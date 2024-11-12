News

 > News

Home Truth: artwork offers a bold paradigm shift in Australia’s housing crisis

The latest Architecture Commission at the National Gallery of Victoria poses big questions for sustainable living.
12 Nov 2024 15:35
David Burton
Home Truth, a new work on sustainable housing from NGV, has just opened. Photo: Derek Swalwell

Installation

‘Home Truth’, a new work on sustainable housing, has just opened at the NGV. Photo: Derek Swalwell.

Share Icon

Taking the form of a labyrinthine house-within-a-house, Home Truth by Breathe, the winning design of the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) Architecture Commission for 2024, invites audiences to envision an alternative way of building homes in Australia. The new work has just opened.

Highlighting how small-scale architecture can create more sustainable, higher-quality and community-orientated homes, Home Truth presents a powerful yet elegant commentary on our nation’s ranking as the country with the largest average house size on earth. 

In the middle of a cost-of-living and environmental crisis, Home Truth provokes questions about domestic sustainable living.

Home Truth speculates that overconsumption of space and materials translates into ecological and social consequences,” said Ewan McEoin, Senior Curator for Contemporary Art, Design and Architecture for NGV. “But, importantly, it offers a provocative vision of a new way of thinking about building – seeing the value of living in spaces that are of smaller scale – a vision that prioritises people and planet.”

The project invites audiences to enter a space that questions the ethical and ecological impact of very large homes commonly being built around Australia. An external house frame represents the oversized silhouette of the average Australian home. Ranking among the largest in the world, the average Australian home is 236 square metres in size, ahead of the US, the UK, France and Canada, as reported in 2020 by the Australian Bureau of Statistics. Nestled inside the silhouette of the larger home is a quiet, reflective timber volume that represents the footprint of a smaller-scale home. 

By drawing attention to and contrasting the scale of these two structures, Home Truth highlights how small footprint housing could help curtail suburban sprawl, lessen the environmental impact of housing construction and create a better quality of life for communities. The work is intended as a provocation to audiences, inviting them to consider new and sustainable ways of building homes and the positive lifestyle changes they may enable.  

More information is available from the NGV.

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

Related News

Visual Arts Reviews Mixed Media Sculpture Video Public Art Painting Prints & Drawings News Galleries
More
Art installation of vintage kitchen furniture and video projections. Archie Moore
Reviews

Exhibition review: Archie Moore, Dwelling (Adelaide Issue), Samstag Museum of Art

A subtle exhibition that uses memory to question our own perceptions of home, and the erasure of others.

Gina Fairley
shiny tube-like sculpture illuminated from within, view at night. Lindy Lee
Reviews

Exhibition review: Lindy Lee’s Ouroboros and exhibition, NGA

Lindy Lee pulls off $14 million sculpture commission 'Ouroboros' at the National Gallery of Australia.

Gina Fairley
Video in orange coloured room. Primavera 2024
Reviews

Exhibition review: Primavera 2024: Young Australian Artists, MCA

Now in its 33rd year, this year’s Primavera manages to deliver a dynamic exhibition via its fresh crop of artists.

Gina Fairley
An inverted triangle with a chunk taken out of it is covered with black and white print and sitting on a small plinth. A white spotlight is shining on it.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Bandarr Wirrpanda and Yinimala Gumana: Timeless, MAGMA Galleries

MAGMA Galleries showcases spectacular contemporary Indigenous Australian art

Ash Brom
pink tones of back lighting with group of dancers silhouetted against it. Angelica Mesiti
Reviews

Exhibition review: Angelica Mesiti: The Rites of When, AGNSW

Angelica Mesiti delivers a complex and immersive video work, but it is overshadowed by the architecture of the Tank gallery.

Gina Fairley
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login