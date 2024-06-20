Landmark first with new triennial, Aotearoa Contemporary

Today (20 June), Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki (AAG) has announced a new partnership with iwi (tribe) Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei. The partnership will mark the first time an iwi has financially supported a national arts exhibition in New Zealand.

The exhibition itself also signals a first. Aotearoa Contemporary is a new triennial contemporary art exhibition for Aotearoa that focuses on showcasing new artists across the country.

This inaugural edition, opening 6 July, has been curated by Cameron Ah Loo-Matamua, Natasha Conland and Ane Tonga, with support from artist Ruth Ha.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Director of Auckland Art Gallery Kirsten Lacy says the Gallery ‘is thrilled to partner with Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei to present a new generation of talented artists and showcase Aotearoa New Zealand’s diverse artistic environment’.

First Nations partnership

A spokesperson from AAG tells ArtsHub: ‘This partnership is significant for the Gallery as Ngāti Whātua Orākei is the tangata whenua of the land which the Gallery is located.’

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust Deputy Chair, Ngarimu Blair explains further, ‘Our tupuna, Apihai Te Kawau, gifted 3000 acres of land on the Waitematā on 18 September in 1840 to become a city that welcomed people, cultures and ideas from afar.

‘Our relationship with Auckland Art Gallery is founded on the shared goal to foster the arts reflective of our multicultural community in Aotearoa.’

More on Aotearoa Contemporary

Scheduled to run every three years, the exhibition emphasises artists who have not shown at the Gallery before. Lacy says, ‘The exhibition provides ongoing representation and pathways for new artistic voices, bolstering the future resilience of New Zealand art. Aotearoa needs a contemporary art triennial and it now has one.’

Twenty-seven artists will present 22 compelling new projects, which stretch across painting, textiles, sculpture, ceramics and photography.

Curator, Pacific Art, Cameron Ah Loo-Matamua says: ‘From Ruth Ige’s enigmatic blue paintings of anonymous figures, to the art collective The Killing’s installation of supersized soft toys in a state of play, there is something for everyone in this exhibition.’

Ah Loo-Matamua adds that among the ambitious new commissions is a three-channel video by Qianye and Qianhe Lin featuring mythology set in both Hailing Island (off the coast of China) and Aotearoa.

Performance is also a key to the new triennial. Senior Curator, Contemporary Art, Natasha Conland explains: ‘Aotearoa Contemporary reveals a new cluster of artists who work afresh with ritual and storytelling, mythology, rhythm, indigenous space and materials. There is also a special emphasis on art’s relationship with choreography through the commission of four dance works.’

Those new performances are: Pelenakeke Brown’s Is this a performance 1+2, 2024; Xin Ji’s Doco Dance, 2024; Amit Noy’s piece Errant, 2024; and Jahra Wasasala’s performance DRA, 2024.

The exhibition is running in conjunction with New Zealand’s leading arts award The Walters Prize.

Aotearoa Contemporary is showing at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki from 6 July through to 20 October. It is a free exhibition.

Artists featured in Aotearoa Contemporary

Emerita Baik, Leo Baldwin-Ramult, Heidi Brickell, Pelenakeke Brown, Jack Hadley, Ruth Ige, Hannah Ireland, Xin Ji, Reece King, Qianye Lin and Qianhe Lin, Te Ara Minhinnick, Ammon Ngakuru, Amit Noy, Sung Hwan Bobby Park, Meg Porteous, Maungarongo (Ron) Te Kawa, Tyrone Te Waa, The Killing (collective), Anh Trân, Manuha’apai Vaeatangitau, Jahra Wasasala and George Watson.