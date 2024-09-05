News

 > News

Kip Williams signs off as Artistic Director with STC 2025 season announcement

The STC's 2025 season features some Australian classics, returning and interstate hits, plus some intriguing debuts.
5 Sep 2024 14:59
Madeleine Swain
Pamela Rabe, will co-conceive and direct a new production of Beckett's 'Happy Days' with Nick Schlieper. A woman with black hair streaked with white is covered with bits of rubbish, cast offs of material and other detritus.

Theatre

Pamela Rabe, will co-conceive and direct a new production of Beckett’s ‘Happy Days’ with Nick Schlieper. Photo: Rene Vaile.

Share Icon

Last night (4 September) Kip Williams, the outgoing Artistic Director of Sydney Theatre Company (STC) announced the line-up for his eighth and final season of plays with the company. In a clear move towards centring local voices, eight of the 12 plays commissioned are by Australian writers, something Williams says gives him particular pleasure, stating that he was ‘thrilled’ to be able to do so and singling out a couple of particular highlights.

‘Two new STC commissions that I’m particularly proud to be announcing are STC Patrick White Fellow Joanna Murray-Smith’s return to the engrossing world of Patricia Highsmith with a brand new adaptation of The Talented Mr Ripley and, following her sublime adaptations of Ruth Park’s The Harp in the South and Playing Beatie Bow, Kate Mulvany will bring to life another beloved Australian classic, The Shiralee by D’Arcy Niland,’ said Williams.

Other notable productions in the line-up included the return of Australian theatre veteran and national treasure Nancye Hayes. Following her Sydney Theatre Award-winning appearance in the Hayes Theatre Company’s production of A Little Night Music last year, the 81-year-old will return to the STC to star as the feisty grandmother Vera Joseph, in a new production of Amy Herzog’s 2011 Off-Broadway hit, the Pulitzer Prize shortlisted 4000 Miles. Directed by the STC’s resident director Kenneth Moraleda, this will be Hayes’ first outing with the STC in two decades.

Veteran star Nancye Hayes with Shiv Palekar in '4000 Miles'.An elderly glamorous woman with blond hair and a brown vest over a white jumper sits looking at the camera. Behind her a darker skinned young man in a blue shirt leans on the back of her chair looking over his shoulder at the camera.
Veteran star Nancye Hayes with Shiv Palekar in ‘4000 Miles’. Photo: Derek Henderson.

Another beloved local female actor will be making her STC debut in the 2025 season. The ever busy Rebecca Gibney, who is soon to be seen on our screens in the New Zealand murder mystery A Remarkable Place To Die, will be swapping the grandeur of the Queenstown mountains for the confines of an imagined Vermont community centre, in Annie Baker’s Circle Mirror Transformation, which won an Obie Award for Best New American play when it opened Off-Broadway back in 2009.

The STC version will be directed by Dean Bryant, who is also back at the helm of Tom Gleisner and Katie Weston’s hugely popular musical, Bloom, after steering the Melbourne Theatre Company production to sell-out success when it premiered in Melbourne in the middle of last year.

Also crossing the border from Melbourne is Red Stitch Actors’ Theatre’s breakout hit, Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, starring real life partners Kat Stewart (making another STC debut) and David Whiteley in the roles made famous on screen by Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton. Having already transferred to Melbourne’s Comedy Theatre following its sold-out run at Red Stitch’s tiny theatre in St Kilda, the Sarah Goodes directed production will now head to Sydney for a season at the Roslyn Packer Theatre from 7 November to 14 December 2025.

Will McDonald follows in the footsteps of actors like Alain Delon, Matt Damon and Andrew Scott when he appears in 'The Talented Mr Ripley'. A black and white headshot of a sneering young man in a beige jacket and white shirt, holding his chin up and looking disdainfully at the camera.
Will McDonald follows in the footsteps of actors like Alain Delon, Matt Damon and Andrew Scott when he appears in ‘The Talented Mr Ripley’. Photo Derek Henderson.

Aside from these Pulitzer-winning and nominated US dramatists on show, the local writing talent includes Joanna Murray-Smith returning to the STC to reunite with (busy) resident director Sarah Goodes and reflect the zeitgeist with a new adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s classic, The Talented Mr Ripley. There’s no word yet as to whether the entire stage will be rendered in black and white, although it’s safe to say that Heartbreak High‘s Will McDonald will have big shoes to fill after the stunning portrayal from Andrew Scott in the recent Netflix version.

And talking of stories that keep coming back, the recent six-part TV series adaptation of Joan Lindsay’s perennial favourite paves the way for a stage version of Picnic at Hanging Rock, adapted by Tom Wright and directed by Ian Michael.

In a similar vein Kate Mulvany will be adapting and appearing in another Australian staple, The Shiralee. Directed by Jessica Arthur and also featuring Josh McConville, Aaron Pedersen and Ziggy Resnick, the play will open in the Sydney Opera House Drama Theatre in October 2025.

Merlynn Tong and Kimi Tsukakoshi in 'Congratulations, Get Rich!'. Two young women of Asian appearance , one wearing black latex and holding a microphone stand and the other seated and wearing a red cheongsam. They are both looking at the camera. One has her elbow leaning on the shoulder of the other and they are in front of a messy and colourful backdrop.
Merlynn Tong and Kimi Tsukakoshi in ‘Congratulations, Get Rich!’. Photo: Derek Henderson.

And other interstate collaborations include the theatrical ménage à trois production between the STC, Brisbane’s La Boite and Singapore Repertory Theatre – Congratulations, Get Rich! by Merlynn Tong, which will be directed by Courtney Stewart.

A collaboration closer to home will be Whitefella Yella Tree, co-directed by Griffin Theatre Company’s Artistic Director Declan Green and Wiradjuri and Worimi theatremaker, Amy Sole.

Meanwhile another glorious veteran Pamela Rabe gets her teeth into Beckett with a new production of Happy Days that sees her collaborating with lighting whizz Nick Schlieper in the conception and direction of the play. Schlieper’s recent STC hits include lighting the Kip Williams directed Gothic trilogy The Picture of Dorian GrayStrange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde and Dracula.

Joseph Althouse will appear in 'Whitefella Yella Tree'. A young dark skinned man with long dark hair sits on the floor with one leg up and knee bent, wearing yellow socks, white T shirt and runners and jeans. In front of the plywood backdrop behind him and next to him is a model of a thin leafless tree.
Joseph Althouse will appear in ‘Whitefella Yella Tree’. Photo: Derek Henderson.

Return hits include Heather Mitchell in her award-winning role as Ruth Bader Ginsburg in RBG: Of Many, One, directed by Suzie Miller and directed by Priscilla Jackman and Verity Laughton’s adaptation of Pip Williams’ popular book The Dictionary of Lost Words. This production, directed by Jessica Arthur, premiered at the State Theatre of South Australia before touring to the Sydney Opera House last October. It will now be restaged with Ksenja Logos as a returning cast member at the Roslyn Packer Theatre in March.

Williams is scheduled to step down from the role of Artistic Director in November, with Mitchell Butel already announced as his successor. Announcing his final program for the STC, he concluded, ‘I am so thankful for the opportunity to program and present eight seasons of theatre in my time as Artistic Director. This is by no means the end of my connection with this Company that I love so much, but for now, please accept my heartfelt gratitude for this special time we have shared in the theatre together.’

For full details of the 2025 season and dates of all shows.

Madeleine Swain

Madeleine Swain is ArtsHub’s managing editor. Originally from England where she trained as an actor, she has over 25 years’ experience as a writer, editor and film reviewer in print, television, radio and online. She is also currently Vice Chair of JOY Media.

Related News

Reviews Visual Arts Writing and Publishing News Film Digital Television All Arts Features Music
More
A kitchen scene. Two women are on the left at a table, one seated, another perched on the table. A man is on the right, riding a tiny child's tricycle. The Children.
Reviews

Theatre review: The Children, Heath Ledger Theatre, WA

Environmental disaster and the rocky affairs of the heart are braided in this production.

Arjun Rajkhowa
Two woman are enshrouded in darkness. The one on the left, who has short dark hair, is holding a lamp. The other one has long white hair. The Turn of the Screw by Hayes Theatre.
Reviews

Opera review: The Turn of the Screw, Hayes Theatre

Director Craig Baldwin and the Hayes Theatre Co breathe new life into a Benjamin Britten classic.

Peter Hackney
Anna Yen plays Mrs Chen in ‘AI May’, an elderly migrant mother grappling with grief in an increasingly lonely society. An elderly Asian woman wearing a sage coloured hoodie is holding a burning incense in her hands, she appears to be praying with her eyes closed.
News

A diasporic theatrical take on AI, with an Asian immigrant mother in futuristic Brisbane

In a new bilingual theatre production, an immigrant mother seeks solace in a humanoid following the death of her daughter.

Celina Lei
A woman prepares for an acting school audition.
Features

Are auditions for acting schools fair?

Auditions at acting schools have become a mini industry. But many are concerned about the practice's economics and accessibility.

David Burton
A render of Laak Boorndap, the new urban garden being built as part of the Melbourne Arts Precinct Transformation.
News

New urban garden, Laak Boorndap, revealed for Melbourne Arts Precinct

Situated on an elevated deck, the 18,000 square metres of parkland will provide a quick, accessible and safe connection from…

Richard Watts
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login