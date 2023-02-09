Money beyond a monarch

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians are respectfully advised that the following includes the names of some people who are now deceased.

In a formal statement last week (2 February), the Reserve Bank (RBA) announced that it will update the $5 note, ‘to feature a new design that honours the culture and history of the First Australians’.

The new design will replace the portrait of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, while an image of the Australian Parliament will continue to be featured on the note’s verso.

The decision has been welcomed by the Australian Republic Movement, which has described it as, ‘an important symbolic step’.

Chair of the Australian Republic Movement, Craig Foster said: ‘Australia believes in meritocracy, so the idea that someone should be on our currency by birthright is irreconcilable.’

He continued: ‘National symbols are important. They communicate to us, and the world, what we value, if and how we appreciate our own achievements, and [they] manifest a visible part of our national identity.

‘Australians deserve to see themselves.’

The banknote will take a number of years to be designed and printed, and the Reserve Bank will consult with the First Nation community on its design.

Australia’s Aboriginal welfare problem of the 60s enabled widespread theft from Indigenous artists – including designs for the one dollar note. Image: Reserve Bank of Australia.

History of First Nations on Australian currency

It will not be the first time First Nation’s culture will be represented on Australian currency.

This same week, in 1966, Australia adopted decimal currency. The $1 banknote – designed by Gordon Andrews – included figures and kangaroos inspired by Aboriginal rock paintings and the left-hand side of the note was copied from Arnhem Land artist, David Malangi Daymirringu’s bark painting, Mortuary Feast of Gurrmirringu.

Its use also became the first Aboriginal copyright dispute. At the time, the Adelaide Advertiser newspaper ‘outed’ the Reserve Bank for not seeking permission to use the painting. It was hard to track down Malangi, but in 1967 he met with H C “Nugget” Coombs, the then Reserve Bank Governor, who presented him with $1000, a medallion and a fishing kit, reports The Conversation.

History, as we all know, is complicated in Australia. In those days, Malangi was a ward of state, so he never saw the $1000 going to his guardian, the Methodist Mission at Milingimbi.

Further, Malangi’s painting had been purchased by a Czech collector, Karel Kupka, in 1963, who had given a photo of it to a friend at the RBA, who flicked it on to the note’s designer.

The RBA’s desire to celebrate Aboriginal culture on our currency continued to follow a rocky path. The next release of a banknote carrying an Aboriginal design was in 1988, with a special commemorative $10 note. On one side is a picture of an Aboriginal youth with ceremonial paint by Wayne Williams, and a Morning Star Pole by Terry Yumbulul. An agency had obtained use of the image from Yumbulul on behalf of the RBA.

But the Aboriginal community was not happy. The Morning Star Pole is culturally significant to the Galpu clan, and they criticised Yumbulul for permitting its reproduction. He said he had been ‘misled’.

The community sued the Reserve Bank for breach of copyright. However, the judge, Justice Robert French, held that the copyright had been validly assigned and that, ‘while Yumbulul may not have fully appreciated the implications of what he was doing in terms of his own cultural obligations, the agent had not engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct’.

Other representations include the $50 banknote with a portrait of author, activist, inventor, musician and preacher, David Unaipon, a Ngarrindjeri man from South Australia, and the $5 banknote, which shows the Forecourt Mosaic of new Parliament House, which is based on a Central Desert dot-style painting by Michael Nelson Jagamara titled Possum and Wallaby Dreaming.

Contemporary Australian artists who use currency

Ryan Presley

Contemporary Aboriginal/Marri Ngarr artist Ryan Presley has turned the tables and used the vernacular of currency in his artworks. In his series Blood Money (2019) he replaces the familiar portraits on our currency with Indigenous people.

On the $10 note, Dame Mary Gilmore is replaced by the poet and activist Oodgeroo Noonuccal, while Banjo Paterson is replaced by Gurindji activist and stockman Vincent Lingiari, who led the Wave Hill walk-off in 1966 – the strike for Aboriginal workers’ rights that became a critical moment in the land rights movement.

Aware of the historical legal ramifications of appropriating legal currency, Presley followed the RBA’s guidelines on banknote reproduction, and visited the RBA museum and archives. The outcome comprised oversized, meticulous detailed – and adjusted – watercolours. They have been presented on walls in exhibitions, and extended as the installation, The Blood Money Currency Exchange Terminal, first shown in a series as part of MCA’s annual Primavera exhibition in 2018/19.

‘Tender’, 2003-05 US dollars, wire, vitrines, vinyl lettering, vitrine dimensions: 220 x 360 x 150cm. Collection QAGOMA. Image: Courtesy the artist and Roslyn Oxley9 Gallery.

Fiona Hall

One of Australia’s most celebrated artists, Fiona Hall has made a number of installations that use currency. Her most celebrated are Tender (2003-2006, QAGOMA Collection), Cash Crop and the Leaf Litter series (2000-02).

In Tender, which explores the complex relationship between the natural world and human systems of value, trade and exchange, Hall has shredded thousands of US dollar bills to weave them into 86 bird nests. Many of the pieces were produced in the South Australian and Queensland Museums while observing their collections, and while on residency in Sri Lanka.

In exhibition notes from the Roslyn Oxley9 Gallery’s show, Cell Culture and Leaf Litter in October 2002, Hall challenged us with the question: ‘Money doesn’t grow on trees, or does it? Plants have played a crucial role in the history of colonisation and the development of world economies. But everything comes at a price, and now we are paying heavily for overtaxing the environment.’

In contrast, Cash Crop (1998) is an installation of carved soap and banknotes painted with botanical drawings that cover the vitrine’s floor. The following year, Hall commenced an Asialink residency in Sri Lanka where she conceived the series Leaf Litter (2000-02), which consisted of nearly 200 individual black and white leaf images painted in gouache onto the banknotes of each leaf’s country of origin. They stylistically echoed 19th century engravings and botanical studies, and a period that links colonisation with economic activity.

Abdullah M. I. Syed

Pakistan-born, Sydney-based artist Abdullah M.I. Syed often turns to material to respond to contemporary conditions. He identifies his work as an archival form of manzoom muzahamat or poetic resistance, a form of activism that seeks to combat sociopolitical conflicts, apathy and disillusionment through ideas of shared vulnerability, love, care and storytelling,’ he explains.

Abdullah M.I. Syed, from the series ‘One Thousand and One and counting’ series (2012-ongoing). Image: Courtesy the artist.

He has consistently been working with currency since 2008. Among some of those key ongoing series are: The Flying Rug sculpture series (2008-) where US dollar bills are folded into paper planes to form an Islamic geometric pattern rug; the One Thousand and One and counting series (2012-), where US dollar bills are hand-cut and transformed into an Islamic patterned tile Jali, a type of window screen used to separate private spaces from the public in Islamic countries; the Moneyscape series, which creates iconic structures and buildings to speak of power and economies, and the Currency of Love (2016) series, which are mixed media digital prints using damaged and dead leaves of the common household money plant (epipremnum aureum) interwoven and restitched with currency.

More recently Syed released a new suite of works extending his material play with currency at the last Sydney Contemporary Art Fair (2022).

‘Materials are reactive agents within my artistic processes, purposefully entangling audiences in a web of social connections and experiences,’ he told Curator Alexi Glass-Kantor in an interview.

Creating his own folding and stapling method, Syed has created a language from currency that is deeply symbolic, and poetically critiques issues of Orientalism, migration and capitalism.