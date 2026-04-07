News

 > News

On the move: latest arts sector appointments

This week’s arts sector appointments include Omega Ensemble’s new CEO, the departure of a founding Artistic Director, and more.
7 Apr 2026 12:35
Richard Watts
A photograph of a green tree frog walking along a narrow branch, its hind legs drmatically extended. arts sector appointments

All Arts

Photo: Erick Arce / Pexels.

Share Icon

Visual artist Lee Harrop has joined the Board of Darwin’s Northern Centre for Contemporary Art.

Harrop was born in Aotearoa/New Zealand and now resides in Darwin/Garramilla on unceded Larrakia land. She was awarded a PhD at Charles Darwin University, Australia and a Master of Fine Arts, First Class Honours, from Whitecliffe College of Arts and Design, New Zealand. Her art practice is ecologically oriented and includes collaborative interdisciplinary projects. Harrop’s intention is to bring an awareness to environmental and social justice issues through her artworks.

Unlock Padlock Icon

Unlock this content?

Access this content and more

Join Now Login
Richard Watts

Richard Watts OAM is ArtsHub's National Performing Arts Editor; he also presents the weekly program SmartArts on Three Triple R FM. Richard is a life member of the Melbourne Queer Film Festival, a Melbourne Fringe Festival Living Legend, and was awarded the 2019 Sidney Myer Performing Arts Awards' Facilitator's Prize in early 2020. He received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Green Room Awards Association in 2021, and a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in June 2024. Photo: Fiona Hamilton. Follow Richard on Bluesky @richardthewatts.bsky.social and Instagram @richard.l.watts

Related News

Young members of NSW cultural institution boards at the State Library of NSW. Photo: Joy Lai.
Features

New voices, new directions: the young members of NSW’s biggest cultural boards

Six young leaders joined the boards of New South Wales’ major cultural institutions last year. Who are they, and what…

Manan Luthra
federal government inquiry into arts and philanthropy: a photo of the outside of the Federal Parliament House building in Canberra, Australia.
Analysis

Can these federal parliamentarians supercharge philanthropic giving to the arts?

The first hearing of the Federal Government’s inquiry into arts philanthropy revealed there is a lot to learn about the…

Jo Pickup
arts industry, operating system,
Opinions & Analysis

Time for an upgrade: the arts industry’s ‘Windows update’ moment

The Chamber of Arts and Culture WA’s Rick Heath explores three divergent perspectives on the future of sustainable arts and…

Rick Heath
A high speed train passing through a blurred landscape; the photograph is taken from a high angle so that the train is crossing the image diagonally, from the upper right side of the frame towards the bottom left. arts sector appointments
News

On the move: latest arts sector appointments

This week’s arts sector appointments include Board positions announced by the Federal Arts Minister and farewells from Artistic Directors in…

Richard Watts
Gorman Arts Centre Courtyard. Photo: Andrew Sikorski.
Features

Rebuilding Canberra's Gorman Arts Centre – will the wait be worth it?

Canberra's Gorman Arts Centre is mid-way through a protracted redevelopment – a high-wire act that has tested patience.

Gina Fairley
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login