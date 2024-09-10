Inaugural First Nations Board for the arts announced

It feels as if it has been a long time in coming, but in extremely welcome news the Albanese Labor Government announced yesterday (9 September) the appointment of 10 members to the new First Nations Board – the first of its kind, to support and promote Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander arts practice.

It follows the passage of legislation earlier this year to establish First Nations Arts as a new part of Creative Australia, and measures set out in Revive.

The 10 members of the Board, including two co-Chairs, will deliver broad representation across theatre, visual arts, television, film, dance and governance.

Minister for the Arts, Tony Burke, said, ‘This Board will ensure that the decisions and investments to support First Nations arts are guided by First Nations people, protocols and principles.’

First Nations Arts will receive funding over the next four years, commencing with the 2024-25 financial year.

Burke continued that the Board will ‘amplify the voices of First Nations people and support self-determination in the telling of their stories’ and that ‘each member brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will enable them to make pivotal contributions to supporting and empowering First Nations artists and arts workers’.

The 10 inaugural First Nations Board Members

Rachael Maza AM (co-Chair) – a Yidinji and Meriam woman and the current Artistic Director and co-Chief Executive Officer of Ilbijerri Theatre Company.

Philip Watkins (co-Chair) – part of large extended Arrernte and Larrakia families from Alice Springs (Mparntwe). He is currently Chief Executive Director of Desart Incorporated.

Clint Bracknell (Member) – a Noongar song-maker, composer and Professor of Music at the University of Western Australia.

Pauline Clague (Member) – a Yaegl woman from the North Coast of New South Wales. She has worked as a storyteller and producer in film and TV for 25 years.

Jeanette James (Member) – a practising Tasmanian Aboriginal artist and traditional shell necklace stringer whose work is deeply rooted in her Palawa cultural heritage.

Deborah Mailman AM (Member) – an award-winning television and film actor and singer. Mailman has both Aboriginal (Bidjara) and Maori (Ngāti Porou and Te Arawa) heritage.

Daniel Riley (Member) – a Wiradjuri man, originally from western NSW. He is currently the Artistic Director of the Australian Dance Theatre in South Australia.

Rhoda Roberts AO (Member) – a Bundjalung Woman, current member of the Board of Tandanya National Aboriginal Cultural Institute Inc and Director of MusicNSW. She is also the Elder in Residence at SBS Television.

Dennis Stokes (Member) – belongs to the Wardamann, Luritja and Warramunga peoples of the Northern Territory and the Wagadagam people of the Torres Strait. He is Chief Executive Officer of the Cairns Indigenous Art Fair.

Jared Thomas (Member) – a Nukunu person of the Southern Flinders Ranges, he is Research Fellow, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Material Culture and Art at the South Australian Museum.

The new appointments came into effect on 9 September 2024 and are each for a term of four years.

Visioning the future

Minister for Indigenous Australians, Malarndirri McCarthy, said that ensuring broad representation and deep expertise in First Nations arts informed the make-up of the Board.

‘Empowering First Nations artists to lead their own cultural expression is essential for building resilient communities. By investing in First Nations leadership in the arts, we foster authentic storytelling and pathways for future generations,’ said McCarthy.

She continued: ‘This Board is committed to championing First Nations artists and amplifying their voices. By supporting these artists, we ensure that First Nations stories continue to thrive and inspire, enriching our national identity.’

The Board will oversee the work of First Nations arts within Creative Australia to support and promote Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander arts, enhance sustainable career pathways for First Nations people in the arts and increase opportunities to grow First Nations audiences.

The First Nations Board will also help guide the creation of significant First Nations works and increase their scale and reach.