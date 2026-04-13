On the move: latest arts sector appointments

City Recital Hall appoints inaugural Director of Programming and Events

Phillippa Martin Reiter has joined the executive team of Sydney’s City Recital Hall in the new role of Director of Programming and Events, leading a merged programming and events team.

Martin Reiter joins City Recital Hall with 25 years of live entertainment experience across three continents. Her career has spanned artist management and touring (with IMG Artists and Symphony Services International); music projects for government (British Council); classical events and education programming (Australian Chamber Orchestra); producing festivals; contemporary music performances; and, most recently, Head of Programming Operations at Sydney Opera House.

CEO Kate Wickett said, ‘City Recital Hall is renowned for classical music and rapidly growing a reputation for exceptional contemporary music and talk events. We are unashamedly seeking to lift utilisation of the hall so that more locals and visitors alike can experience Sydney’s best acoustics, and the Director of Programming and Events role was created with that specific aim.

‘Phillippa Martin Reiter brings to the hall an impressive skill set across programming, artist relations and operations, with existing relationships with many of our presenters and promoters. I’m excited to welcome Phillippa’s creative, commercial and operational leadership into City Recital Hall, and look forward to our team, partners, hirers and audiences benefiting from her contributions.’

Phillippa Martin Reiter at City Recital Hall. Photo: Vitor Duarte.

City Recital Hall has been entertaining Sydney for over 26 years. The programming and events team are responsible for the successful attraction and acquisition, on-boarding and delivery of all events at the hall. Martin Reiter will lead the team of three event managers, with an additional role to be recruited this year to meet demand.

In 2024-25, City Recital Hall’s auditorium was used for 198 days in the year, across Key Presenting Partner programs (96 days), curated contemporary music program CRH Presents (45 days) and external hirers (59 days).

Speaking to her new role, Martin Reiter said: ‘City Recital Hall is one of Sydney’s most compelling venues, combining world-class acoustics with a diverse program spanning live music, talks and events. The hall has real momentum – attracting a broad mix of artists and audiences, while maintaining a strong classical foundation. It is fast becoming one of the most dynamic venues to experience live music and events in the heart of the city. I’m very excited to build on that growth and help shape City Recital Hall’s next chapter.’

Darwin’s AANT Centre appoints new CEO

Leading Australian arts executive John Glenn has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the AANT Centre, Darwin’s leading performing arts venue. He brings to the role more than two decades of senior leadership experience across Australia’s performing arts sector.

Glenn’s career spans venue management, commercial producing, programming and touring, including senior roles at some of the country’s most significant arts organisations. He has served twice at Queensland Performing Arts Centre – most recently as Director of Programming, overseeing QPAC’s four main-stage theatres – and at Adelaide Festival Centre as Executive Producer of the Adelaide Cabaret Festival, the largest event of its kind in the world.

Other leadership roles have included General Manager of Sydney’s State Theatre, General Manager of the Venue Management Association (Asia Pacific), and overseeing major touring productions across Australia, New Zealand and internationally.

John Glenn, the new Chief Executive Officer of Darwin’s AANT Centre. Photo: Supplied.

Most recently, Glenn was a founding Director of Hey Dowling, a theatre production company developing and touring new work across theatre, cabaret and music, and served as Executive Producer of Touring and Development for Brink Productions. He is also the current Treasurer of PAC Australia and Chair of the Board of Music SA.

AANT Centre Chair Clare Martin AO said the role attracted strong interest from across the country.

‘We’re delighted to have John as the new CEO of AANT Centre. He brings to the position years of working at very senior levels in many aspects of Australia’s entertainment industry,’ Martin said.

Speaking to his new role, Glenn said: ‘AANT Centre plays a vital role in the cultural life of the Northern Territory, and I’m honoured to lead it into its next chapter. I’m passionate about building on the centre’s strong foundations – supporting Territory artists, particularly First Nations voices, strengthening connections with audiences, community groups and partners, and ensuring the centre continues to welcome both local stories and national and international work.

‘I believe the role of the centre is to be an exceptional host to artists, audiences and community, and I look forward to leading with that spirit of service as we continue to grow its impact and strengthen its connection across the Territory and beyond.’

John Glenn commences in the CEO role in June 2026.

Chunky Move appoints Executive Director, Artistic Associate and Board Director

Melbourne’s contemporary dance company Chunky Move has announced the appointment of Suzanne Daley as the its new Executive Director. Daley will join Artistic Director Antony Hamilton to form the company’s new joint leadership team, commencing in June. Her appointment follows the departure of former Executive Director Kristy Ayre, who has moved to a new role with the City of Melbourne after seven years at Chunky Move.

Sally Calder, Chunky Move Chair, said of the appointment: ‘Suzanne is a highly regarded, experienced and capable arts leader. We are thrilled to have her join us. She has exactly the right credentials to lead Chunky into the next stage of its evolution.’

Daley added, ‘As a lifelong Melbournian, I always look forward to the latest work from Chunky Move. I am delighted to join the company and to work alongside Antony to further extend his bold artistic vision, drive forward the artform of dance, and take Chunky’s works to more audiences around Australia and the world.’

From left, Chunky Move’s new Executive Director Suzanne Daley with Artistic Director Antony Hamilton. Photo: Gianna Rizzo.

Daley’s career spans leadership roles across the Australian arts sector. She began at Live Performance Australia, leading industry policy, research, advocacy and strategic projects. In 2015, she joined Arts Centre Melbourne’s leadership team, contributing to strategic planning, risk and policy frameworks, and securing government investment for the Reimagining Arts Centre Melbourne project. As Director of Philanthropy, she established the Imagine Anew capital campaign and led major giving initiatives supporting award-winning projects, including Asia TOPA, inclusive theatre and technical training programs.

In June 2025, Daley joined Performing Lines as Interim General Manager, collaborating with independent artists to produce provocative contemporary work. She is a 2025 Hansen CEW Leader’s Program Scholar, a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and has served on the Auspicious Arts Board for 15 years, including as Chair since 2024.

Artistic Director Antony Hamilton said, ‘I’m excited to be working alongside Suzanne, who brings a wealth of sector experience and personal enthusiasm to Chunky Move. The time is right for new energy within the company and Suzanne’s expertise will continue to drive our purpose of creating “genre-defying contemporary dance” with strategic intention.’

Concurrently, Chunky Move has appointed Tam Nguyen in the newly created Artistic Associate role, beginning in June. Nguyen will work directly with Hamilton to develop partnerships, commissions, and scope special projects, supporting the bold, artistic vision of the Artistic Director and executive team.



Chunky Move has also welcomed Luke Currie-Richardson to its Board. Currie-Richardson is a proud Kuku Yalanji, Djabugay, Mununjali, Butchulla and Samsep Meriam man. For over 14 years he has shared powerful Indigenous stories through dance, photography, spoken word, fashion and film.



The Chunky Move board and team also extended their gratitude to Michaela Coventry of Sage Arts, who is supporting the company as interim Executive Director ahead of Daley’s full-time start in July.

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