News

 > News

Michael Elliott bequeaths ‘deeply personal’ ceramics collection to Shepparton Art Museum

From a ceramics collection that dates back to his teenage years, Michael Elliott has gifted 198 artworks to the Shepparton Art Museum.
28 Nov 2024 15:45
ArtsHub
SAM Artistic Director Danny Lacy and Dr. Michael Elliott. Two white man standing in a narrow corridor filled with picture frames.

Ceramic Art

SAM Artistic Director Danny Lacy and Dr Michael Elliott. Photo: Michael Pham.

Share Icon

Michael Elliott, Naarm/Melbourne-based collector and lecturer at Swinburne University of Technology and RMIT, has bequeathed 198 ceramics artworks from his private collection to the Shepparton Art Museum (SAM) in regional Victoria.

The local ceramics devotee has amassed his collection over the past 50 years, starting from his early teenage years visiting antique shops in South Yarra and, later, buying directly from local Melbourne studio potters. This significant bequest is not the first time Elliott has shared his passion with a public institution; he previously donated artworks to the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) and the Art Gallery of Ballarat, including pieces by Stephen Benwell and John Glover.

While SAM already boasts a strong ceramics collection, this donation will add 28 artists not yet represented to its holding, including works by Enrique Tochez Anderson, Barbara Swarbrick, and Dawn Ngala Wheeler (the Hermannsburg Potters). Other pieces from celebrated ceramic artists such as Vipoo Srivilasa, Stephen Benwell, Gwyn Hanssen Pigott, Milton Moon AM and Greg Daly will also join SAM’s Collection, a selection of which is on view in the Museum’s ceramics showcase on Level 3.

SAM Artistic Director Danny Lacy describes the bequest as “a rare and generous gift” and of intimate significance to Elliott. “Michael’s relationship with each artwork in his collection is deeply personal, often having acquired the work directly from the artists, who were also his friends,” says Lacy.

He continues, “This collection is living, and full of warmth – we hope that whenever these objects are out on display, we can convey to our visitors Michael’s joy of collecting and of being surrounded by these artworks. With the growth of representation of artists in our collection, this acquisition expands our storytelling capacity to truly reflect practices and trends of Australian and international ceramic artists.”

Read: Craft and design curators on artists to watch

SAM has established itself as a forerunner in the sector through its Australian ceramics collection, which is one of the most significant in regional Australia. The Museum is home to the Sidney Myer Fund Australian Ceramics Award and the Indigenous Ceramic Award, and is currently exhibiting Big Ceramic Energy, curated from the SAM collection.

ArtsHub

Built upon a proud 24-year heritage, ArtsHub is Australia's leading independent online resource dedicated to the world of the arts. Our passionate team actively pursues a vision of being a world-class arts and culture publishing, media and marketplace business that significantly contributes to developing a dynamic, diverse and prosperous arts industry.

Related News

Performing Arts News Writing and Publishing Film Digital All Arts Television Features Reviews Museums
More
ceramic sculptures on timber palettes in gallery space with windows. Vipoo Srivilasa
Reviews

Exhibition review: re/JOY, Vipoo Srivilasa, Australian Design Centre

Vipoo Srivilasa reclaims memory-laden objects in a genuine body of ceramic works that celebrate the individual and community.

Gina Fairley
Australia’s largest street art collection will be on view. Hush Seductress, 2012 (detail). A graffiti work featuring a female figure at the centre wearing a dress made out of different graffiti tags.
News

Free opportunity to see Australia’s largest Banksy collection and over 100 street artworks

Be the first to see Banksy’s new work and Australia’s biggest collection of street art.

ArtsHub
Audio-visual artist Robin Fox announced as Melbourne Recital Centre's 2025 Artist-in-Residence. Image: 'Constellation', 2021. Photo: Supplied.
News

Opportunities and awards

Calling for wearable art entries, international residencies now open, plus winners of NT Performing Arts Awards and more!

Celina Lei
Art Gallery South Australia Radical Textiles: installation view of a visual art exhibition showing largescale textile mural works.
Features

Radical Textiles blockbuster poses hard questions around supposedly ‘soft’ medium

The Art Gallery of South Australia’s blockbuster exhibition doesn’t hold back in showcasing artists who have used textiles to proudly,…

Jo Pickup
Exterior view of colonial building with palm trees. QUT Art Museum
News

QUT Art Museum told to cancel 2025 programming

A lack of vision will destroy one of Australia’s great university galleries, for marginal cost savings comparably.

Gina Fairley
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login