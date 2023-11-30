News

LUME not Louvre? Leonardo da Vinci up next for immersive spectacular

Viewers will receive an intimate encounter with Leonardo da Vinci's 'Mona Lisa' on THE LUME's big screens – closer than you'll ever get at the Louvre Museum.
30 Nov 2023
Celina Lei
Leonardo da Vinci – 500 Years of Genius. Image is massive gallery space with scattered viewers and a huge all taken up with a Renaissance painting of Christ and the last Supper and another of the Mona Lisa.

‘Leonardo da Vinci – 500 Years of Genius’ coming soon at THE LUME, Melbourne. Photo: Supplied.

Grande Experiences, the creator behind the immersive experience Van Gogh and Connection, is back to bring the next famed artist to the big screens in its 3000-square metre multisensory gallery, THE LUME.

Leonardo da Vinci – 500 Years of Genius will open on 16 March 2024 at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre. THE LUME will offer visitors the opportunity to step inside world famous artworks, including Mona Lisa (1503) and The Last Supper (1495–1498) presented in colossal scale. It’s an intimate and rare opportunity to encounter Mona Lisa without the crowd at the Louvre, where the original painting is held.

Yet, a special feature of this immersive experience will ensure that visitors are also informed on the mysteries and significance of da Vinci’s most famous artwork. Mona Lisa Revealed showcases the work of the famous French optical engineer, Pascal Cotte, consultant to the Louvre Museum, whose research revealed previously hidden details in the painting. Cotte invented a multispectral camera that is able to scan from ultraviolet through to infrared. ‘The results shatter many myths and alter our vision of Leonardo’s masterpiece forever,’ says Cotte. In Mona Lisa Revealed, visitors will encounter the only exact 360-degree replica of Mona Lisa that exists in the world, with the work’s front, back and sides revealed through Cotte’s 240 million-pixel multispectral camera.

Leonardo da Vinci – 500 Years of Genius presents a chronological narrative that travels through the streets of Florence, the canals of Venice and the grandeur of Milan to recreate the ambiance of the Renaissance. It aims to present the life and the human side of Leonardo da Vinci.

An artist, inventor, scientist, philosopher and musician, da Vinci’s imagination and creativity surpassed many in his time; his pioneering contributions in architecture, engineering and flight laid the foundations for many modern innovations.

With this in mind, this new immersive blockbuster will bring to life the machine inventions from his notebooks. The visual and aural sensation in Leonardo da Vinci – 500 Years of Genius will be accompanied by 50 machine inventions crafted by and on loan from the Museo Leonardo da Vinci in Rome, Italy. Skilled Italian artisans were commissioned to study and construct a range of inventions from da Vinci’s sketches, where possible using techniques and materials that would have been available to the artist himself in 15th century Italy. Among them will be flying machine concepts that predate the realisation of human flight by more than 400 years.

Read: Exhibition review: Works of Nature: Marshmallow Laser Feast, ACMI

Bruce Peterson, owner and CEO of THE LUME Melbourne, says: ‘Leonardo da Vinci’s contributions to art, science and innovation are immeasurable and continue to shape our modern world. We aim to provide a unique and immersive experience that not only celebrates the genius of Leonardo, but also underscores the relevance of his ideas in the contemporary landscape. As a pioneer in bridging art and technology, THE LUME Melbourne is honoured to bring Leonardo’s legacy to life in a way that engages, inspires and resonates with audiences of all ages.’

Da Vinci’s contemporaries will also make an appearance in the exhibition, from Botticelli’s ethereal The Birth of Venus to Michelangelo’s transcendent Sistine Chapel ceiling, and the gripping works of Caravaggio and Artemisia Gentileschi.

THE LUME Melbourne’s current experience, Connection, will be open until 4 February with the new addition of First Nations expert tours, before Leonardo da Vinci – 500 Years of Genius takes over the space in March next year. Tickets.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is an arts writer and editor at ArtsHub. She acquired her M.A in Art, Law and Business in New York with a B.A. in Art History and Philosophy from the University of Melbourne. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. Most recently she took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram: @lleizy_

