Independent education and public access are the future of glass art

With the TAFE system largely eroded and universities increasingly strapped for funding, studio-based learning is under pressure. But in a inner north Melbourne suburb a new independent project is on the table, offering an alternative for glass artists.

Melbourne glassblower, Ruth Allen, recently announced plans for r.a.g.e (Ruth Allen/Glass Epicentre), a multifunction learning space and glass studio in Coburg North, Melbourne.

There are very few independent art education facilities today, and even fewer facilities to learn the skills of working with glass as a creative material. The only strong offerings are in Adelaide with the JamFactory, and Canberra with the Canberra Glassworks.

r.a.g.e fills a gap in the Melbourne scene, which has an established glass community and growing need.

Allen spoke at the recent Ausglass Conference in Poatina, Tasmania, where ArtsHub caught up with her to learn more about this offering and shift in thinking.

A new model for a next generation

Nearly a decade ago, Allen set up a warehouse-style studio in Coburg North. With land becoming available adjacent to the property, it presented an idea to rebrand that endeavour and to expand it.

“I think one of the advantages is that I started really small, and it’s grown incrementally. I haven’t tried to do something big [or] fast, so along the way, I’ve learned about running a business,” Allen tells ArtsHub.

“I’m not trained in that way. It’s all intuitive, but I’ve had to survive all the way along, and so I’m agile to the moment, and part of the growth of the business is responding to the climate of the times,” she adds.

For years, people have asked ‘I really want to learn more. How can I learn?’ And I’ve always said ‘Go to Canberra (Glassworks).’ But then Canberra started to fail on its deliverance in respect to hands-on skill.”

Allen continues: “There is a real gap between that workshop [learning] and the university space. You’ve been hooked through a workshop, and you’ve done a couple, but then the next step really is going to university.”

For now, filling that gap is the vision.

Building craft infrastructure for public demand

Architectural view of proposed public spaces of r.a.g.e, Melbourne. Image: Supplied.

“I think COVID catapulted what I’m doing,” says Allen. “People became aware that it was really important to live with things that they loved, rather than IKEA versions. And second to that, people wanted experiences. So, coming out of COVID, they were booking into workshops, left, right and centre.”

The demand lent into the need for more staff.

“Because you are only as good as your team – and that’s incredibly frustrating because there is a shortage of skilled assistants – I think a part of my operation has always been to teach the people around me who are interested in being involved,” she says.

“I actually used to do everything, no kidding, all of the admin, all of the promotion, all of the making, mixed batch [glass for the furnace], but that’s unsustainable. You have to create something that’s attractive to get the skilled help. So, at some point, there’s a vote of confidence, that you have enough workshops coming through that you can bring somebody in.

“At the moment, we’re getting people who are makers, young makers, interested in glass, but because they have to pay their own way it’s a challenge,” she explains. Allen offers her trainee program at cost, to try to support emerging glass artists.

Understanding the business model and money mix

Architectural view of façade of r.a.g.e, a new glass studio in Melbourne. Image: Supplied.

For any creative business funding is a challenge, and it stems back to how you set up your organisation in the first place. Do you take the not-for-profit path so you can apply for grants, or do you set up a profit-driven business model and diversify the offerings and revenue streams?

Allen tells ArtsHub, “Being a private business and having extraordinary overheads, my philosophy is lots of eggs and lots of baskets. It’s the only way it’s going to survive.”

She continues: “I think that it’s unrealistic to think of the core business as a not-for-profit, because that’s not really how it’s set up. I have my own art practice, and then my professional employees have their own art practice.”

The studio works a lot with designers and architects to actualise their projects, she adds, and the new space will also include a retail space and an exhibition space.

“The trainee program, however, I can see becoming a non-profit bubble under the umbrella of what we do,” Allen says. “That’s what’s needed there – to subsidise those participants – as it’s an unrealistic ask to have them paying their own way. It will have its own administration body.”

r.a.g.e has now launched an appeal in partnership with the Australian Cultural Fund. “That means that anybody on the planet can make a tax-deductible donation to our project. It runs for 12 months, and will finish in early 2026. We’re trying to raise 330,000 through that, which, in the scheme of things, is not significant, but necessary.”

From financial sustainability to climate sustainability

Sustainability is a huge creep that’s happening in the art sector. And, let’s face it, art glass production is probably one of the least sustainable mediums in the creative sector.

Allen says the sector is also shifting.

“In recent years, at least the last 10, there’s been a consciousness about fossil fuel and the fact that our industry uses those energy sources. We’re doing fantastic things in that area by transferring to electric, which is a slow process. Because our next facility is purpose-built, it’s been designed to have maximum solar absorption, and we’re also doing quite clever things with water reticulation through all of our cold working equipment, and then recuperating the furnace heat during winter.”

Allen adds: “I think one of the most important sustainable considerations is human fatigue, and we’ve designed a garden out the back, which will oxygenate the air via funnels into the workspace, as oxygen is depleted by the equipment.“

The proposed workshop has been designed by emerging architect Hannah Wilson.

And the timeline?

Allen tells ArtsHub: “There are lots of tendrils out there, let’s say, and I think we just act in faith every day.”

The site for r.a.g.e is secured, the architectural plans complete and the building is to start in 2025 pending seed finance. It is aiming to open in 2026.

“Once we have the facility, then we will have this growth spurt. We’ll have to employ several people. I’ve gone slowly, and I think that’s to my advantage,” explains Allen.

“So what’s happening now is that we are morphing – the administration team are already Epicentre minded. The work on the studio floor is really busy, because people are attracted to the success on the horizon that hasn’t happened yet. It becomes this dangling carrot where they want to be involved.

“We’ll move in, and then we’ll have to start to separate the income streams, and then each aspect of the business will grow and look after themselves,” she says.

“I’ve always believed that you can make money out of what we do, even though I’ve only ever stayed afloat,” concluded Allen. “But, hallelujah, I’ve stayed afloat.”

r.a.g.e is located at 10 Hossack Avenue, Coburg North (Vic)

The 2025 Ausglass Conference was presented in Poatina, Tasmania, from 14-16 February.