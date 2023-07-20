Incognito art sale where everything goes for $100

News

More than 3500 works are still up for grabs from the Incognito Art Show, with funds going to two studios supporting artists with disability.
20 Jul 2023
ArtsHub
A wall filled with colourful images in A5 size. Standing in front is a person with long brown hair and a brown jacket.

Icognito Art Show 2023 in-person event at Verona Gallery. Photo: Courtesy of Studio A.

Dubbed as “Australia’s biggest charity art sale”, Incognito Art Show presents over 3500 original artworks each with a set price of $100. The online sale accepts submissions from all comers, with over 2000 amateur and professional artists signing up this year.

An in-person event was held on Sunday 16 July when over 2000 pieces out of a total 5000-plus submitted found new homes for a good cause. Incognito Art Show will only reveal the name of the artist once an artwork is bought, and those unveiled so far include Laura Jones, Eliza Gosse, Abdul Abdullah, Joan Ross, Jason Phu, Marisa Purcell, Jessica Nothdurft, Miranda Hine and more.

Profits are donated to Studio A and Little Orange Studio, two arts companies supporting artists with disability. Funds will be used to engage more artists through programming, help pave professional pathways and showcase the amount of talent in our communities.

Incognito Art Show was established in 2021 with the aim of financially supporting non-profit organisations, providing opportunities to emerging artists and inspiring a new generation of art collectors who buy what they love rather than simply work from a big name.

This year’s artist submissions range from textile works to collages, drawing to painting and more. The subjects presented are equally diverse, including portraits, still-lifes, landscapes, and abstract works. All pieces are A5 in size.

Read: A new trend: artist car boot sales

Incognito Art Show co-Founder Dave Liston says: ‘Two thousand pieces sold in the in-person sale was a great success, but now the work begins.

‘Incognito has grown to such a scale that our online sale is the biggest element to the show. We’ll be hoping to sell out and encourage all art lovers from around Australia to get on the website and start building their own wish lists.’

All works are sold on a first-come-first-served basis and buyers can purchase up to three artworks each.

The Incognito Art Show online sale began at 6pm last night (Thursday 20 July) and will remain open until the works are sold out.

