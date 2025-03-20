Immersive arts festival OpenField to take over the regional town of Berry

Australia has no shortage of festivals. What we have learned over the years is that people love to travel to festivals and parcel up their experiences. This has ushered in a flourishing of regional arts festival – from sculpture trails to music events.

A new edition to the calendar is the biennial event, OpenField Arts, in the regional NSW town of Berry. It will return for its second edition from 13-15 June, and has announced a teaser to its program this week, which is an all-immersive embedded experience across the town’s heritage buildings and unfolding along its streets.

Just over an hour from Sydney, Berry has been named NSW’s Top Tourist Town three years running, and is home to many artists, including OpenField committee member Janet Laurence. It is a no-brainer, then to pair up this talent, heritage and popular demand.

For its inaugural event in 2023, over 4000 visitors made the day trip.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Highlights from the 2023 OpenField Arts Festival: YouTube.

“The streets of Berry truly come alive during the festival,” says musician and co-Director of OpenField, Lenka Kripac. “There’s an energy that brings people together – through art, food and the stunning natural surroundings.”

Why regional towns make for good festival hosts

“Small regional towns like Berry provide a unique backdrop for festivals because they offer a sense of intimacy and connection that’s hard to replicate in larger cities,” Kripac tells ArtsHub.

“The town’s heritage buildings and natural surroundings become part of the art itself, creating a dialogue between the installations and their environment. And it’s small enough to get around on foot and see the whole festival!”

Kripac says that Berry’s tight-knit community also plays a key role. “The festival is a celebration of local culture, with collaborations between artists, businesses and residents. This creates an authentic, welcoming atmosphere that visitors love.

“The most common feedback from the first edition was how seamlessly the festival integrated art into the fabric of Berry. Visitors loved the way the installations and performances transformed the town’s heritage spaces, creating a sense of discovery around every corner.”

Kripac continues to ArtsHub: “Another recurring theme was the festival’s ability to balance high-quality contemporary art and performance with a relaxed, welcoming vibe. Attendees appreciated the opportunity to engage with art in a way that felt accessible and inclusive, without the hustle and bustle of larger urban festivals.”

Are there challenges to staging a festival in a regional town?

“Staging a festival in a regional town does come with its challenges,” Kripac admits, “but they’re outweighed by the unique opportunities it presents. One challenge is logistics – ensuring that artists, equipment and visitors can easily access a smaller town.”

She continues: “Another challenge is building awareness and attracting visitors from outside the region. To address this, we’ve focused on creating a festival experience that’s not just about art, but also about the destination itself.

“Ultimately, the challenges are part of what makes OpenField special. They push us to think creatively and work closely with the community, resulting in a festival that feels authentic and deeply connected to its setting.”

What you can expect to see

2025 OpenField artists. L-R: Tianli Zu Justine Roche, Janet Laurence, Rox de Luca and Kenneth Lambert. Photo: Ainslie McNamara.

A stellar line-up of renowned artists has been announced for the three-day curated program of site-specific installations, live performances and thought-provoking exhibitions. Among the highlights will be a takeover of the Berry Courthouse with Janet Laurence’s sculptural installation, The Court Requiem for Nature, reflecting on environmental destruction and humanity’s relationship with nature.

At the Berry Showground Pavilion, Joan Ross will present a bold video projection that interrogates Australia’s colonial past, Tianli Zu will illuminate forgotten histories with an intricate papercut and video installation honouring the stories of Chinese settlers, and Kenneth Lambert will merge technology and performance in Without a Trace, exploring memory and impermanence.

Public spaces across Berry will also be activated with works by Elyssa Sykes-Smith, Jayanto Tan, Akira Kamada, Lara Merrett, Luise Elsing and Rox De Luca.

The full program will be released in May 2025.

And expanding its offering this year, OpenField ticket holders receive free entry to Bundanon’s Collection Gallery and historic Homestead on 14-15 June, just a short drive from Berry.

And to further tempt punters, OpenField has teamed up with Bangalay Luxury Villas and Bangalay Dining to offer an exclusive competition for a glamorous opening weekend stay and dining.

Remember, small country towns are well-equipped for tourism, but accommodation can also be limited, so plan ahead.

“The festival is travel-worthy because it offers more than just art – it’s a complete cultural escape,” Kripac concludes.

OpenField Arts runs from 13-15 June in the regional NSW town of Berry.