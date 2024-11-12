Home Truth: artwork offers a bold paradigm shift in Australia’s housing crisis

Taking the form of a labyrinthine house-within-a-house, Home Truth by Breathe, the winning design of the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) Architecture Commission for 2024, invites audiences to envision an alternative way of building homes in Australia. The new work has just opened.

Highlighting how small-scale architecture can create more sustainable, higher-quality and community-orientated homes, Home Truth presents a powerful yet elegant commentary on our nation’s ranking as the country with the largest average house size on earth.

In the middle of a cost-of-living and environmental crisis, Home Truth provokes questions about domestic sustainable living.

“Home Truth speculates that overconsumption of space and materials translates into ecological and social consequences,” said Ewan McEoin, Senior Curator for Contemporary Art, Design and Architecture for NGV. “But, importantly, it offers a provocative vision of a new way of thinking about building – seeing the value of living in spaces that are of smaller scale – a vision that prioritises people and planet.”

The project invites audiences to enter a space that questions the ethical and ecological impact of very large homes commonly being built around Australia. An external house frame represents the oversized silhouette of the average Australian home. Ranking among the largest in the world, the average Australian home is 236 square metres in size, ahead of the US, the UK, France and Canada, as reported in 2020 by the Australian Bureau of Statistics. Nestled inside the silhouette of the larger home is a quiet, reflective timber volume that represents the footprint of a smaller-scale home.

By drawing attention to and contrasting the scale of these two structures, Home Truth highlights how small footprint housing could help curtail suburban sprawl, lessen the environmental impact of housing construction and create a better quality of life for communities. The work is intended as a provocation to audiences, inviting them to consider new and sustainable ways of building homes and the positive lifestyle changes they may enable.

More information is available from the NGV.