October to 7 December. Included will be a selection of installations, films and works on paper. The collaborative network represented New Zealand at the 2005 Venice Biennale, and its practice centralises sociopolitical and philosophical reflections on ideas of power and collective thinking.

Read: Celebrating First Nations heritage through fashion

MUMA Director Dr Rebecca Coates says: ‘MUMA’s 2024 artistic program serves as a platform for fostering connection and meaningful dialogue about our place in the world. By delving into themes of global migration and the shared human experience, our 2024 program endeavours to ignite conversations that resonate widely. These are discussions that matter, as they cultivate understanding, empathy and, ultimately, positive connection within our communities and beyond.’

Currently on view at MUMA is Steven Rhall and Sung Tieu: Statecraft until 23 March; free entry.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is an arts writer and editor at ArtsHub. She acquired her M.A in Art, Law and Business in New York with a B.A. in Art History and Philosophy from the University of Melbourne. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. Most recently she took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne.

Related News

Performing Arts Writing and Publishing News Digital Film Television All Arts Features Reviews Sponsored
More
ICONS. installation view of a black walled gallery with large colourful photographs hanging on the walls.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Steve McCurry ICONS, Seaworks Maritime Museum

Over 100 well-known Steve McCurry images are brought together at the Seaworks Maritime Museum this February.

Clara Copland
2024 Accelerando cohort, from L to R, Top to Bottom: Claire Darrigan, Kat Dunshea, Georgia Sustenance, Thomas Dower, Bodhi Trebilcock Taylor, Gus Crannaford, Raiyan Galvin and Courtney McMullan. Photo: Cameron Jamieson. Portrait photos of the eight Accelerando participants.
News

Opportunities and awards

Professional development for musicians, writers and creative leaders, plus grants supporting mental health at Fringe and finalists of Asia Pacific…

Celina Lei
GIRP 'Ancetral Bloodlines' fashion show 2024. Photo: Supplied. A group of First Nations models wearing designs with organic fibres and natural materials in an industrial space.
News

Celebrating First Nations heritage through fashion

The Global Indigenous Runway Project agency returns in 2024 with fashion show 'Ancestral Bloodlines'.

Clara Copland
Design News. Meindertsma. Woman in white t-shirt inspecting wool samples.
News

A trifecta of design news

Three globally celebrated designers head to Melbourne for bespoke commissions to survey exhibitions, offering a revolution for a new design…

Gina Fairley
man with blue shirt in painting studio. Jan Senbergs.
Features

Vale Jan Senbergs

A unique visual language and an ever curious mind, Jan Senbergs is farewelled by the visual arts sector.

Gina Fairley
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login