2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards winners

The iHeartRadio Music Awards were held in Los Angeles today, celebrating a diverse mix of international artists.
18 Mar 2025 16:05
David Burton
Benson Boone won Song of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Image: supplied.

Music

The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards were held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles today (18 March). As with the GRAMMY Awards, the major winners reflected a celebration of country music and a diverse mix of new and established voices. Artist of the Year was hotly contended, but Taylor Swift claimed the prize.

Billie Eilish won for Album of the Year after losing in similar categories at the GRAMMYs. Lady Gaga was specially awarded the iHeartRadio Innovator award, Nelly received the Landmark Award, and Mariah Carey received the Icon Award. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour was specially recognised as Tour of the Century.

Song of the Year

  • ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’ – Shaboozey
  • ‘Agora Hills’ – Doja Cat
  • ‘Beautiful Things’ – Benson Boone – WINNER
  • ‘Espresso’ – Sabrina Carpenter
  • ‘Greedy’ – Tate McRae
  • ‘I Had Some Help’ – Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen
  • ‘Lose Control’ – Teddy Swims
  • ‘Lovin on Me’ – Jack Harlow
  • ‘Not Like Us’ – Kendrick Lamar
  • ‘Too Sweet’ – Hozier

 Best Collaboration

  • ‘Die With a Smile’ – Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – WINNER
  • ‘Fortnight’ – Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone
  • ‘I Had Some Help’ – Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen
  • ‘Like That’ – Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar
  • ‘Miles on It’ – Kane Brown and Marshmello

Best New Artist (Pop):

  • Benson Boone
  • Chappell Roan
  • Gracie Abrams
  • Shaboozey
  • Teddy Swims – WINNER

Pop Artist of the Year:

  • Billie Eilish
  • Chappell Roan
  • Sabrina Carpenter – WINNER
  • Tate McRae
  • Taylor Swift

Country Artist of the Year:

  • Jelly Roll – WINNER
  • Kane Brown
  • Lainey Wilson
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen 

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

  • Drake
  • Future
  • GloRilla – WINNER
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Travis Scott

R&B Song of the Year:

  • ‘ICU’ – Coco Jones
  • ‘Made For Me’ – Muni Long – WINNER
  • ‘Sensational’ – Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay
  • ‘Water’ – Tyla 
  • ‘WY@’ – Brent Faiyaz

R&B Artist of the Year:

  • Chris Brown
  • Muni Long
  • SZA – WINNER
  • Usher
  • Victoria Monét

Alternative Song of the Year:

  • ‘Dilemma’ – Green Day
  • ‘Landmines’ – Sum 41
  • ‘Neon Pill’ – Cage The Elephant
  • ‘The Emptiness Machine – Linkin Park
  • ‘Too Sweet’ – Hozier – WINNER

Alternative Artist of the Year:

  • Cage The Elephant
  • Green Day – WINNER
  • Linkin Park
  • Sum 41
  • twenty one pilots 

Rock Song of the Year:

  • ‘A Symptom of Being Human’ – Shinedown – WINNER
  • ‘All My Life’ – Falling In Reverse and Jelly Roll
  • ‘Dark Matter’ – Pearl Jam
  • ‘Screaming Suicide’ – Metallica
  • ‘The Emptiness Machine’ – Linkin Park

Rock Artist of the Year:

  • Green Day
  • Linkin Park
  • Metallica
  • Pearl Jam
  • Shinedown – WINNER

Producer of the Year:

  • Julian Bunetta – WINNER
  • Jack Antonoff
  • Evan Blair
  • Mustard
  • Dan Nigro

Songwriter of the Year:

  • Josh Coleman
  • ERNEST 
  • Ashley Gorley
  • Amy Allen – WINNER
  • Justin Tranter
David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

