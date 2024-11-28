Michael Elliott bequeaths ‘deeply personal’ ceramics collection to Shepparton Art Museum

Michael Elliott, Naarm/Melbourne-based collector and lecturer at Swinburne University of Technology and RMIT, has bequeathed 198 ceramics artworks from his private collection to the Shepparton Art Museum (SAM) in regional Victoria.

The local ceramics devotee has amassed his collection over the past 50 years, starting from his early teenage years visiting antique shops in South Yarra and, later, buying directly from local Melbourne studio potters. This significant bequest is not the first time Elliott has shared his passion with a public institution; he previously donated artworks to the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) and the Art Gallery of Ballarat, including pieces by Stephen Benwell and John Glover.

While SAM already boasts a strong ceramics collection, this donation will add 28 artists not yet represented to its holding, including works by Enrique Tochez Anderson, Barbara Swarbrick, and Dawn Ngala Wheeler (the Hermannsburg Potters). Other pieces from celebrated ceramic artists such as Vipoo Srivilasa, Stephen Benwell, Gwyn Hanssen Pigott, Milton Moon AM and Greg Daly will also join SAM’s Collection, a selection of which is on view in the Museum’s ceramics showcase on Level 3.

SAM Artistic Director Danny Lacy describes the bequest as “a rare and generous gift” and of intimate significance to Elliott. “Michael’s relationship with each artwork in his collection is deeply personal, often having acquired the work directly from the artists, who were also his friends,” says Lacy.

He continues, “This collection is living, and full of warmth – we hope that whenever these objects are out on display, we can convey to our visitors Michael’s joy of collecting and of being surrounded by these artworks. With the growth of representation of artists in our collection, this acquisition expands our storytelling capacity to truly reflect practices and trends of Australian and international ceramic artists.”

SAM has established itself as a forerunner in the sector through its Australian ceramics collection, which is one of the most significant in regional Australia. The Museum is home to the Sidney Myer Fund Australian Ceramics Award and the Indigenous Ceramic Award, and is currently exhibiting Big Ceramic Energy, curated from the SAM collection.