On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Visual artist Lee Harrop has joined the Board of Darwin’s Northern Centre for Contemporary Art.



Harrop was born in Aotearoa/New Zealand and now resides in Darwin/Garramilla on unceded Larrakia land. She was awarded a PhD at Charles Darwin University, Australia and a Master of Fine Arts, First Class Honours, from Whitecliffe College of Arts and Design, New Zealand. Her art practice is ecologically oriented and includes collaborative interdisciplinary projects. Harrop’s intention is to bring an awareness to environmental and social justice issues through her artworks.

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