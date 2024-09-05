Kip Williams signs off as Artistic Director with STC 2025 season announcement

Last night (4 September) Kip Williams, the outgoing Artistic Director of Sydney Theatre Company (STC) announced the line-up for his eighth and final season of plays with the company. In a clear move towards centring local voices, eight of the 12 plays commissioned are by Australian writers, something Williams says gives him particular pleasure, stating that he was ‘thrilled’ to be able to do so and singling out a couple of particular highlights.

‘Two new STC commissions that I’m particularly proud to be announcing are STC Patrick White Fellow Joanna Murray-Smith’s return to the engrossing world of Patricia Highsmith with a brand new adaptation of The Talented Mr Ripley and, following her sublime adaptations of Ruth Park’s The Harp in the South and Playing Beatie Bow, Kate Mulvany will bring to life another beloved Australian classic, The Shiralee by D’Arcy Niland,’ said Williams.

Other notable productions in the line-up included the return of Australian theatre veteran and national treasure Nancye Hayes. Following her Sydney Theatre Award-winning appearance in the Hayes Theatre Company’s production of A Little Night Music last year, the 81-year-old will return to the STC to star as the feisty grandmother Vera Joseph, in a new production of Amy Herzog’s 2011 Off-Broadway hit, the Pulitzer Prize shortlisted 4000 Miles. Directed by the STC’s resident director Kenneth Moraleda, this will be Hayes’ first outing with the STC in two decades.

Veteran star Nancye Hayes with Shiv Palekar in ‘4000 Miles’. Photo: Derek Henderson.

Another beloved local female actor will be making her STC debut in the 2025 season. The ever busy Rebecca Gibney, who is soon to be seen on our screens in the New Zealand murder mystery A Remarkable Place To Die, will be swapping the grandeur of the Queenstown mountains for the confines of an imagined Vermont community centre, in Annie Baker’s Circle Mirror Transformation, which won an Obie Award for Best New American play when it opened Off-Broadway back in 2009.

The STC version will be directed by Dean Bryant, who is also back at the helm of Tom Gleisner and Katie Weston’s hugely popular musical, Bloom, after steering the Melbourne Theatre Company production to sell-out success when it premiered in Melbourne in the middle of last year.

Also crossing the border from Melbourne is Red Stitch Actors’ Theatre’s breakout hit, Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, starring real life partners Kat Stewart (making another STC debut) and David Whiteley in the roles made famous on screen by Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton. Having already transferred to Melbourne’s Comedy Theatre following its sold-out run at Red Stitch’s tiny theatre in St Kilda, the Sarah Goodes directed production will now head to Sydney for a season at the Roslyn Packer Theatre from 7 November to 14 December 2025.

Will McDonald follows in the footsteps of actors like Alain Delon, Matt Damon and Andrew Scott when he appears in ‘The Talented Mr Ripley’. Photo Derek Henderson.

Aside from these Pulitzer-winning and nominated US dramatists on show, the local writing talent includes Joanna Murray-Smith returning to the STC to reunite with (busy) resident director Sarah Goodes and reflect the zeitgeist with a new adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s classic, The Talented Mr Ripley. There’s no word yet as to whether the entire stage will be rendered in black and white, although it’s safe to say that Heartbreak High‘s Will McDonald will have big shoes to fill after the stunning portrayal from Andrew Scott in the recent Netflix version.

And talking of stories that keep coming back, the recent six-part TV series adaptation of Joan Lindsay’s perennial favourite paves the way for a stage version of Picnic at Hanging Rock, adapted by Tom Wright and directed by Ian Michael.

In a similar vein Kate Mulvany will be adapting and appearing in another Australian staple, The Shiralee. Directed by Jessica Arthur and also featuring Josh McConville, Aaron Pedersen and Ziggy Resnick, the play will open in the Sydney Opera House Drama Theatre in October 2025.

Merlynn Tong and Kimi Tsukakoshi in ‘Congratulations, Get Rich!’. Photo: Derek Henderson.

And other interstate collaborations include the theatrical ménage à trois production between the STC, Brisbane’s La Boite and Singapore Repertory Theatre – Congratulations, Get Rich! by Merlynn Tong, which will be directed by Courtney Stewart.

A collaboration closer to home will be Whitefella Yella Tree, co-directed by Griffin Theatre Company’s Artistic Director Declan Green and Wiradjuri and Worimi theatremaker, Amy Sole.

Meanwhile another glorious veteran Pamela Rabe gets her teeth into Beckett with a new production of Happy Days that sees her collaborating with lighting whizz Nick Schlieper in the conception and direction of the play. Schlieper’s recent STC hits include lighting the Kip Williams directed Gothic trilogy The Picture of Dorian Gray, Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde and Dracula.

Joseph Althouse will appear in ‘Whitefella Yella Tree’. Photo: Derek Henderson.

Return hits include Heather Mitchell in her award-winning role as Ruth Bader Ginsburg in RBG: Of Many, One, directed by Suzie Miller and directed by Priscilla Jackman and Verity Laughton’s adaptation of Pip Williams’ popular book The Dictionary of Lost Words. This production, directed by Jessica Arthur, premiered at the State Theatre of South Australia before touring to the Sydney Opera House last October. It will now be restaged with Ksenja Logos as a returning cast member at the Roslyn Packer Theatre in March.

Williams is scheduled to step down from the role of Artistic Director in November, with Mitchell Butel already announced as his successor. Announcing his final program for the STC, he concluded, ‘I am so thankful for the opportunity to program and present eight seasons of theatre in my time as Artistic Director. This is by no means the end of my connection with this Company that I love so much, but for now, please accept my heartfelt gratitude for this special time we have shared in the theatre together.’

For full details of the 2025 season and dates of all shows.